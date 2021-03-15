A straw poll for our readers

Dear Readers,
I have a question. Putting aside views about his track record, debates about whether the Nov. 2020 election was stolen or not, what are the odds in your view that Joe Biden will have to be replaced as POTUS by 2022? Second, what do you think will be the specific trigger for this? There are already signs, so people say, that he is forgetful and showing signs of cognitive decline. (Lest anyone think this is a snide political point, bear in mind that both Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher suffered in this regard, although as far as I know they were okay while in office.) What sort of things does Biden have to do, or not do, for his Vice President, Kamala Harris, and possibly others, such as the House Speaker and Senate Leader, to table some sort of request/demand that he be declared unfit?
The way that this would play out could be very uncomfortable for certain people. For a start, let’s just say that even though all the lawsuit challenges failed and the GOP actually gained seat in the House – which might suggest that the election did not go the way it did mainly because of fraud – a lot of people, not just the usual conspiracy types, think bad things happened late last year. If it turns out that a largely supine media and establishment dropped the ball while a man in his late 70s with cognitive issues was pushed forward, with alleged early signs of a problem, this will fuel even more deep anger about what is going on. In fact it could be particularly lethal for the Democrats, who are going to have to explain this away. Ms Harris is not liked outside a small sphere. She didn’t win a single delegate vote in the Democrat primaries and was crushed in the debates by the likes of Tulsi Gabbard. The margin of the popular vote was large, true, but not the sort of gap that is unsurpassable.
Concerns about Biden’s condition come from unusual places. The leftwing writer Ted Rall, whom I remember as being a fairly horrible individual, has this article concluding that Biden has an issue.
By the way, let me finish with the important libertarian/constitutional sort of point – this proves is the need for small, limited government. The smaller government is, the less it matters if the man or woman at the top isn’t up to the role. A book from the CATO Institute, about how the US presidency has become a sort of “cult”, is all the more apt.
I see no reason why his condition would deteriorate such that it would be necessary to replace him – ie if you are willing to pretend that he has some idea what’s going on now, why wouldn’t you continue to pretend that even if he never emerges from his basement at all.
So, absent death, whether to replace him is largely an internal Democratic Party political question. Kamala Harris would like him to go, but lots of Dems would prefer not. Lots of people in power now are Obama acolytes not Kamala acolytes. Why would their position improve if a dummy was replaced by a real person? Likewise why would Obama like it ? Only if polls showed Biden’s popularity diving, and so far Americans don’t seem to mind having a dummy. Indeed having a dummy is quite useful. It’s hard to get angry with a dummy.
There is also a technical reason to prefer keeping Joe. If Kamala takes over, there has to be a new VP approved by House and Senate, and the Senate would be 50-50. Of course the Republicans are by no means solid, but why would the Ds take the risk ?
So, I’d say the odds on replacement are no more than 15%.
I’ll add that if he is replaced it won’t be via the 25th Amendment, which could get very messy. He’ll just be told to resign, while Dr Jill is tied up and gagged and put in a wardrobe till the paper is signed.
You write, “The smaller government is, the less it matters if the man or woman at the top isn’t up to the role.” That is a true and important point that needs to be made often, although since the invention of the atomic bomb even if the US were to re-embrace small government with a fervour beyond my wildest dreams, the president would still be the person with his or her hand on the big red button.
I’d put the odds of the Democrats moving to replace Biden at above 50/50. I’m willing to believe that some of his gaffes are just the sort of verbal stumbles he has been making all his life. They do not in themselves indicate incapacity – the origin of the term “Spoonerism” should teach us that some very clever people are prone to this sort of thing. (Not that the other side ever extended the same courtesy to George W. Bush for his much less egregious verbal flubs.) However they are accelerating and it is being noticed. The video of incident on 8 March when he struggled to name his own defense secretary (“The er former general – I keep calling him general – my, my er the guy who runs that outfit over there”) has 4.2 million views.
I have just noticed that the article by Ted Rall that you link to is actually from March 11 2020. That being before Biden was selected as the Democratic candidate, it was probably just Rall pushing for another candidate, at a guess Bernie Sanders.
