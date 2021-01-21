Russian internet is ablaze

A couple days ago, Russian internet caught on fire, and it is still ablaze. Although Alexei Navalny was already under arrest, instantly judged by the ad-hoc court assembled right in the police department, his team published a 2-hour investigation into Putin’s past, present, connections and all his assets.

Here it is with good English subtitles. As of the time of writing, it racked up just under 40 millions views and 2.5 million ‘likes’.

No wonder the powers that be everywhere, and not just in overtly repressive places like Russia, want to control what can be said on the internet.