We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
«  
  »

A tweet thread goes viral because it strikes a cord

· North American affairs

This is quite interesting, Tucker Carlson reading Darryl Cooper’s thread on twitter.

Same video on YouTube if you have technical issues. But it is unwise to rely on YouTube for entirely political reasons, hence the BitChute upload ‘just in case’.

July 15th, 2021 |

2 comments to A tweet thread goes viral because it strikes a cord

  • tr
    July 15, 2021 at 5:52 pm

    The YouTube version of the video has 2916 views after 5 days.

  • Brian Micklethwait
    July 15, 2021 at 6:17 pm

    I also don’t know for sure that the Presidential election that Biden “won” was fraudulent or not. But I now think it probably was, for all the reasons stated in this video.

    The good news is that the world’s political systems, certainly the British and American systems, are in the midst of a realignment. And, politics is always at is most vicious and partisan at the start of each period of alignment. I’ve just been reading about the realignment that happened around 1910. Savage, by all accounts.

    Less significantly, shouldn’t “cord” in the title of the posting instead be “chord”? Editors, please feel free to correct that if you agree, and scrub this paragraph.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

«  
  »