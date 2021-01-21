Russian internet is ablaze

A couple days ago, Russian internet caught on fire, and it is still ablaze. Although Alexei Navalny was already under arrest, instantly judged by the ad-hoc court assembled right in the police department, his team published a 2-hour investigation into Putin’s past, present, connections and all his assets.
Here it is with good English subtitles. As of the time of writing, it racked up just under 40 millions views and 2.5 million ‘likes’.
Interestingly the hunter biden story was easily suppressed in democratic America.
I read that this video had racked up forty million views, and I thought, “that’s impressive”. 40 million is quite impressive for a two minute clip that goes viral.
Then I realised that it was two hours long, not two minutes. Wow.
I watched the first 3 minutes (does that count as a ‘view’?) and was amused by the following:
This is not only an investigation, but also, in a sense, a psychological portrait
I really want to understand how an ordinary Soviet officer turned into a madman (…)
[Putin] has gone completely mad.
People who do not believe, as i do, that the modern Western diet made us all mad (albeit not “completely mad”) will understand Navalny’s words very differently from how i understand them.
That is what amuses me.
Maybe the figure for number of views was supplied by Dominion?
(Not that I’m doubting the objectivity of YouTube).
It does indeed take nearly two hours to watch though. If the English subtitles were edited into a text article, with a few pictures taken from the video, that would be a useful link, and some people would read it who will not watch the video.
Some things are very unlike the west. There are several references to ‘apartments’ and their square metre size, both in the study of Putin’s earlier life and in the details of recent payoffs to minor players (the big players get billions). If you know Russia, you know how horrendous was socialist architecture under communism, how relatively little has been done to fix this since it fell, and so how much status and convenience can reside in the right apartment.
Some things are, I hope, unlike the west – Putin’s assassins, for example. Epstein didn’t hang himself, but in Putin’s Russia he would have much company.
Some things are ‘the same but different’. Putin got rid of inconvenient prosecutor Yury Skuratov via a phoney sex tape and fake charges. Biden got rid of an inconvenient Ukrainian prosecutor by threatening to withhold US aid.
Some things sound very like the west. Calling Putin “Mikhail Ivanovich” in shell company discussions sounded like a deeper-cover version of calling Joe Biden “the big man” in some Hunter laptop emails.
Some quotes sounded like they could apply to more deep states than just the Russian one, as when they said a core Putin principle was that
“corruption is the foundation of trust”
or described how
“Putin realised fair elections are a terrible thing – because they can be lost.”
Almost all of it simply examines Putin’s empire of state-organised corruption. After a bridging Tolstoy quote, the final 4 minutes moves from example to theory, explaining why “they will never have stolen enough” and thence to proposed action
if they refuse to hold fair elections then we will take to the streets
I wish them the very best of luck – and fear that in Russia they will need as much as fighters of fraud in the west, and then some.
Personally, I’d rather be ruled by Putin than by any POTUS of the last 100+ years (except Trump, Coolidge, and Reagan).
Great video.
Great video. Correct.
And – you get a psychological portrait of Putin as Navalny promised.
Putin is a primitive – simple – person. A muzhik. He likes to accumulate material riches, the more – the better – infinitely. And to show off. Putin denies the palace is his – but he knows that everybody knows it and is content with it. A unsophisticated person.
He is also a murderer, but as dictators go – he has murdered few people, only what was strictly necessary to keep power — maybe a dozen or so…
Xi in China is much worse. Dictators which are content with a palace are benign as dictators go.
I also think that Putin will rather like this video, and the fact it was published – though he will make a show of punishing Navalny for it.
Great video.
And of course it rings deafening Trump administration bells. Every time Trump needs to appoint someone who is not a Swamp Creature, up pops Mr Cleany McCleanarse, recommended by impeccably clean Republicans. Trump appoints Cleany and hey it turns out that Cleany is an old friend of Swampy McSwampface, or is married to Swampy’s daughter, or Cleany’s son is on the board of GrandSuck Inc with Swampy’s Uncle.
How do you go about draining the swamp, when the swamp creatures control the sluice gates ?
Don’t be ridiculous, Shlomo Maistre (January 21, 2021 at 3:45 pm). Your Trump, Coolidge, and Reagan list omits even such candidates as Truman (“Show me a politician who got rich in public office and I’ll show you a crook” – quoted from memory) and Teddy Roosevelt (if the + in your 100+ years just lets him in), as well as Eisenhower and a long list of presidents that were obviously safer and less-freedom-threatening to be ruled by than Putin. Besides his personal flaws, Putin is also more dangerous in his context: the US has customs of freedom, armed citizenry and separation of powers that Russia never had nearly as strongly (and 70 years of communism weakened what their history had given them). I’d much rather be under Putin than under Stalin if that were the only choice, but my comment above clearly notes the areas in which I do, and the areas in which I do not even, compare Biden to him. The valid analogies are powerful; they can only be harmed by such wild overstatement.
