Samizdata quote of the day

· Environment · Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs

“Our fearless leader has descended from the mountain with a 10-commandment plan for a green industrial revolution. At a cost of £12 billion, he will have all Britons driving electric cars powered by North Sea wind turbines and giving up their gas boilers to heat their homes with ground-source heat pumps. He will invent zero-emission planes and ships. This vast enterprise will create 250,000 jobs.”

Matt Ridley, who is as unimpressed by the UK government’s fantasy energy policy as I am.

For me, the drive towards a supposedly “zero-carbon” economy is an obsession that I fear will blight much of what is left of my life and those of many others. Pushing back on this will be on a par with the drive to bring down the Soviet Union decades ago.

December 9th, 2020 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Barry Sheridan
    December 9, 2020 at 8:41 am

    I initially thought, oh, another fantasy by a disconnected politician ignorant of practicality, logistics and engineering. Surely none of this is remotely possible with a population of 65 million to feed, house, keep warm and mobile. Yet, perhaps that is the point, there won’t be 65 million of us, there will be a few million! After all I keep hearing about a global ideal of no more 500 million people, perhaps over the next decade we will see those unnecessary billions die so utopia can be created.

  • Mary Contrary
    December 9, 2020 at 10:46 am

    Harder than fighting the Soviets. This is the enemy within.

    And even this will pale compared with fighting Critical Theory, with its direct attack on language and rationality.

  • Stonyground
    December 9, 2020 at 10:55 am

    Zero emission ships have already been invented. Steam power made them obsolete, just like wind power generally.

