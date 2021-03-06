The Pontins blacklist

“Secret Pontins blacklist prevented people with Irish surnames from booking”, reports the Guardian.
For the benefit of readers not from either the UK or Ireland, Pontins is a company that runs holiday camps, and 90% of British or Irish adults who read that headline understood without reading another word that it was not the Irish in general that Pontins wanted to blacklist, it was Irish Travellers. (The Travellers, or Mincéiri as the current term is, are a separate ethnic group to the Gypsies or Romani but are often grouped together due to their similar way of life.) Reports of this incident from several sources, such as this later Guardian article by Séamas O’Reilly that I saw after most of this post had been written, confirm that people with those names were not banned from Pontins outright, it was rather that Pontins staff were told to check their addresses against the postcodes of Traveller sites before allowing them entry.
The Guardian continues,
Outrage over anti-Traveller list of ‘undesirable guests’ that was sent to booking operators
A blacklist circulated by the holiday park operator Pontins telling its staff not to book accommodation for people with Irish surnames has been described as “completely unacceptable” by Downing Street.
The list of “undesirable guests” was sent to booking operators, who were told: “We do not want these guests on our parks.” It said: “Please watch out for the following names for ANY future bookings.”
The list, which included names such as Carney, Boylan, McGuinness and O’Mahoney, was an example of “anti-Traveller discrimination”, a spokesperson for Boris Johnson said. The document had a picture of a wizard holding up a wand and staff declaring: “You shall not pass.”
The Guardian did not open comments for that story. As I said in 2011, that is because it knows perfectly well that Guardian readers hate gypsies and travellers.
However the Times did allow readers to comment on its report of the same events, “Pontins had blacklist of Irish surnames”. The comments, as I knew they would, consisted almost entirely of personal accounts of being the victims of theft, violence and intimidation at the hands of Travellers. This outpouring reminded me of something, but I could not put my finger on what. Then it came to me: the #MeToo movement. That came about when women compared notes about their bad treatment by predatory men. Exchanging their “Me, Too” experiences gave these women the knowledge that they were not alone and brought forth a demand that men in general should examine and change their behavioural norms. The #MeToo movement for women was celebrated by modern society, even when it degenerated into condemning men as a group without trial or investigation. Take note of both halves of that sentence. To forbid people to speak of their bitterness only embitters them more. But the historical record of “Speak Bitterness” movements should terrify anyone who cares about justice.
One of the most highly recommended comments to the Times article came from Patrick Joseph Maloney, who said,
As an Irishman with a name that might have made the list, I sympathise with companies that have to walk this tightrope of exclusion and inclusion.
Not all Irish Travellers are guilty of bad behaviour but a sufficiently large enough minority are.
I understand that the Chinese government recently introduced classes for their tourists on how to behave abroad?
Perhaps Traveller rights groups might consider similar moves as an alternative to simply waving the race and discrimination card? The problem is not one of race….. but behaviour.
The government says it wants to end prejudice against Travellers and passes laws to forbid discrimination against them. Mr Maloney’s comment illustrates how spectacularly that effort to bring about goodwill by law has failed.
Some readers, particularly those new to libertarian ideas, will find it hard to believe that anyone could have any other motive than hatred of Travellers for saying that it would be better for all parties, including the Travellers themselves, if there were no such laws. I can only beg such readers to ask themselves if our current policy is working. People who have done nothing wrong being turned away merely for appearing to belong to a certain ethnic group is clearly unjust. But that is not a description of the bad old days before the Race Relations Act 1965 and the many anti-discrimination laws that followed, it is a description of life in Britain in 2021 with all the laws in place. All that has been achieved by more than half a century of ever-increasing punishments and social pressure is to ensure that these days the “undesirables” are usually excluded by means of a nod and a wink. Whichever Pontins employee wrote that list was unusually careless to put it on paper. But the fact that they did put it on paper, complete with jokey reference to The Lord of the Rings, shows how accepted anti-Traveller hostility is. You don’t put Gandalf clip art on top of an announcement that is likely to be met with outrage. The writer assumed that the staff would accept what he or she saw as the obvious need to keep Travellers out. Evidently most of them did accept it: the blacklist operated for quite some time before someone blew the whistle. I do not consider it wicked to ask what experiences brought the Pontins staff to this state of mind. I assume that there was an implied “after what happened last time” there.
Open prejudice is less cruel than secret prejudice. The sign in the boarding-house window saying “No blacks, No Irish” can be argued against. The quiet word to a member of staff about those people cannot be. A company that openly refuses the custom of members of certain groups purely on account of their race can be challenged – and they lose the custom. But turn them away with a smile and a lie and it can go on forever.
For some, that outcome is fine. What they object to in the anti-racism laws is not that the laws make racism worse but the laws put them to the inconvenience of having to lie. To be clear I object to these laws in principle (people should be free to associate with whom they please) and because I want to see a world where people are judged on what they have done as individuals, not on what someone else with the same surname did. True, there is evidence that the crime rate among Travellers is statistically high, and it is no more wrong to suggest that they need to ask themselves what they should do to change those parts of their subculture that are harmful than it is to urge that males or whites should do the same. But before you condemn the Travellers as a group remember that, like all of us, they have been moulded by their history. Ach, why repeat myself? I said it in my post of 2011 as well as I ever will:
“Welfare” has continued its steady work of ruin. I read a very fine article in the Telegraph about a decade ago which I cannot now find. It described with sadness rather than hostility how, although gypsies had lived half outside the law since time immemorial, there had at one time been countervailing incentives to build relationships of trust with settled people. The gypsies had regular circuits and seasonal work. They needed pitches, employment and customers. They needed people to remember them from last time as good workers and fair dealers. Welfare has eroded that, and their former means of making a living have gone the way of the cart horse and the tin bucket. Nor is the difficulty just that technology has moved on, it is also that the bureaucratic net of form-filling and taxes has tightened so that the casual jobs they once could do within the law must now be done outside it. As in the drugs trade, in illegal trade in labour where there can be no redress for swindling on either side, such swindling is commonplace.
