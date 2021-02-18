Facebook unfriends Australia: news sites go dark in content row – for once I actually like something Facebook has done! 🤣
For once I actually like something Facebook has done
February 18th, 2021
As a friend of mine put it:
However, I think the stunt is going to backfire on facebook, which is also something that I’m absolutely fine with. It took me no more than a few seconds today to verify that running an Australian news story through archive.is (or equivalent) meant that it didn’t get blocked. And meanwhile it seems that FB has been remarkably incapable of figuring out what is a news site and what is something else, like a hospital website. In fact the archive of the SMH report on this was exactly what I used to test the blocking – https://archive.is/C9a9G
They both get to lose. Win/win.
This is obviously extortion.
So the point here being “Is Facebook prepared to jeopardise it’s entire Australian operation (and the income thereof) because they won’t pay the Danegeld”? The answer seems to be a “Yes” for Facebook, whereas it was a “No” for Google.
Maybe Google sees this as simply the cost of doing business in Australia and the economics of Facebook simply won’t stretch to those costs.
The fact that this whole farce is about “Robbing Peter to pay Paul” is lost on no-one.
I hope Facebook sticks to their guns and the Australian government consequently ban’s Facebook, purely on the basis that both need to get a good kicking and no doubt Australian Facebook users will be kicking their government if the ban goes ahead.
I agree with Longrider. It seems like this is a Lose/Lose for both Facebook and the Australian Government but a massive Win/Win for the rest of us.
Sometimes I begin to think there isn’t enough popcorn in the world…
I’m no fan of FB, but in this case, I think they are obeying the law.
The Australian politicos have implemented a stupid law, proven not to work in other places where it’s been tried, e.g. Spain.
OK, democratic government, it is their right to be as stupid as they wish.
FB are told they cannot publish links to AU news sites without paying for them.
FB are saying: “OK then, we will comply. We will not publish such links without paying for them, so no links”.
Is the issue that people want FB to ignore the law?
No, the issue seems to be that the Oz politicos have been bought by the legacy press to levy a private tax on a competitor, and that competitor has declined to continue with the business so taxed. As indeed they should.
But I’m with Longrider here: a plague on both of them so win/win for everyone else.