This is quite interesting, Tucker Carlson reading Darryl Cooper’s thread on twitter.
Same video on YouTube if you have technical issues. But it is unwise to rely on YouTube for entirely political reasons, hence the BitChute upload ‘just in case’.
A tweet thread goes viral because it strikes a cord
The YouTube version of the video has 2916 views after 5 days.
I also don’t know for sure that the Presidential election that Biden “won” was fraudulent or not. But I now think it probably was, for all the reasons stated in this video.
The good news is that the world’s political systems, certainly the British and American systems, are in the midst of a realignment. And, politics is always at is most vicious and partisan at the start of each period of alignment. I’ve just been reading about the realignment that happened around 1910. Savage, by all accounts.