In that post I also said much more hated Travellers and Gypsies had become in my village since I first came to live there. Since then it has only got worse. But, as I also said back then, “I really don’t think it is the gypsies themselves who have changed so much. What has changed in the last few years is that they have become a state-protected group. God help them. State protection is better than state persecution as cancer is better than a knife in the ribs.”
Nine years later the cancer is further advanced. For all that, I do not think it is incurable. Human nature is immutable, but laws are not. For now reversing the spread of “equalities” legislation seems politically impossible, but as the years go by and ever-multiplying laws against hate never seem to reduce it, people of goodwill will start to wonder if it might be time to try another strategy.
When poor Irish came to America in numbers after the potato blight, certain of their living habits (e.g. keeping animals and humans in the same shanty, for example) caused problems for the cities they congregated in – Boston had its first cholera outbreak, for example. The US catholic church took the approach that Natalie suggests: Bishops and priests (for Christian reasons and also conscious that locals’ anger at e.g. deaths from cholera could reflect on catholics) worked hard to educate these Irish in US mores.
As the 1800s wore on, people began to distinguish between the ‘shanty’ Irish and the ‘lace-curtain Irish’ as a shorthand for noting evolving behaviour probabilities. As the behaviour ratios changed, others’ approach to the Irish changed. In 1890, you could still see occasional “No Irish need apply” signs in the US but they they vanished over the next decade or so – by choice not legal compulsion, which is to say, the attitudes that caused them to be posted also vanished.
Thus it’s not like the anti-PC approach lacks examples of success – or the PC approach examples of failure. During the Weimar republic, both German state authorities and the Central Union of German Citizens of the Jewish Faith (Central-Verein Deutscher Staatsbürger Jüdischen Glaubens) prosecuted (often successfully) many, many hundreds of criminal and civil cases of anti-semitic remarks under Weimar’s extensive anti-speech-discrimination laws, which had much in common with modern ones. They were still winning cases and presenting others in January 1933.
At that time, the British state and British Jewish groups did not do the same because the UK did not have such laws. The rare anti-semitism-involving libel case (e.g. the two between Churchill and Lord Alfred Douglas in 1923 over Douglas’ claim that Churchill manipulated battle of Jutland news in WWI to enable Jewish speculator profit) merely underscores how far more free-speech-oriented the UK was in such areas at that time.
That’s the Oscar Wilde guy? That Lord Alfred Douglas?
He had a political career, seriously?
Oh, and there was recently an episode of American Detective (hosted by Joe Kenda) which featured a Romani serial burglar/rapist who killed at least one person. He was a real piece of work, who managed to commit crimes in Arizona and in Florida on successive days. When they caught him, they found out he’d taken over an abandoned house and had filled it with ill-gotten goods, including all the wedding rings he’d stolen from women he raped. He had also been part of various scam operations, but his scam friends apparently had no knowledge of the burglaries he committed on the side. (And I think they really didn’t, because it endangered them and because he kept pretty much everything that was stolen, except for shoes and stuff he used for himself.)
But most people don’t really encounter Romani or Travellers, in the US, or not to know about them. We have so many different ethnic groups that it doesn’t really come up, unless you’re in law enforcement or social work.
readers may recall the “Traveller” family that caused such disruption in New Zealand and were a crime wave in themselves:
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/unruly-tourists-traveller-family-back-in-the-united-kingdom-after-new-zealand-holiday-from-hell/7HQL3FJTTXYIXJLDD47SUCERPU/
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/8282613/traveller-family-sue-new-zealand-mayor/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6636919/Traveller-family-caused-havoc-New-Zealand-lands-UK-moaning-holiday-hell.html
Googling the story will bring up many more hits. But if you read their account, it is all a conspiracy against them and they did not do ANYTHING wrong.
Pontins are quite right in seeking to avoid people like these from disrupting the holidays of all the rest of their clients and damaging the place. But you are not allowed to protect the interests of your business and your clients from such behaviour.
Years ago, Britain used to lock the criminals up and allow the law abiding to walk the streets. Nowadays, the criminals roam the streets with impunity and the honest cower in their homes, defenceless against their predation.
WOW!! Surprised to see my surname included in the list of Traveller surnames! And I’ve been around for quite a while!
But that just lends weight to the point I would make which is that the Irish Travellers are NOT a distinct ethnic group. They are as Irish as the rest of us. We may perhaps consider they may be a separate tribe (or a group of tribes) due to their nomadic lifestyle, but no more than that.
Their recent ethnic designation is a triumph of activism over common sense and will only restrain, not promote, the necessary cultural adjustment to the modern world as described by Niall Kilmartin above.
Substitute “USA” and “black” into the appropriate spots in this article. Then tell me how it differs.
A very insightful series of articles: this post, the 2011 post with a link here, and the 2004 post with a link in the 2011 post.