Near the start, the video has a discussion of Putin’s early life working with the Stasi. Which US president had that vile a training?
If you want to reply, feel free, but I’ve made my point and will not engage further in this.
On a friendlier note, thanks for the link to the article on the problems of building your own twitter. I am more optimistic, but grant the issues. I wonder if hosting in Poland or Hungary may become profitable.
Niall:
Besides his personal flaws, Putin is also more dangerous in his context: the US has customs of freedom, armed citizenry and separation of powers that Russia never had nearly as strongly (and 70 years of communism weakened what their history had given them).
This is an important point … in Shlomo’s favor. To some extent.
In the context of the US Constitution (what is left of it) Putin or even Mussolini would very likely do less damage than W.Wilson. Arguably, less damage than Obama. We’ll see how much damage Biden’s puppet masters manage to do, but unaccountable committees do tend to do more damage than individuals.
But i would agree that no other POTUS in the last 100 years has been worse than Putin, not even in context.
I wonder if hosting in Poland or Hungary may become profitable.
If i were Trump, i’d invest in a server farm in Poland, and another in Hungary.
One more reply to Niall.
If you know Russia, you know how horrendous was socialist architecture under communism, how relatively little has been done to fix this since it fell, and so how much status and convenience can reside in the right apartment.
I don’t actually know Russia, but i am living in a Soviet flat right now. (Out by the end of the month.)
I can’t say that i like it, but i can say that i like it better than i liked English housing or Danish housing. English and Danish central planners have, or used to have, little regard for single people.
There are scenes in The Death of Stalin which take place in Khrushchev’s flat. (Or maybe the flat of some other top apparatchik, i don’t remember.) You might want to check it out.
You might also want to check out Jason Matthews’ Red Sparrow trilogy for insights into Putin’s Russia. Best spy novels i ever read, and i have read Fleming, Le Carrè, and Ken Follett. (Though very little of their output.)
Russian politics is a matter for…the Russians.
As I understand it, Putin is popular with the Russian people, which is unsurprising as he has put the country back on its feet and given its people some pride. Living standards have risen, and he has effectively blocked Globalist attempts to continue plundering the country, as happened under Yeltsin.
He has also successfully countered the US/Saudi sponsored IS barbarism in the Middle East.
I doubt the Russians care that he has a palace but the “West” does…whilst ignoring the corruption of it’s own politicians.
Living standards have risen, and he has effectively blocked Globalist attempts to continue plundering the country, as happened under Yeltsin.
No wonder Hillary et al are so utterly fixated on him.
He is also a murderer, but as dictators go – he has murdered few people, only what was strictly necessary to keep power — maybe a dozen or so…
So considerably less murderous than Hillary then?
Russian politics is a matter for…the Russians.
Unfortunately not true if you share a border with the fuckers (or live in Salisbury).
I wholeheartedly concur with Schlomo. Putin is far from perfect. but he is an unashamed patriot, and has stopped the disease of cultural Marxism from infecting Russia.
No wonder the self loathing woke western elites hate him.
Niall,
Don’t be ridiculous, Shlomo Maistre (January 21, 2021 at 3:45 pm). Your Trump, Coolidge, and Reagan list omits even such candidates as Truman (“Show me a politician who got rich in public office and I’ll show you a crook” – quoted from memory)
A good line does not a good ruler make.
and Teddy Roosevelt (if the + in your 100+ years just lets him in)
Why would you rather be ruled by Teddy than Putin?
as well as Eisenhower and a long list of presidents that were obviously safer and less-freedom-threatening to be ruled by than Putin.
So are you under the impression that if by some magic Putin were transplanted from 2020 Russia to 1950s America he would have ruled 1950s America like he is ruling Russia today? Do you think there may be reasons why Eisenhower was “less-freedom threatening” than Putin that have nothing to do with either person?
For instance, the United States is not Russia, so this may have something to do with it? Also, the eras in which they ruled are different – perhaps this is something to consider? Mostly, though, Russia is not the USA. 1950s America would NEVER have permitted Obama to pass Obamacare; heck, 1950s America never would have permitted the Department of Education to nationalize education of our children. Eisenhower was dealing with a VERY pro-freedom groups of folks. So maybe it’s not that difficult to not be a threat to liberty when the people, the culture, and the courts all value liberty far more than modern Russia does?
Besides his personal flaws, Putin is also more dangerous in his context: the US has customs of freedom, armed citizenry and separation of powers that Russia never had nearly as strongly (and 70 years of communism weakened what their history had given them).
