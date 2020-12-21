We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Don’t forget, of the two miasmic horrors of the 20th century only one is unfashionable currently. A recommendation to invade Poland and turn people into soap will get you jailed these days. A recommendation to invade Poland and eliminate the bourgeoisie as a class gets you a book contract.

Tim Worstall

  • lucklucky
    December 21, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    Social Supremacists had and have many supporters in journalist “class” and teacher “class”. They are the priests that tell us in the churches of XX and XXI century, that means newspapers and TV news what is a sin and what is not.

  • Paul Marks
    December 21, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    Eliminating the Slavs is still an allowed point of view Mr Worstall – as long as the methods used are mass abortion for the local population and mass immigration from Africa and the Middle East.

    As for the National Socialists – they wanted to wipe out Jews (such as my kinsmen in Holland), but the enslavement of Slavs was to be more than enslavement in Poland. All of Poland was going to given to Germans – and the Polish people were not going to be sent to the Moon (they were going to be eliminated – one way or another).

    In some ways Frankfurt School Marxism is a form of Nazi ideas – it is obsessed with race (not so
    much class), but instead of white people being worshipped, they are demonised. It is fairly clear that the modern left wants “white” (actually pinkish grey) people exterminated. In the United States the Federal bureaucracy (and that of many States) hold that the Covid vaccines should not be given to old people first – because old people are “too white” (white people being inherently evil).

    How do the health bureaucrats and media square their anti white racism with their Marxism? Easily – as “Critical Theory” teaches them that “race” like “gender” is a “Social Construct”. Being “white” is not about have pinkish grey skin – it is about such things as hard work, keeping things clean, and believing in objective truth (they really do teach this – including to the UNITED STATES MILITARY).

    So a person who has black skin can actually be “white” (and therefore evil) and someone with white skin can really be “black” (and therefore good).

    It all makes perfect sense – if you went to an expensive school and university and actually believed the crack brained ravings they teach.

    And not just in the humanities – remember the articles in such things as the “New England Journal of Medicine” are often dominated by Frankfurt School Marxist assumptions.

  • lucklucky
    December 21, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    In 1942 more than a book contract would even get handed over people to make the soap:

    Évadé de l’Oflag II-D en Poméranie, le 1er février 1941, il gagne l’URSS où il est interné jusqu’au moment de l’attaque allemande à l’été 1941. Il devient alors représentant de la France libre à Moscou. Avec d’autres Français, il est échangé contre des réfugiés russes de Londres et s’embarque à Arkhangelsk sur un bateau qui lui permet de gagner le Royaume-Uni.
    https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pierre_Billotte

  • Lee Moore
    December 21, 2020 at 10:25 pm

    Tim W is being a little unfair to Miasmic Horror 2, making it appear that they were uninterested in production.
    In fact while Miasmic Horror 1 was happy to kill people to make soap, Miasmic Horror 2 was more interested in killing people to make infrastructure projects like the White Sea Canal. Miasmic Horror 2 was not really into consumer products.

