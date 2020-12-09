“Our fearless leader has descended from the mountain with a 10-commandment plan for a green industrial revolution. At a cost of £12 billion, he will have all Britons driving electric cars powered by North Sea wind turbines and giving up their gas boilers to heat their homes with ground-source heat pumps. He will invent zero-emission planes and ships. This vast enterprise will create 250,000 jobs.”
– Matt Ridley, who is as unimpressed by the UK government’s fantasy energy policy as I am.
For me, the drive towards a supposedly “zero-carbon” economy is an obsession that I fear will blight much of what is left of my life and those of many others. Pushing back on this will be on a par with the drive to bring down the Soviet Union decades ago.
I initially thought, oh, another fantasy by a disconnected politician ignorant of practicality, logistics and engineering. Surely none of this is remotely possible with a population of 65 million to feed, house, keep warm and mobile. Yet, perhaps that is the point, there won’t be 65 million of us, there will be a few million! After all I keep hearing about a global ideal of no more 500 million people, perhaps over the next decade we will see those unnecessary billions die so utopia can be created.
Harder than fighting the Soviets. This is the enemy within.
And even this will pale compared with fighting Critical Theory, with its direct attack on language and rationality.
Zero emission ships have already been invented. Steam power made them obsolete, just like wind power generally.