Well, this is very much my point. They are different countries. I’d rather be ruled by Putin than by Eisenhower – that is NOT the same as preferring to live in Russia in 2020 than in 1950s America. I’d rather live in 1950s America – but that’s not at all because of Eisenhower. In fact, one could argue that the freedoms of 1950s America and the virtues of Eisenhower were both largely in spite of Eisenhower and not because of him.
You are comparing apples and oranges. Different peoples, different eras, different universities, different media, different religions, different external threats, different internal threats. Completely different situations in every way.
If Eisenhower ruled Russia for much of the last 20 years it would have probably become far less safe, secure, and free than it is today (which, I admit, is not saying much, but Russians will be Russians – every group of people on earth have different average predilections, cultures, values, etc).
I’d much rather be under Putin than under Stalin if that were the only choice
We agree!
but my comment above clearly notes the areas in which I do, and the areas in which I do not even, compare Biden to him. The valid analogies are powerful; they can only be harmed by such wild overstatement.
Biden is literally an empty suit. I’m sure you think that if Biden ruled Russia for the past 20 years than Putin then Russia would be better off today. But this is because, no offense, I’m not sure you appreciate how difficult it is to rule Russia. Russia doesn’t have the rule of law that America has. Russia does not have the world’s most powerful central bank like America has. Russia does not have a culture that values freedom like America has. Russia does not have a Bill of Rights like America has. Russia does not have a second amendment culture like America has. I could go on.
It’s more difficult to rule Russia than America and if Biden ruled Russia for the past 20 years instead of Putin, then Russia would be much less free, secure, and safe than it is today under Putin.
Near the start, the video has a discussion of Putin’s early life working with the Stasi. Which US president had that vile a training?
I don’t care about “training” or “words”. I care about actions. Putin’s actions have been generally quite good for The People of Russia, despite obviously some major personal flaws and some immoral actions like assassinations to maintain power (America starved 500,000 Iraqis to death in the 1990s and Madelaine Albright said it was worth it….) Russia was not going to do great no matter what in the decades after the collapse of the USSR for many different reasons. Putin has managed a bad situation quite well, though far from perfectly and he has managed it much better than most POTUSs would, considering the weak people POTUSs tend to be. Strength and security are the parents of real, actual freedom experienced by the people. As we see today, when the government feels less secure there is less freedom. All history teaches us this.
If you want to reply, feel free, but I’ve made my point and will not engage further in this.
Well, if you change your mind I’m all ears. I’d certainly like to read your thoughts.
On a friendlier note, thanks for the link to the article on the problems of building your own twitter. I am more optimistic, but grant the issues. I wonder if hosting in Poland or Hungary may become profitable.
Np, Niall. Glad you read it. It’s such an important article I think so thank you for helping to spread word of it.
Yes Poland and Hungary are awfully interesting these days…
Shlomo, if you have information that disputes the enclosed links, let me know.
Well if you must believe Albright, then believe her when she finally apologized for her infamous performance. “I shouldn’t have said it,” she said during a speech at the University of Southern California (a month after the September 11 attacks). “You can believe this or not, but my comments were taken out of context.”
Why did she apologize in 2001 for comments she made in 1996? Why did she claim in 2001 that her 1996 “comments were taken out of context”?
Could one reason be that most people interpreted what she said to support exactly what I said in my comment? Probably.
But lets say you are right and the 500,000 number is substantially higher than the true number. Is the number of Iraqis killed by American policies in the 1990s higher than the number of people Putin has ever killed or ordered to be killed?
That question is rhetorical, which is why my original point stands.
Your original point?
“America starved 500,000 Iraqis to death in the 1990s and Madelaine Albright said it was worth it….”
C’mon, man. Unworthy.
C’mon, man. Unworthy.
Obviously my underlying original point was and is that Putin is not that bad compared to America when it comes to killing people, mass murder, etc. Didn’t think I’d have to spell that out, since it’s pretty obvious if you read my full comment instead of, for instance, literally copying and pasting out of context. 😉
The mention of Putins early life working with the Stasi puts me in mind of the German Hausfrau who, when asked to be an informer, bravely refused and became the de facto leader of the free world revered by bien pensants everywhere.
The Salisbury affair was either a botched operation with a possibility of success reminiscent of one of Baldrics cunning plans or a misinformation exercise, a forerunner of useful tales of Russian intervention in elections.
“Russia was not going to do great no matter what in the decades after the collapse of the USSR for many different reasons. Putin has managed a bad situation quite well, though far from perfectly and he has managed it much better than most POTUSs would, considering the weak people POTUSs tend to be. Strength and security are the parents of real, actual freedom experienced by the people. As we see today, when the government feels less secure there is less freedom. All history teaches us this.”
