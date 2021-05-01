The whole modern world has divided itself into Conservatives and Progressives. The business of Progressives is to go on making mistakes. The business of Conservatives is to prevent mistakes from being corrected. Even when the revolutionist might himself repent of his revolution, the traditionalist is already defending it as part of his tradition. Thus we have two great types – the advanced person who rushes us into ruin, and the retrospective person who admires the ruins. He admires them especially by moonlight, not to say moonshine. Each new blunder of the progressive or prig becomes instantly a legend of immemorial antiquity for the snob. This is called the balance, or mutual check, in our Constitution.
– G.K. Chesterton
Within a modern context, this is perhaps the most perfect description of the utterly Blairite “Conservative” Party in Britain as one might contrive.
I would say the modern World has divided itself into Progressives and Me Too.
In the US the conservatives are the biggest bunch of chin-trembling bed-wetters in the history of politics. If Chamberlain were alive today he would scoff and sneer at their haste to abase themselves before their enemies. Vichy France looks like Leonidas at Thermopylae next to modern US rightist politicos.
Slander us, take away our rights, silence us, abuse us, even kill or imprison us … just please please please don’t call us racists or sexists!
The ‘progressives’ have distiled their belief system down to ‘Comply!’, while each and every conservative has an evolving definition for every imaginable aspect of their cause.
The Chesterton quote is a bit grim – even by my standards.
For example, President Warren Harding did not just sit there and allow the expansion of government by Woodrow Wilson to continue – he actively worked to reverse it, releasing political prisoners from jail and dramatically cutting taxation and government spending (these are the real reasons that Progressives have hated Harding for a 100 years – not the “Teapot Dome” stuff which had nothing to do with him anyway).
And the Republican Congress that was elected in November 1946 did not “do nothing” (as the Collectivist books claim) – it actively worked to reduce the size and scope of government. America became again a freer society because of their efforts.
Even in Britain the Conservative government elected in 1951 did role back many aspects of statism – although more timidly than had been done in Italy, Germany and Japan after World War II.
Italy, Germany and Japan were much freer societies in the 1950s than they had been in the 1930s – not so much Britain, but Britain in the 1950s and early 1960s was certainly a freer place than it had been under Atlee in the late 1940s.
The record of the government led by Margaret Thatcher elected in 1979 is very mixed – but I would argue that Britain was, in many respects (not all respects), a freer and better place in 1990 than it had been in 1979.
As for British history since the betrayal of Margaret Thatcher – well YES the history of this country since then has been an almost unmixed story of the decline of liberty.
The one bright spot was the vote for independence in 2016 – but when asked which (of the endless thousands) of E.U. edicts they intend to repeal (now they have the legal power to do so) the government has been rather quiet. This is indeed not good.
Given their record in State Government I can honestly say that if such Republican State Governors as the Governor of South Dakota or the Governor of Florida (but many others also) were President of the United States, policy would be vastly different (and vastly BETTER) than policy under Mr Joseph Biden.
It is when I am asked for modern examples from this country, the United Kingdom, that my heart falters – and I fall silent.
Ferox – the Progressives tried to “cancel” Ron DeSantis back in 2018, they pretended that him saying “we must not monkey this up” (referring the election for Governor) was calling his black opponent a monkey.
In the United Kingdom the, entirely innocent, Ron DeSantis would have been at once expelled from the Party and would have been lucky to not be sent to prison – in the United States he hung on (just).
So there is, or at least was in 2018, still a difference.
The tidal wave of lies from the media over Covid policy (implying that Florida has a worse death rate than such lockdown States as New York and New Jersey – when the opposite is the case) has also FAILED.
The message is now clear – if you support lockdowns and other restrictions (soon to be Climate Change Emergencies) vote Democrat, if you oppose them – vote Republican.