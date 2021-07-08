Hey, Scottish council workers, how about we use your pension to build social housing?

To its credit the Times publishes several columnists who go against the opinions of its readers. Sometimes, however, I suspect that the Times ignobly picks writers who are not the best ambassadors for their causes. The readership of the paper’s Scotland section is devoutly Unionist. Every week Fiona Rintoul reminds them why. In an article called “Scotland can prosper once we take the wheel”, she writes:
Fresh ideas have also come from Jim Osborne, of the Scottish Banking and Finance Group. He has proposed reforming the pension system to benefit pensioners and the wider community. Scotland’s council pension funds, which control £45.5 billion of assets, could, he feels, help to support the expansion of Scotland’s social housing stock. This chimes with global developments in pension funds’ asset allocation. With bond yields at historic lows, pension funds are turning to infrastructure investments for yield.
Osborne has also suggested that Scottish local authorities be allowed to issue municipal bonds to power spending. Again, this chimes with global developments as bond markets diversify. Scottish local authority “munis” could form suitable investments for pension funds too.
Presumably the idea is that when it all goes TU and the money’s nowhere to be seen, English taxpayers will bail them out again.
And you know what, they probably will. Involuntarily, of course.
When paying for their pensions – along with their living expenses, their taxes (which paid for ‘social housing’ and other ‘wider community’ things), and so on – naive Scottish pensioners imagined their pension funds were to benefit them in their old age. Now their pensions will be taxed as before, but the funds that pay them will do so after benefitting ‘the wider community’ as well. I am reminded of the old Scots joke about the dying Aberdonian who asked his friend to pour a bottle of whisky on his grave after the funeral. His friend solemnly promised to do so, adding, “Do ye min’ if it’s been through ma kidneys first?”
Simply increasing the tax on Scots pensions and/or their investments would seem administratively simpler, but would have that most politically undesirable feature of paying the costs before – or at least no later than – getting the benefits of more social housing and whatever. If Scotland’s pension funds are moved into ‘higher yield’ Scottish local authority “muni” bonds whose whole point is to invest the money on held-below-market returns (social housing means subsidised/below-market rents) – how does that end? What state will the pensioned ‘whisky’ be in by the time it waters the final chapter of its pension-payers lives?