Since incumbency is usually a strong advantage in US elections, and since the 22nd amendment of the constitution says “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.” I find the cynical part of me expects that we’ll muddle along as necessary until fewer than two years remain in Biden’s term of office, and then he will resign. That way Kamala gets 2 years to (hopefully) not mess things up as president, and potentially two successive elections where she wins the office herself, becoming the 2nd-longest-serving US president (FDR had 3 full 4-year terms and part of a 4th, before the 22nd amendment was passed.)
I predicted he wouldn’t last 100 days (May 1st). There is no chance he will survive til the end of 2022.
If a certain Barry Soetero became V-P on the resignation of Biden, with a vacancy arising as the V-P inherits, should Harris resign as President he could become President again as he would not have been elected President for (the balance of) a third term, so the bar on being elected more than twice would not apply.
Douglas2
Indeed, as we saw last November.
Natalie : it is being noticed.
It is being noticed by those who hope to benefit from Kamala getting in – ie those Dems who are currently out. Since it is Obama loyalists who are currently in, however, there is a strong cadre of Dems who do not want Biden replaced. When the battle is against the Tsarists, you may not notice any failings in a fellow Bolshevik. But once that battle is won, it becomes an intra-Bolshie struggle for power. Hence it is not at all surprising if Joe’s mental struggles, unnoticed by all Party members before 3 November, are now noticed by the Dem out-group, who can hope for office from Kamala.
Douglas2 : I find the cynical part of me expects that we’ll muddle along as necessary until fewer than two years remain in Biden’s term of office, and then he will resign.
If they win a clear majority in the Senate in 2022. There is a real problem getting rid of him with the Senate at 50-50, or if there is an R majority in 2022. Even the squishiest R Senator is not going to vote for a hard left D VP, so they’d have to put up a softy, which would enrage the base. The Rs neatest trick would be to say they’ll vote for Manchin 🙂
My reply FWIW.
1) IIRC, Kamala won 3% of Dem primary voters’ votes. I am inclined to believe that was indicative of her actual support from Dem voters. (She is more popular with Dem apparatchiks.)
Biden’s primary campaign was failing and then turned the corner. IIRC he was backed by some people described as being very in charge of the Dem party machines in the states/cities that made him back into a front-runner. I have no such surety Biden did not truly win the Dem primary as I have that he did not truly win the election (for one thing, I have spent far less time investigating the former – and the same is true of many others), but Dem primaries and vote fraud are not strangers. There is reason to believe he was unenthusing Dems before he was unenthusing voters in general. However the more those who actually voted for him were not voting for him as such, the poorer he can get before it impacts their reasons for voting for him.
2) If people outside the media bubble were to show growing but passive public awareness and disgust at Biden’s failing functionality, the party managers who could endure and/or media-manage his strange basement campaign will not be made less willing to endure and/or media-manage his strange press-conference-lite presidency. More evidence of public hostility than a polled belief in Joe’s senility would be needed to make his entourage even care, and a true crisis would be needed to make them act, and I think it would have to be a domestic crisis – one in which Joe’s inability to act effectively directly affected them, one it looked like the Republicans (and/or enough of the public) were not willing to waste.
3) Preserving Joe till 2024 lets every powerful Dem hope to be the presidential candidate. Replacing him with Kamala means either she’s the candidate or the Dems rather explicitly dump a black(ish) woman. Kamala, and those who know they won’t be the candidate and will get a job from her, would support replacing Joe. Potential candidates, and those who hope for jobs from one of them, would not – and may well be more numerous. The party might even worry privately about having another ‘unlikable Hillary’ on their hands.
4) This might of course mean Joe is kept on too long – till something abruptly makes it in-your-face obvious even to the inattentive part of the public that the Dem elites have known all about it for a long time. But Joe survived two presidential debates, can still read a teleprompter and may function well enough for the MSM for quite a while yet. When media types write with mock regret that Joe is bad for comedy because he is too normal and lacking quirks to make fun of – it means they will do heavy lifting for him.
5) The above ignores the possibility of a powerful but ‘high-minded’ Democrat deciding to do the right thing from their PoV. It also ignores the possibility of low-minded intra-party squabbles over things we know nothing about suddenly exploding into consequences. Etc. Either could wildly alter the probabilities.
