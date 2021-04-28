The power of pithy propaganda

This is a post about propaganda. But I am not using that word in its negative sense, but rather as a neutral technical term. Yes, yes, as it happens I pretty much agree with the sentiments being expressed by the slogans below. But this is really just me marvelling at what good sloganeers the people behind these are.
These slogans started appeared in early 2021, at least that is what I started noticing them popping up around London. And they have been steadily and tirelessly appearing every day ever since, pretty much all over town, at least the Central London parts I tend to visit (Kennington & Chelsea, Notting Hill, West End, Battersea, Wapping).
I am a sloganeer myself, so this is really just an admiring post about pithy propaganda. So, if that is not what you are going to comment about below… don’t. This post is not about anything else.
I’ve always liked a picture I saw in an Australian political magazine, years ago. It showed mainly empty shelves, with the slogan “Freedom. You’ll miss it when it’s gone.”
Wasn’t the White Rose a German Anti-Nazi group? Is this an act of cultural appropriation? Who can I squeal to?
Origine.
Sacra Congregatio de Propaganda Fide = The Congregation For The Propagation of the Faith. A body of Cardinals created by Pope Gregory XV in 1622 to spread the Faith particularly in non-Christian lands.
So ‘propaganda’ was originally a neutral term in the word’s literal sense. Just spread the message as effectively as possible.