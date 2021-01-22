In answer to: Why can’t the Left let go of Trump?
It is the same reason a certain ilk of Remainers can’t let go of Brexit, and why the Left in media & academia can’t let go of GamerGate. These were each a cultural Stalingrad, defeats that indicated the world did not work the way High Status opinion demands that you think & say it does. Hoi Poli keep throwing bricks through the Overton window & polite society really doesn’t like that.
So the people invested in these High Status opinions (shared by everyone they know) are obsessed by the fact they suffered defeats when they are suppose to own the future. They may have gotten rid of Trump now but the fact he was elected in the first place gives lie to their comfortable “inevitable march of history” narrative
– Perry de Havilland
The modern middle class left identify themselves and bond with each other by what they hate.
They are angry people, full of bile.
They can’t stand the rich and they despise the working class.
Well, speaking as a member of the modern upper middle class, rich but not plutocratically so (sadly), I think your description is a bit too broad-brush. But yes, that does indeed describe the bourgeoise left.
Hoi Poli keep throwing bricks through the Overton window…
Nice one.
Also, I agree completely.
So she’s saying it’s the leftists who are “still so angry” despite winning their free and fair election?
I had thought they would go full Akhenaten (“After his death, Akhenaten’s monuments were dismantled and hidden, his statues were destroyed, and his name excluded from lists of rulers compiled by later pharaohs”) but maybe the need to hate is too strong.
pete: not just the modern middle class left. Back in grad school, now 30+ years distant, a very conservative friend of mine routinely described liberals as “hate filled”. It neatly captured for him where they come from in addressing anything. It resonated with me then and since.
Their hate has been with us a long time. Part of their origin story.
For far too many people, hate is what gets them out of bed in the morning. It keeps them going through their day, and keeps them warm at night. It gives purpose to otherwise empty lives without accomplishments, or relationships.
The Frankfurt School left, which dominates just about everything in the West now, are often compared to Puritanical Christians – but there are many important differences, and one of these is the idea of repentance and forgiveness.
A Christian may fail in practice, but he or she is at least supposed to forgive a sinner who repents – a leftist has no such obligation.
“Why do the the left not let go of Trump” – why should they? Why should they forgive anyone for anything?
The left do not believe in forgiveness – they believe in persecution, for ever.
The left will not rest till everyone, even themselves, is in torment – and for ever.
The lies will go as well.
The “mainstream media” have had YEARS to report on the crimes of Joseph Biden – why should they suddenly start telling the truth now?
The Economist magazine (typical of the mainstream media) has a picture of Joseph Biden, a life long criminal – one of the most corrupt people in the American culture, with a mop and bucket – ready to clear up the mess of Organge-man-bad.
It was ever thus.
For example, how many times did Reuters (with its fabled code) report in the 1960 campaign that Jack Kennedy was a drug abusing adulterer who had strong connections to organised crime? Did it even report that he was dying of Addison disease?
Did any of the mainstream media report this in the 1960 campaign? They all knew – but they did NOT report any of it.
The media were NOT Marxists back in 1960 – they were just no good.
Has that changed?
To judge by the fawning coverage by the shill media of the Biden Inauguration the answer to that question – “no, they are still no good”.
Everyone really knows this – after all would you trust a mainstream media report on a matter in your own field of expertise?
Of course you would not trust them to report on your own area of expertise – so why would do you trust the media when they report other areas of knowledge?
Yes there is political bias – but there is also just being lazy.
For example, how mainstream media reports have you read about Early Treatment for Covid 19? the vast majority of people who have died could have been saved, but they were NOT saved.
Are the media really Satanists who enjoy the the idea of vast numbers of people dying horribly? I do NOT thinks so – the media are just LAZY, they just pass on the official line without checking it.
Wokeness today is a status identifying thing. And it’s easier and cheaper to be woke then build a business, learn a trade or pursue a difficult career like being a surgeon or Air Force pilot. It’s a new way to show you’re part of the in-crowd.,
I wonder if there’s going to be a non-woke version of such clusters of people, though, and also as a different kind of status identifier. Maybe it’s generational: will the next cohort of cool kids eschew woke thinking as stifling and boring?
“Wokeness” is a lot more than that J.P.
Joseph Biden has ordered that the Federal Government employees, including the military, must be trained in the doctrines of the Frankfurt School of Marxism – which is what “Wokeness” really is.
This training, which President Trump tried to stop, never really went away – but now it will be total and all consuming.
Think about that J.P. – if means for your example of an “Air Force pilot” they will not be taught who their enemy is.
Their enemy is “reactionaries”, people guilty of “whiteness” (not a skin tone – a system of ideas and customs) who are to be hunted down and destroyed.
A “woke” military will still have firearms and other weapons – they will just be taught to point those weapons, and USE those weapons, on us.
Not nice. Not good.