Conclusion) The end of point (2) and the start of point (4) speak a little to the possibilities the OP writer is seeing. Burke, long ago, was asked a not wholly dissimilar question during the French revolution (whose leaders were not going senile – internal rivals, supplemented by the occasional assassin, usually saw to it they did not live long enough to have the chance – but who had some objectionable qualities). Burke replied that he must actually meet and see and talk to the people who thought bad things were happening before he could know whether such thoughts would have consequences. Like Burke, I am in the UK, not in the country concerned (of course, even those who are in it meet and talk less than usual thanks to lockdown – don’t underestimate the elite-empowering, voter disempowering effects of that).
Once China pays him and his family several million dollars, Biden will declare himself highly fatigued and will pass the baton to Princess Kammy the Commie. This will happen after nine months in office. Maybe a year tops.
Joe Biden is a shambolic shell of a man kept going by careful manipulation of his schedule, a refusal of the media to do their job and (probably) some form of medication to give him the necessary stimulous for brief, adulatory, non-probing video presentations that are presented as being live, but more likely pre-recorded and edited to remove all of the moments of senile dementia.
How long will this last? Until someone decides to spill the beans or the media remembers that its job is to challenge the government, not cover up for it, but then they are as tainted in this whole affair as anyone.
I’m guessing they will keep it up (if they can) until we’re past the 2-year mark of Sleepy Joe’s not-very-executive presidency at which point he will be replaced by Kamala using the 25th Amendment.
Nope, because no-one can become Vice President if they would be excluded from the Presidency to prevent exactly this kind of Putinesc manipulation. It might be possible if “Barry Soetero” were to become Speaker of the House and arise to the role of Acting President*, through the line of succession.
However, even in this fictional scenario it would be challenged as soon as “Barry Soetero” was proposed for a role which brought him into the Presidential line of succession and certainly before any triggers such as Kamala being forced to resign or Dementia Joe being 25thed.
* – Only a Vice President can become President through death of incapacitation of the current POTUS, someone arising through the chain of succession would merely be Acting President
With all due respect, it is silly to set aside the question of whether the election was stolen. It was stolen, in plain view, by people who are willing to do anything for political gain. Having stood the Constitution and various electoral laws on their head, there is no longer any reason to expect other laws to apply. From here on out, the people in control will do what they wish, albeit with a show of window dressing and charades and the occasional tactical delay. There will also be unavoidable intra-party fighting. It’s all out in the open now. This is the new reality within which we have to operate.
They have snookered themselves with Presidisn’t Xiao Bai Den, whose cognitive decline can’t be hidden (as was Wilson’s), even with the support of the Lügenpresse. His value as a puppet is fading every day. His replacement is not going to be a matter of pure choice or tactics; it is going to be dictated by unavoidable reality. He will either finish going nuts, or die, or both. He’s not fit for the job now and will not remain in it for the full term (I’d be surprised if he lasts until 2022). Even supposing he lives through the end of the term, there will be an ongoing leadership struggle between the democrat insiders who are in it for the money, and those who are in it for the ideology. The ideologues are stronger than ever, but the smart dollar is still with the grifters. If Kneepads can persuade the money people that she’s really on their side after all — and I think she is — then she will be given the job, one way or another. If she can’t persuade them, then someone else will be given the job, and some sort of BS excuse will be papered over it and waved through by the US Supine Court.
As for small, limited government, that idea’s gone the same way as the rule of law. Willing or not, we are now fully embarked on an era of Do Unto Others. It’s all very well to keep the dream alive, but anyone here who hopes to make a near-term political difference rather than just raging at the clouds is going to have to get his hands dirty. Unlike the heroes of ’89, I do not expect to see a principled philosophical opposition win in my lifetime. The contest is now about who gets to put his knee on the other fellow’s head. Or, if you prefer, who gets to put his knee on our head. It is war. We need to wake up to it.
While I agree that the election was stolen, since nobody (including the guy it was stolen from) is prepared to actually kick up enough of a fuss to change the situation, why should anyone else give a damn?
If American’s want to take back the US government by force and re-instate Trump, they are welcome to do so, but I don’t fancy their chances in the slightest, certainly not after the bullshit “insurrection”.
Plus, why is the 2020 election any different from 2000 or even 1960 when exactly the same thing happened?
My guess: Harris was acceptable as the VP partially because she had such dismal support in her quest for the presidency.
