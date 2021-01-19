Donald Trump made me do it

I was going to stay off the US politics posts for a day or two, but this Times report by Alastair Good is so bad it’s Alastair.
“Burning down Kenosha: Trump’s fractured legacy”
It includes the lines:
When the public are angry about perceived government wrongs, they look to the president to provide a pressure valve, address their concerns and give an assurance that issues will at least be looked into, if not resolved, to their satisfaction. Four years of Donald Trump saw precious little of this approach and, with a series of controversial police shootings of black people in 2020, the events in Kenosha were made more likely.
What may have pushed it even further was Mr Trump’s tacit endorsement of far-right groups, giving them the confidence to share their beliefs openly and ultimately to show up on the streets of Kenosha armed and ready for confrontation.
A Biden presidency at least offers the hope that things may calm down as a more rational approach to governing the country returns and support for the far right once again becomes something shameful.
In Kenosha, the Rev Kara Baylor sees that hope but also fears that the divisions sown in the country by Mr Trump’s rule will continue as his supporters fight a partisan battle. “They will keep pushing back against that arc that bends toward justice, and that saddens me because they don’t see that it is for them as well,” she says.
Even the normally anti-Trump Times commenters found this hard to swallow. A commenter called “Gordon W” said,
The ‘journalist’ obviously missed the protesters who said that ‘Trump made me drop the 60 inch TV I was looting’, ‘the $250 trainers I stole don’t fit, I blame Trump’, ‘in Trump’s dysfunctional America, it takes 2 cans of gasoline to get a proper shop blaze going’, and ‘after burning down the pharmacy, I can’t get the drugs I need. The Trump government is letting me down’.
The repeated use of the phrase far right is interesting. What is being described as far right is in reality the centre ground. It only appears to be far right from the vantage point of those looking from thousands of miles to the left.
to accurately misquote his predecessor.
I think things will end badly. You would have thought that having stolen the election the left would let things settle down a bit.
Au contraire. The left is spitting venom left right and centre especially against white Trump voters. A recent poll said that 70% of US voters think the country is headed in the wrong direction and PDJT has a 51% approval rating.
Yet the incoming Biden Admin is explicitly adopting antiwhite policies. The left is positively salivating in anticipation of vengeance.
Its going to get fruity.
A line from the Ultravox song The Thin Wall springs to mind.
And
I am amazed at the level of ignorance from the left. “There is no evidence of wrong doing!” They say. The evidence is over whelming and readily available. If you search outside the ‘DriveBys’. The massive effort to destroy such evidence is a stinging rebuke to those who live in blissful ignorance and claim ‘All is well’.
Before I forget. I refuse to allow anyone to claim that we have a functioning Democratic Republic. What we have now is a Criminal Oligarchy.