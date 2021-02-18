We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

For once I actually like something Facebook has done

· Internet

Facebook unfriends Australia: news sites go dark in content row – for once I actually like something Facebook has done! 🤣

February 18th, 2021 |

5 comments to For once I actually like something Facebook has done

  • francisT
    February 18, 2021 at 10:56 am

    As a friend of mine put it:

    Dear Australian Media Companies,

    This is to congratulate you on your recent legislative success in forcing upstart competitors with a better online business model to subsidize you, thereby sparing you the difficulties of adapting to a new market.

    When technology disrupted our business model, some of us were able to adapt to customer needs, providing specialized options at a higher profit margin or by changing our business models to better fit the new markets. Others of us were bought out by people who could steer us toward remaining relevant, and some of us closed down entirely.

    You, however, have better lobbyists than we did. Congratulations.

    Sincerely, the Australian Buggy Whip and Horse-Carriage Association.

    However, I think the stunt is going to backfire on facebook, which is also something that I’m absolutely fine with. It took me no more than a few seconds today to verify that running an Australian news story through archive.is (or equivalent) meant that it didn’t get blocked. And meanwhile it seems that FB has been remarkably incapable of figuring out what is a news site and what is something else, like a hospital website. In fact the archive of the SMH report on this was exactly what I used to test the blocking – https://archive.is/C9a9G

  • Longrider
    February 18, 2021 at 11:03 am

    They both get to lose. Win/win.

  • APL
    February 18, 2021 at 11:09 am

    This is obviously extortion.

    Australia: Obey Australian laws if you want to conduct your ( identity theft ) business in Australia.

    Facebook: No, Australia, we’re going to try to blackmail your government by turning your citizens against it.

    Facebook: China, your genocidal policies against the Uyghurs are OK by us. And the Tibetians, they can go **** themselves too, ‘coz that’s just Chinese cultural expression.

  • John Galt
    February 18, 2021 at 11:27 am

    So the point here being “Is Facebook prepared to jeopardise it’s entire Australian operation (and the income thereof) because they won’t pay the Danegeld”? The answer seems to be a “Yes” for Facebook, whereas it was a “No” for Google.

    Maybe Google sees this as simply the cost of doing business in Australia and the economics of Facebook simply won’t stretch to those costs.

    The fact that this whole farce is about “Robbing Peter to pay Paul” is lost on no-one.

    I hope Facebook sticks to their guns and the Australian government consequently ban’s Facebook, purely on the basis that both need to get a good kicking and no doubt Australian Facebook users will be kicking their government if the ban goes ahead.

    I agree with Longrider. It seems like this is a Lose/Lose for both Facebook and the Australian Government but a massive Win/Win for the rest of us.

    Sometimes I begin to think there isn’t enough popcorn in the world…

  • Tim the Coder
    February 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    I’m no fan of FB, but in this case, I think they are obeying the law.

    The Australian politicos have implemented a stupid law, proven not to work in other places where it’s been tried, e.g. Spain.
    OK, democratic government, it is their right to be as stupid as they wish.

    FB are told they cannot publish links to AU news sites without paying for them.
    FB are saying: “OK then, we will comply. We will not publish such links without paying for them, so no links”.

    Is the issue that people want FB to ignore the law?
    No, the issue seems to be that the Oz politicos have been bought by the legacy press to levy a private tax on a competitor, and that competitor has declined to continue with the business so taxed. As indeed they should.

    But I’m with Longrider here: a plague on both of them so win/win for everyone else.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »