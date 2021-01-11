We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
WordPress plugins…

· Administrative

Which WordPress plugins are recommended for adding posts to Parler (which will be back) & Gab? I have axed the previous buttons for linking to Twitter & Facebook (basically fuck ’em).

January 11th, 2021 |

1 comment to WordPress plugins…

  • Schrodinger's Dog
    January 11, 2021 at 7:46 pm

    Perry,

    I can’t answer your technical question, but good for you for axing the buttons for linking to Facebook and Twitter. Let’s hope Samizdata is among the first of many such sites to do this.

