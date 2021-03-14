|
Samizdata quote of the day
I’m sorry, but if you didn’t object to the Metropolitan Police’s brutal tactics in dispersing anti-lockdown protestors in Trafalgar Square last September, you cannot condemn their employment of identical tactics last night. Either you defend the right to protest for everyone, or you defend it for no one. You cannot just get worked up about it when it affects those whose cause you approve of.
– Toby Young
What ‘protest’? I thought this was a prayer vigil?
It was, until Rent-A-Mob turned up, taunted the Met to throw them in that briar patch, and the idiots did just that.
How utterly ironic now if this is what does for Cressida Dick. A bunch of feminist activists deciding that ‘no’ doesn’t mean no after all.
Our cause is just… therefore we may do what we like whereas you, for whose cause we care not, may not.
I agree with what Toby Young says…but (and it’s a good but), if this latest incident is the straw that breaks the camel’s back and finally gets Cressida “Scourge of Brazilian electricians” Dick out the door of Scotland Yard then I for one will be happy.
But the cops already operate officially approved selectivity in law enforcement. Eg: Extinction Rebellion blocking ambulance access to St Thomas Hospital; TakingThe Knee for BLM; the annual Operation Blind Eye for Thu Carnival Init? For any other cause, it’s RentAThug’R’Us. Who are we to dictate their priorities?
Once, I might have agreed. But what has this taught a potential successor?
It’s not going to be ‘have principles and stick to them, no matter what’ is it?
“There are no wrong tactics, only wrong targets.”
For those who have internalized that view, this talk of inconsistency and hypocrisy is so much gibberish.
Of course those brutal police tactics were laudable and even heroic when deployed against evil protests calling for less government action. Equally of course those identical police tactics are to be condemned when deployed against virtuous centrist [read: Not to the right of Lenin] protests.
In both cases the police are to be judged solely by who they act against, rather than by how they act. Because (say it again!) “There are no wrong tactics, only wrong targets.” And suggesting otherwise is in no way a legitimate argument, but instead is deploying gibberish as evil extreme-right hate-propaganda.
It’s unfortunate that Toby Young starts with ‘I’m sorry.’
Other than that, he is 100% correct.
I have written to my MP today.
2 major points:
if it is thought to be wrong to enforce the law then the law itself must be thought to be wrong
and
some demonstrations since the first lockdown started in March 2020 have been, in effect, permitted by the police.
We need ONE law in the UK, we cannot tolerate any situation where demonstrations are permitted or prohibited depending on the authiories’ view of the quality of the demonstrators’ arguments.
I have asked my MP to pass my email to the Home Secretary and her team of ministers and told him that I expect a reply from one of them.
We’ll see.
If the females organising that remembrance/commemoration/protest/enter your description here, had invited a shedload of female travellers to attend, then the Police would have taken no action to avoid a mass riot with (allegedly stolen) caravans and 4×4’s parked outside Scotland Yard.
In the OP there is a link in the words ‘brutal tactics‘ to a ‘Guardian’ report of the same.
Of course, the police were, in the Left-Wing narrative, meant to let this one run, as with the BLM protests. Quite what led them to be so aggressive is a mystery. I am reminded of something I read about a Soviet MVD General talking about the Soviet Union’s MVD Troops, many of whom were reportedly recruited from the central Asian republics, he was asked why the bias in recruitment, and he reportedly replied (although this may be Ben Trovato reporting of the official view)
‘Because they are known for their obedience, stupidity and cruelty. They do everything that they are asked without thinking, and are especially mean towards Russians.’.
A nod to the Soviets’ major concern, not that the Russians hated the Soviets more than many others (Balts apart), but that the loss of support in Russia would be hardest to cope with, as indeed Yeltsin showed in the end.
I imagined the recruitment poster that would flow from that General’s assessment, but change ‘Russians’ to ‘English’ and you seem to have a description for what I think is a common perception of the English police forces these days.
The murder in question was terrible. But why is it more terrible & protest worthy than any other?
When used like that, “I’m sorry” is not an expression of sorrow, it is actually a snark 😉
One could speculate various causes. I will discuss one – noting the considerable scope for error in such speculation.
Here in the UK, (it seems very likely that) a policeman will in due course be tried for a serious crime. In the US, policeman Derek Chauvin (whom I believe is innocent, but ignore that for a moment) is currently being tried for a serious crime. Chauvin’s certainty of getting a fair trial and an unintimidated verdict is in doubt – because rioters were allowed to run amuck and established both a narrative and a fear.
If the UK policeman is convicted, I would wish him sentenced to harsher punishment than our current namby-pamby laws allow. However I would not wish his trial to be a travesty because a double-standard on protests had been allowed.
A year ago today, little Emily Jones was slaughtered in front of her parents. Two weeks later, lockdown rules were not waved for her funeral. Whether a guilty policeman murdering an adult should be a bigger story than a guilty nutjob murdering a child in front of her parents is something I’ll let readers decide. I oppose banning a crowd for a funeral and then allowing it for a protest.