Biden has a significant chance of not making it the entire four years (and he’s already announced that he won’t run again.) Many other Dem candidates would love to succeed Biden and use some of that incumbency quality in his stead, and saw Harris as the least likely VP choice to take on Biden’s mantle and incumbency and so foreclose their own 2024 chances.
So, if Biden makes it for four years (and I don’t doubt that he can – the President can actually function as a nullity if he desires or requires), then some other Dem will win the 2024 primary and try to carry off the “fellow Dem” incumbent role – and Harris will not interfere with that process, as she has no real electability.
But if Biden doesn’t make it for the full four years, and Harris steps in, she is still too unloveable to automatically assume the role of Dem candidate in 2024, leaving the field open for all other possible candidates.
I think they’d like to see Biden totter through all four years, but have a backup plan for if he doesn’t. Harris is a null placeholder, put in to appease all of the other national-name Dems.
But I doubt that this will matter much in 2024 anyway. The Dems have moved from the Great Man of Character model to the Faceless Committee of Solid Ideology. They’re no longer voting for one wonderful leader – they’re voting to keep the bad people out of power, and the specific face used becomes less meaningful.
I am surprised that he has lasted this long, to be honest. I suspect that he was a stalking horse for someone that was unelectable and once his usefulness was over then he’d suffer from Arkancide.
His non appearance is causing eyebrows to be raised and not just in the “right wing” press. This blog entry suggests that his appearances are being CGI’d (as John Galt commented above) and not being filmed in the White House – the comments on that link describe a film studio White House set up elsewhere for such purposes. So is he in that Big Hair Salon in the Sky already and sniffing hair? Your guess is as good as mine and with their being more troops in Washington DC than all the troops in Afghanistan and Iraq combined, then getting close enough to ask the question will be problematical. The Bolsheviks already had the Kremlin so did not need to build from scratch whereas the current regime needs to do so and is losing credibility for it, at least in my opinion. As one meme I saw said, “What is the most ridiculous conspiracy theory you have heard? Answer – That right wing people owning over 600 Million guns and billions and billions of rounds of ammunition wanting to take over the White House/Government would forget to bring a single gun or round of ammunition along …”
As for the “successor” (or should that be “sucker”?), Hillary Clinton is still burning to gain the Presidency and anyone who is selected as VP will need to VERY CAREFULLY watch their back so as not to fall victim to Arkancide too. Obama or Clinton? Kneepads Harris had better make sure that it is Obama otherwise succession via assassination is too tempting.
So, I think when it is convenient or politically advantageous, it will be announced that Biden has indeed died. The fickleness of politics means that it will be virtually impossible to predict but my money is on him being dead right now.
Anyone got an Ouija board to check?
JG
(dreadful, sloppy term btw)
The 22nd Amendment states:
Nothing there about a person being appointed as V-P (on confirmation, not election, by the Congress) and then succeeding in the case of the President’s departure. See the relevant parts of the 25th Amendment:
And the last sentence of the Twelfth Amendment (which, obviously, precedes the 22nd and 25th) does not prevent an elected twice past President from holding the Vice-Presidency.
i.e. under 35, not 14 years resident, impeached or not a natural-born citizen. Nothing there prevents a former President sneaking back in via the Vice-Presidency.
1. I too am disappointed that this outright theft hasn’t led to a revolution. We should care because the blatant theft of the election makes clear we’re not actually playing the game most of us thought we were playing. New game, unknown rules, great uncertainty. On that theme, the US maladministration has immense and immediately worrisome knock-on effects, especially anywhere that China feels the urge to throw its weight around.
2. Like you, I don’t fancy the chances of the present regime being turfed out the frisky way. Then again, I fully expected the democrats to try to steal this election, in much the same way they actually did, and I still wasn’t prepared for it [if I had been in government, I would have been prepared]. There are a lot of patient but very angry people out there recalibrating their thoughts. This is not over until they agree it’s over.
3. The dems tried to steal the election in 2000 but failed. They successfully stole the election in 1960. It’s always a temptation, and I suspect they’ve been stealing everything within the margin of theft for much longer than I’ve been alive. The critical difference is that this time it’s been done with the full, open, corrupt support of the supposedly non-partisan public service, including the intelligence agencies and the court of highest jurisdiction. There was a time when people in government would not stand for this. There was a time when ordinary citizens would not stand for this. There was a time when an ordinary honest man might realistically hope for some form of redress through official channels, if only at the next election. We are no longer in such a time. That’s why it’s different, and why it matters.