Agreed. Putin is a cunning and able muzhik. He is a muzhik in the sense that he is not a learned, sophisticated intellectual. But that is probably for the better.
Trump wasn’t an intellectual either. I doubt he ever read any book in his whole life (unlike Reagan). So Trump was a muzhik too. (Not that I admire Trump as a leader… a muzhik only goes that far).
Alexander Solzhenitsyn – whom I greatly admire, also thought Putin was good for Russia. Let’s agree that for all of Putin’s flaws (like being a murderer) he did well for Russia. Most (if not all) of Russia’s leaders or rulers before were probably worse or much worse.
We surely can enumerate the bad things Putin did, too, which are many, but on balance – it could have been much worse.
The Death of Stalin is a wonderful piece of dark satire.
“Didn’t think I’d have to spell that out, since it’s pretty obvious if you read my full comment instead of, for instance, literally copying and pasting out of context.”
What I read was, you defending Putin by stating that the US caused the deaths by starvation of over 500,000 Iraqis, and Putin killed fewer.
If I incorrectly decoded your context, I apologize. I’m hoping I did, because the “unworthy” part indicated that I felt the remark was out of your on-line-here character.
A challenge I have to those defending Putin, or at least going down the “but he’s not as bad as Genghis Khan, Stalin, Mao, insert name of utter bastard” line is why don’t you go and live in Russia for a couple of years, and report back with your experiences?
bobby b,
What I read was, you defending Putin by stating that the US caused the deaths by starvation of over 500,000 Iraqis, and Putin killed fewer.
I said:
Putin’s actions have been generally quite good for The People of Russia, despite obviously some major personal flaws and some immoral actions like assassinations to maintain power (America starved 500,000 Iraqis to death in the 1990s and Madelaine Albright said it was worth it….)
Quite possibly the 500,000 number is incorrect and the true number is significantly lower – even if this is the case my point still stands. I went on to clarify:
Obviously my underlying original point was and is that Putin is not that bad compared to America when it comes to killing people, mass murder, etc.
So what I’m saying was and is: A. virtually every government kills people B. Putin is no exception and C. Putin has not killed as many people as America has over the same time frame (and it’s actually not remotely close)
What is so controversial about these facts? I recognized and I said that Putin does immoral actions like assassinations.
If I incorrectly decoded your context, I apologize. I’m hoping I did, because the “unworthy” part indicated that I felt the remark was out of your on-line-here character.
Well, I apologize if I was/am misinterpreting why it is that you said my comment was “unworthy”. Could you please explain/clarify specifically and why you said it’s out of my on-line character?
“Could you please explain/clarify specifically and why you said it’s out of my on-line character?”
You tend (in my opinion) to be fact-oriented and mostly realistic.
You have quoted a particularly scurrilous libel put out by the Lancet that we caused the starvation deaths of 500,000 Iraqis through sanctions put in place to cripple Saddam H. (Actually, their number was 567,000 children.)
It was crap.
“Whereas it was widely believed that the sanctions caused a major rise in child mortality, research following the 2003 invasion of Iraq has shown that commonly cited data were doctored by the Saddam Hussein regime and that “there was no major rise in child mortality in Iraq after 1990 and during the period of the sanctions”.
But there are worse things in this world – and no I am NOT being sarcastic.
Mr Putin will go in a few years, but Russia will still exist.
Russia will still exist because, in spite of being a thief and a murderer, Mr Putin is NOT trying to destroy Russia – not trying to destroy Russian culture and the Russian people.
Can that honestly be said about most Western establishments – in relation to the culture and peoples of Western lands?
Frankfurt School Marxism dominates most of the West – it does not dominate Russia.
I repeat – Putin will be gone in a few years, and Russia will still exist.
Will the United Kingdom and the United States still exist in a few years?
Joseph Biden has just ordered (signed the Executive Order – even if he no longer has the mental capacity to understand what he has just ordered), Frankfurt School training for Federal Employees – including the military.
Anti racism, anti sexism, anti homophobia – how evil, patriarchal “whiteness” (not a skin tone – what is meant is Western culture and beliefs) must be hunted down and exterminated.
This is normal in the modern West – including in Britain.
Can anyone imagine Mr Putin doing this?
bobby b,
You tend (in my opinion) to be fact-oriented and mostly realistic.
Well, thank you.
You have quoted a particularly scurrilous libel put out by the Lancet that we caused the starvation deaths of 500,000 Iraqis through sanctions put in place to cripple Saddam H. (Actually, their number was 567,000 children.)
It was crap.
Okay, fair enough. I cited a number that is incorrect – obviously didn’t realize it at the time.
Thanks Teresa and thank you bobby for correcting the error. I should have researched it before mentioning it.
“his team” are those his German handlers?
Meaning what Freddo?
