BLM comes out in support of the Cuban communist regime

· Latin American Affairs · North American affairs

I’m shocked, shocked, I tell you… that the communist BLM organisation supports the Communist Cuban government’s repression of protests.

July 15th, 2021 |

3 comments to BLM comes out in support of the Cuban communist regime

  • Fraser Orr
    July 15, 2021 at 4:59 pm

    The thing is that you don’t know BLM’s position on anything because there doesn’t seem to be one definitive BLM organization. So Andy Ngo says that BLM says this but some part of BLM says “oh that is not our policy.” But here is the thing I think is ironic. BLM has been spectacularly successful in the US through a strategy of grass roots activism, many small groups doing their own thing without much coordination producing a powerful monster to activate their goals. However, they do this by advocating exactly the opposite model, that is to say, a top down, centralized, mega powerful government to produce their goals.

    The irony is quite shocking to me. FWIW, in structure it resembles the various Islamic terrorist organizations producing massive success through a disconnected cellular model advocating for a worldwide centralized Islamic Caliphate. The Tea Party also used a similar organizing structure, but at least they didn’t advocate for big government.

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    July 15, 2021 at 5:07 pm

    The thing is that you don’t know BLM’s position on anything because there doesn’t seem to be one definitive BLM organization.

    Not really true. BLM, like Al-Qaeda or MacDonald’s, is essentially a franchise. Yes, the details might vary due to localisation, but you really do have a pretty good idea what you are getting.

  • pete
    July 15, 2021 at 5:17 pm

    I’m shocked that the ‘liberal and ‘progressive’ Twitter brigade are silent about the Cuba troubles.

    They are usually such opponents of the remotest hint of totalitarianism and alert to regimes which fail to keep a 100% record on human rights.

    As long as the countries involved are the UK, the US or Israel.

    Perhaps that why Cuba’s regime doesn’t trouble them despite its denial of free speech, a free press, free elections and free trade unions.

