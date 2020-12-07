His offence is “failure to condemn”

“Tory George Eustice fails to condemn Millwall fans who booed players for taking the knee”, the Mirror reports.
A Tory Cabinet minister has failed to condemn Millwall fans who booed players for taking the knee in support of black people’s rights.
George Eustice said people who express a view on fighting racism should be “respected”, but stopped short of directly condemning the outburst at Millwall’s ground The Den yesterday.
Millwall FC today said it was “dismayed and saddened” after some fans booed players who briefly took the knee at the start of a match against Derby County.
The gesture has been followed by footballers up and down the country in solidarity with black people and the Black Lives Matter movement.
But Tory minister Mr Eustice today said Black Lives Matter was “actually a political movement” which is different to “standing up for racial equality.”
The Times report on the same story is behind a paywall, but the most interesting thing about it is not the report itself but the readers’ comments. An early version of the story was posted on the Times website last night. That version contained the words,
A cabinet minister has ignored majority opinion by describing Black Lives Matter as a “political movement”
Of the twenty most popular comments, ten questioned that now-vanished statement and all twenty supported Eustice. In fact one would have to scroll past a lot more than twenty before finding anyone who did not agree with Eustice. The twenty-first most popular comment was by someone going by the name of “Bogbrush” who asked, “Do all footballers now have to do this before every game, forever?”
Another commenter, “Middlesbrough Man”, said that, “Interestingly my team does not ‘take the knee’ on the recommendation of our captain, who recommends community action not political gestures”. Middlesbrough’s captain is Britt Assombalonga, who also plays for the national team of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The fans booed BLM and the clenched fist black panther salute. BLM ARE a political group with extreme policies and have no place in English football. There actions include attacking the police, defacing Churchills statue and trying to burn the Union Jack at the Cenotaph. There was no booing towards black players. In fact quite a few of the fans that booed were black
Journalism is a neo-marxist monoculture. No diversity at all. You can see the same in Telegraph or in Portuguese, US newspapers etc.
You can still see some difference in Opinion pages but journalism today is proselytism of Politics in every day life so effectively an advocacy of Totalitarianism.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-9021775/PETER-HITCHENS-20-years-time-Eton-just-pricey-Bog-Lane-comprehensive.html
“The cleverest revolutions are the ones where everything looks the same from the outside, but it has been totally altered on the inside.
People find it hard to oppose or resist changes they cannot actually see. In recent years, the police, the BBC and the National Trust, for instance, have been transformed into nests of wokeness.
But it wasn’t obvious until it was far too late to do anything. So nobody did.
Most do not spot these changes until it affects them personally. Even then, if there’s no actual announcement, many do not realise.
Long ago I worked for another newspaper, a mighty daily which had once been a great defender of traditional Britain. It changed hands…”
Peter Hitchens continues in the link.
Sky TV, specifically Sky Sports, is making a headlong dash to out-do the bbc in alienating its audience.
Having subjected us to endless blm and black history references in comments, editorials and captioning they have now gone all-in for something called rainbow laces (oblivious to the fact that the symbol has been usurped by the “thank you nhs” movement which for good or bad has a whole lot more public support than was previously the case outside Brighton).
As far as not kneeling is concerned there are plenty of articles on the bbc sport and news pages condemning the Millwall 🦁 supporters but none of them allow comments.
Yet still they persist.
It would appear that there has been a very swift reaction from Millwall FC bosses and team to the booing.
Millwall players to link arms rather than take a knee ahead of QPR game – ITV news
https://www.itv.com/news/2020-12-07/millwall-players-to-link-arms-rather-than-take-a-knee-ahead-of-qpr-game
If Black Lives Matter so much, then why does the black on black violence which blights so many communities never gain any focus. Raising George Floyd to the status of a martyr just because he died while in police custody might be significant, but it comes at the expense of ignoring the dreadful death toll brought about by black on black shootings in the USA. The truth is that black lives only matter as a means to a political end, this is obscene hypocritical posturing, not genuine concern.
BLM are race hustling, bigotted lying crap.
But I want to disagree. Everyone should “take the knee” when seeing a BLM activist. To his balls, nose and teeth, in that order.
Since the leadership of the black community (elected, unelected and spiritual) focuses on a minority of the violence against their community in the form of blue-on-black/white-on-black violence and essentially ignores black-on-black violence, I have simply come to the conclusion from their revealed and expressed preferences that black-on-black violence does not matter and is indeed to be actively ignored and denied.
Why should I care if they clearly don’t?
I will take these people seriously when I see them, personally, kneeling in front of ever black person they meet in the street. Right now they are demanding others do it.
Interesting point about when it all ends. No reason to expect it ever will.