So, you live in a Banana Republic, you have done since at least 1960 and you’ve only just realised?
Welcome to the club.
Here is your honorary banana.
Considering China’s threats against Taiwan, the Philippines, and Australia, to shut up and do as they’re told, I expect that it wil be Chairman Xi who determines the timing of *Biden’s replacement. What better time to launch an invasion than during a power transition of your strongest adversary. 🤷♂️
People stay in bad marriages forever, in the vain hope that things aren’t as bad as they seem or that they may improve. They mostly do this when the marriage was once worth fighting for.
This is that same situation. We tend to stay within bounds as long as possible, because to go outside of bounds is an ending act. There’s no going back from some things, and the best option remains being able to go back.
What Natalie and Douglas2 said… or at least some of it.
(Sorry, didn’t read any further comments today. Maybe tomorrow.)
+ 1 to Behind Enemy Lines (March 15, 2021 at 10:44 pm) critique of John Galt (March 15, 2021 at 10:05 pm).
(BEL’s point 3) 1960 was stolen by Mayor Daley in Chicago and Lyndon Johnson in Texas. John Galt is mistaken to think that 2000 was stolen. After 2000, much useful statistical work on the voting was done (some by people who would have been happy to believe 2000 was stolen – and elite interest in the idea was the background to much of this work being done and not denounced by the usual suspects). The stats indicated fraud in the usual specific notorious locations (e.g. Chicago) but not generally.
(BEL’s point 2) Two years ago, I wrote this – yet should not adopt a wiser-than-thou attitude to BEL’s second sentence in point 2 because I was hardly foreseeing everything when I wrote that post. (Perhaps Trump was in the same state – knowing it was intended and planned, and yet surprised by the precise combination of organised insolence, and surprised again when judges ruled that a law saying elections supervisors ‘shall’ do certain things did not means it was mandatory, and similar.)
(BEL’s point 1) Twitter’s founders boasted two years ago that the left would reorganise America to be as California, where only one party mattered:
The wisest reply came not from me but in a comment – that the twitterer’s planned “civil war”
Professional protestors use their own graduated violence and criminality to manoeuvre the police (or whomever they are baiting) into what they intend to be lose-lose situations for the latter, who either confine their opposition within such strict limits they look defeated or else up their responce to include force and get blamed for it as the ‘real’ criminals. Like much else, this technique has spread from the student activists of our youth to the very summit of US politics today, which is now being carried on by these other means.
A post-mortem can find much that Trump should have done, but John Galt’s dismissiveness:
both ignores all Delphic futures and ignores some rather, ah, significant issues. It would be cheap for me, living comfortably far off in a UK where, for all our current problems, the deep-state’s attempt to reverse Brexit failed, to lecture my US friends on their not yet having achieved the like. I mentioned Burke at the end of my prior comment. Something he also said in the same discussion I quoted from was that failed attempts merely discredit their cause. You can always argue – and in that sense Trump kicked up plenty of fuss – but JG is hardly fair to write as if each lockdown-isolated individual needed only to decide to kick up a bit more ‘fuss’.
Thank you, Niall.
“Organised insolence” – now there’s an expression I’ll be putting to use.
I would add that until Caro’s detective work in his LBJ biography, the theft of the 1960 election was spoken of but not so widely accepted as established fact. When Gore tried to steal the presidency in 2000, he used virtually the same playbook as LBJ did in stealing his own senate election in ’48, which in turn the dems used again in 2020. In short, they wait until counting is finished in all but a handful of corrupt jurisdictions, create the votes they need out of thin air, announce victory and then condemn anyone who complains for trying to steal the election.
Once you see it plainly revealed for the first time, you start seeing it everywhere. The Trump administration has absolutely no excuse for falling for this old gag. But the critical difference is that the USSC is now either corrupted or frightened into silence, so there’s no longer any avenue for appeal.
Anyway, I may not live to see the end of the present democrat party regime, but I’m confident I’ll see Biden depart from it before his nominal four years are up.