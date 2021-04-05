|
We need to listen to Black Lives Matter
We need to listen to BLM so we know what sort of people they are.
Janet Powe of BLM UK writes:
SEWELL COMMISSION WAS WRITTEN BY HOUSE SLAVES
Note for readers from outside the UK: a report recently issued by the government Commission for Race and Ethnic Disparities said that, although racism still remains in the United Kingdom, the UK’s relative success in removing race-based disparity in education and the economy “should be regarded as a model for other white-majority countries”. The black man being called a “house slave” by Janet Powe is the Chair of the Commission, Dr Tony Sewell, an educational consultant and author.
A Cambridge professor of postcolonial studies, Dr Priyamvada Gopal, was also displeased by the report. Dr Gopal first questioned whether Dr Sewell really had a doctorate, and, when informed that he did, set a new standard for gracious acknowledgement of error by saying that “Even Dr Goebbels had a research PhD.”
|
Why Black Lives Matter has not been banned as a terrorist organisation is beyond me. After all, it seeks political change through violence, which is the classic definition of terrorism.
It’s also worth noting that, while perhaps unenlightened in the past, Britain has never been a truly racist country. Overtly racist British political parties have never got anywhere. During the 1930s the British Union of Fascists didn’t win so much as a single council seat. (For foreign readers, that’s the lowest level of British government.) More recently, in the 1970s, the National Front got nowhere while its successor, the British National Party, effectively collapsed around 2013.
I wonder, how exact the UK is a role model for other countries.
I hear different stories from Eastern European immigrants. At least by all accounts, they are more accepted in Germany than in the (not more so) “golden West”.
Poles & Czechs have done extremely well in Britain, and there are really a lot of Poles in UK. Intermarriage rates with British people also very high, which is absolutely best indication of integration. Most local shops where I live are owned by Poles, Albanians, Turks, Chinese and Italians, who also seem to be doing pretty well (to the extent anyone is doing well during his weird time we’re in).
What she really wants to call them, but can’t, is House Niggers: slaves who served in the Master’s house and had an easy life compared to field slaves. Another pejorative term she could have used would be Uncle Toms.
They did not say what she wanted to hear, that is the problem. The panel of twelve seemed to come from different ethnic backgrounds and all had a different expertise: there was only one white person, an education expert.
Dr. Gopal seems to have issues. She complained that porters at a Cambridge college addressed her as madam not Dr. I think that that is a matter of tradition, I may be wrong, but she made a big issue of it.
Schrodinger’s Dog said, “Why Black Lives Matter has not been banned as a terrorist organisation is beyond me.” Yes, they have paraded in what only can only be called para-military uniforms.
Dr. Caligari commented about Eastern European immigrants. Well, this is a report on race; Eastern Europeans are not a different race. But their behaviour, maybe a disproportional involvement in crime, makes them unwelcome.
My impression is that Eastern European immigrants to the UK are widely admired for their work ethic. That has meant that they are often employed in preference to native Brits, and that has meant that their presence has made life worse for many native-born unskilled workers, not because of their vices (I’ve never heard anyone say that they have a disproportionate involvement in crime; the contrary if anything) but because of their virtues. Nothing I have written is meant to take a side between the two groups, or to imply that widespread perceptions are universal truths. I’m just trying to sketch out the situation between the groups as I would if it had all happened a thousand years ago.
Though in any difference there is always the potential for tension, I would like to make what small contribution I can to moving us away from thinking of the world in terms of a zero-sum game between opposed racial groups. It doesn’t have to be that way, particularly if people are free to trade with each other and make new wealth rather than compete against other races for a helping from the fixed pot of government largesse. That is a zero sum game.
Ditto times a thousand for blacks and whites, the two groups whose troubled relations prompted this post. The likes of BLM and Dr Gopal (and their legion of white hangers-on) need blacks and other visible ethnic minorities to be miserable, unsuccessful and angry. Hence the inflammatory rhetoric directed at Dr Sewell.
Be careful. That’s what got Trump his Evil Master of the Universe status. By increasing employment and incomes and societal-membership of various minority groups, he threatened the monolithic minority progressive hold. Why do you think he gained in minority vote and simultaneously enraged the minority “leadership”?
“It’s impossible to envision a world without race for the Democratic Party. For such people, it’s impossible to envision a world that gets beyond race because their bread and butter, their bottom line, their raison d’être, and everything that they’re trying to do depends upon people being kept in these boxes.”
Professor Glenn Loury.
