|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
The intellectivore
I want you to observe two things about this piece by Simon Jenkins in today’s Guardian:
“Why the Democrats should not impeach Donald Trump”
1) It is quite reasonable, yet Simon Jenkins wrote it.
2) It is obvious that something is consuming the commenters’ reason.
I should have known. Simon Jenkins ate their minds. His opinion pieces are no more than the bait by which he ensnares unfortunate denizens of the mundane universe, who are driven by some primaeval attraction like that of the moth to the flame into commenting at the Guardian website. Once they are thus fatally linked to him across the dimensions, he, or rather it, feasts upon their intellects, leaving them as mindless husks blind to their own political interests who can only repeat with idiot vindictiveness whatever slogan last caught their attention.
Either that or Guardian readers were like that anyway.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
The frothing over Donald Trump has reached ridiculous levels.
And again they have to invent a crime to persecute him.
Its witch burning season, and Trump is but the first of many people these cunts will pursue.
I’m going to use that in the next business plan that I write looking for website funding. It’s perfect!
😉
Give the Dimocrats some credit. Thy are finishing as they started by impeaching Trump. After four years of constant impeachment you can’t say that they are not at least consistent, even if it never found any evidence of wrongdoing.
Note that impeachment means that the person committed high crimes and misdemeanours WHILE IN OFFICE so it is pretty difficult to do so before assuming power.
Unless, of course, the Dimocrats’ amazing powers of seeing into the future could predict the high crimes etc. before hand, just like they could predict the outcome of the election before polling opened. Amazing, that, eh?
The internet desperately needs a sarcasm font, right enough.
At least the Democrats are out and out enemies ( Although when Trump was a New York Democrat, the Democrat Politicians didn’t refuse his funding ), its the repulsive Republicans, who I read are talking of censuring Trump for his Constitutionally protected speech.
Anyway, his speech in DC hadn’t finished before the Capitol was invaded. As far as I can tell, you couldn’t have left the site of Trumps speech and had time to run to the Capitol building to ‘storm’ it. Trump’s speech was nothing to do with the break-in at the Capitol building.