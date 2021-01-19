So with regulation. Don’t change it, abolish the very idea of regulating vast swathes of the economy. Don’t reduce the state all over, kill parts of the state.
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Geeks
Samizdatistas
Specialist
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Samizdata Illuminatus (Arkham, Massachusetts) · Civil liberty & Regulation · Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs
So with regulation. Don’t change it, abolish the very idea of regulating vast swathes of the economy. Don’t reduce the state all over, kill parts of the state.
January 19th, 2021 |
8 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
How wonderful that would be. Yet how is it to happen when the people who would be tasked with it thrive as parasites in the current mega-state? Dreams are ten a penny, but how do we move towards realising ours? Especially as, if the COVID-19 experience has taught us anything, it’s that that most citizens will surrender their liberties in a heartbeat to any political charlatan with half an excuse. Tim is right. Most writers here are right. But we keep losing this argument and need to ask ourselves why – and then to come up with an answer that isn’t just (as our political foes do to us) to dismiss those who disagree with us as bigoted, ignorant or deplorable.
Remember, in the distant past, how the NHS was the ‘envy of the world’ and it was there to save each and every one of us if we needed it?
Well it turns out it is an utter shit show. If there ever was a candidate for complete comprehensive privatization, the British National Health Service is it.
Just imagine if the NHS was turned into a profit center, instead of an utter incompetent dead loss, the revenue it could generate for the exchequer.
If ever there was an instance of the tail wagging the dog, the NHS is it.
Why just kill parts? The State is not even like the curate’s egg, it’s all rotten.
‘ If there ever was a candidate for complete comprehensive privatization, the British National Health Service is it.’
You can’t privatise it as not being a profit centre, it has no commercial value, so apart from its assets it cannot be valued for IPO. In any case it is a lumbering institution with deeply entrenched restrictive practices, non-existant management skills, intrinsically inefficient, and worship object for feelings and emotions.
The best solution is to take away the NHS monopoly, allow a competitive private insurance and provider market to develop. This can be done by allowing people to choose whether to continue their contribution to the NHS, or opt out and have it diverted to a private insurer of their choosing… they did this with SERPS so administratively it is easily done.
Abolishing lots of regulation means abolishing lots of amenable middle class jobs.
Not a vote winner.
‘Abolishing lots of regulation means abolishing lots of amenable middle class jobs.’
In the short run. In the long run a flourishing economy will create far more jobs.
‘Tim is right. Most writers here are right. But we keep losing this argument and need to ask ourselves why’
Ayn Rand explained the reason sixty years ago. Persuasion is possible but to do so we have to move from the realm of ideology to psychology.
Perhaps because so long as libertarians are conflated with Libertarians, we’re going to be considered fruitcakes?
Small-l libertarians span the political continuum. We ought to be out there speaking to the people near us on that continuum – wherever that point may be – simply extolling the virtues – the benefits to each and to all of us – of more versus less liberty. Speak to those whom you don’t consider to be ignorant or bigoted or deplorable, and you’ll likely speak with more respect, and you’ll be given more respect in return.
The idea that a hard-core conservative is going to convince a hard-core progressive of . . . anything . . . is flawed. Let the progressive libertarians (yes, they’re out there) talk to the progressives. Let the conservative libertarians talk to the conservatives.
Isn’t our massive reduction of the state inevitable? Is it not bound to happen when the government’s seemingly unlimited credit card gets declined? Suddenly there won’t be any money to pay the wages of all the pointless hangers on doing non jobs. Only people who are capable of doing something useful will be able to make a living.