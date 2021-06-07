Masterful.
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
This might be the most polite ‘fuck you’ I have ever watched
Masterful.
June 7th, 2021 |
12 comments to This might be the most polite ‘fuck you’ I have ever watched
It is very strange – the more people scream hatred of hydrocarbons, the more they depend on them.
When I was young most shoes where leather – now nearly all shoes are plastic (trainers or boots soles).
Most clothing was wool, cotton or linen – now it is various materials made from oil (as the man says in the film).
Food was either sold loose or in paper bags – now it is all packed in plastic (oil).
Bottles were glass – and you got money back if you returned them. Now bottles are plastic.
Just be consistent people – either say you love oil, or wear leather shoes (leather soles and heals), clothing made of wool (not much cotton grown in Britain – but there is linen for your underpants), and buy food loose or in paper bags, and have glass bottles – and watch out if you drop them because they smash.
As for ENERGY – before oil, gas and coal there was WOOD.
Sorry people but wood is also hydrocarbon – in your beloved “pre industrial age” people were still burning hydrocarbons (wood) to keep warm.
You can not live as far north as Britain if you not using hydrocarbons – you will die in the winter.
In the United States people in the rural areas used to spend every spare minute cutting wood and storing it so it would be dry.
If they did not do that they would freeze to death in winter.
There you go people – have fun.
“But Paul there was peat in Ireland” – that is hydrocarbons as well, so grow up.
The anti fossil fuel lobby is forever bleating that nothing is being done to combat climate change*. They seem to be unaware that western governments are busy wasting colossal amounts of other people’s money on windmills, solar panels and subsidies on electric cars. Part of the problem seems to be that they tend to prefer ‘solutions’ that don’t actually work, if those ludicrous amounts of money had been spent on nuclear power and electrified railways it might have made at least a small difference. Why do these people always insist that the government or industry or other people in general take the necessary action? They could bankrupt the evil doers just by not buying anything that has been produced or distributed using fossil fuels. Then after they have starved or frozen to death the rest of us can get on with our lives.
*After forty years of failed doomsday predictions, now known to be an entirely imaginary problem.
And if you want lubricants, or lamp oil, do what they did before Petroleum and make it out of whales.
Why not? A natural, biodegradable, renewable resource: the Greens will love it.
Mr Wright is a businessman.
He should realise that North Face is virtue signalling to an ignorant customer base because that’s the way to get their money.
It’s probably wise of North Face to reject his logo on their jackets.
Surely Mr Wright understands that keeping customers sweet is of paramount importance whether hypocrisy is involved or not.
@Paul Marks: Completely true. Btw. there are estimates, that about 450k people die every year due to the pollution generated by burning solid fuels, like wood, coal, peat for cooking. Mostly obviously in underdeveloped countries.
Btw: Burning Greens might be THE renewable energy source of the future. You know, there is a sucker born every minute….
Although….the smoke might *not* kill you – but it might make kill your brain.
You really are hard-of-thinking. The logos were for jackets to be given out by an oil industry company to their customers (so obviously not people who have a problem with the oil industry), there were not going to be sold to the general public in shops with those logos FFS 🤣
Surely you understand that Chris Wright is defending *his* business (& his industry). Do you find that hard to understand?
Its user base – a devotedly woke ecological group, generally – now has more awareness of the hydrocarbon essence of North Face than it ever had before, thanks to that decision.
So, maybe not a marketing coup for NF.
My clothing contains little in the way of fossil hydrocarbons:
Cotton socks (with a little fossil content);
Leather shoes/boots/sandals (with rubber soles);
Cotton trousers and underpants;
Cotton shirts, wool sweaters, and mixed wool/silk undershirts;
Leather or tweed coats/jackets;
Sheepskins in extreme weather (not unusual up here);
Cotton, leather, wool, or fur hats.
I feel good about this, although i must check the fossil content of a few other items.
Um. The public might have found out?
North Face is a cheap knockoff of Moose Knuckle anyway. Get the good stuff.
Dave R., I wouldn’t use “cheap” to describe North Face.