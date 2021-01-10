Surrender is a choice, old chum. In the face of policies designed to cause fear & despair, refuse to be driven by fear & do not give in to despair. Even if that is the sum total one can contribute, do at least that.
– Perry de Havilland
|
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Surrender is a choice, old chum. In the face of policies designed to cause fear & despair, refuse to be driven by fear & do not give in to despair. Even if that is the sum total one can contribute, do at least that.
– Perry de Havilland
6 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Leave a Reply
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Never were truer words written.
Naval warfare has a concept, the ‘fleet in being’. It never leaves harbour, where its difficult to attack. But it could at any time. So the Admiral always has to consider it, tying up resources.
Like the US 2A….
Don’t believe everything the liars say, don’t panic, be ready.
Leave Harbour before you get Taranto’d…..
Fair enough.
But I want a realistic plan of reform – not wild “lashing act” as on January 6th.
I apologise for my defeatism and melancholia – but at least I am not guilty of betrayal.
Sadly some libertarians are guilty of betrayal – I have been astonished by their conduct.
The emergence of Fascism, the Corporate State, has been met with a wave of EXCUSES.
Well, to be fair, so it was in Italy and Germany.
FWIW what I have been thinking a lot about is American flags. I remember in the worst days of the various middle east conflicts there were riots in various places and people burning American flags, “down with the capitalist oppressors.” I always thought with, great admiration, about the little capitalist entrepreneurs who set up booths selling American flags. It was a great business, high demand, low costs, product is consumed so repeatable. That, seems to me, to be a good approach.
I am reminded of my rule of government: when a politician sees a problem a democrat proposes a new regulation, a republican proposes a tax break, a libertarian starts a new business. As we wave good bye to the American century and hello to the Chinese century I wonder what business opportunities that might bring.
I fear that this is the great delusion of many libertarians. We prognosticate that “Government is not the solution”, but get so busy arguing in the politician sphere that we forget that that is not our natural domain at all. To do so is to concede the high ground. Rather, we should be working in our own baliwick, of building and creating voluntary solutions, bringing people together out of self interest and charity, outside of the force and violence of government, and solving our problems that way.
I’m not saying that there is not role for politics in libertarianism — we do, after all, believe in self defense. But somehow it seems to me that we sometimes get bottled up there, trapped in the hubris of the political class, a realm that we will never succeed in, rather than doing what we do best.
That could be SQOTD, except that perhaps it is too wordy..
In my arrogance, i dare to summarize it in fewer words as follows:
We should not (only) argue about limiting government; each one of us should take action to limit government power over ourselves, in as far as possible.
Perry’s preceding post provides a model.
(Of course, i might have misunderstood Fraser.)