Cheap electricity should be a noble cause, not something to be embarrassed about

I was watching this interview with “lukewarmer” Matt Ridley, who agrees that global warming is a problem but who thinks technology and market-driven solutions are a way to address it, not State dictats. He was being asked about the UK government’s proposals (I have no great confidence this will be remotely achievable) to ban sales of petrol- and diesel-powered cars by 2030. As he noted, such changes will weigh disproportionately on those on low to medium incomes. Even if electric cars and other appliance costs fall because of economies of scale, there is a high probability in my view that a push for “net zero” carbon emissions in the UK is going to require a big rise in electricity costs, and hence prices. And because energy is central to so much of our economy, that means more expensive food. More expensive everything.
Almost two centuries ago, free market lobbyists set up the Anti-Corn Law League to fight against tariffs on grain imports – and other items. Their cry was for “cheap bread”. It was a potent political message. I wonder if any political figure has the gumption to make “cheap energy” such a rallying cry. Because once the full, eye-watering cost of “net zero” becomes evident to ordinary consumers – forcing them to rip out gas appliances, lose their reliable cars and so on – the groundswell of anger is going to be considerable.
Another problem is that there is no real political opposition to this madness. The Labour Party – at least at the moment – is in thrall to this hairshirt Greenery. The Tories are for the moment rallying behind Boris Johnson although one wonders for how long once the costs come even more painfully evident. My hope is that a lot of those MPs in Midland and Northern seats who were swept in last December may be among those telling Johnson to show some realism.
Recent spending and delivery overruns on projects such as Crossrail give me no confidence the UK could create a grid to enable electricity-powered vehicles by 2030 on a scale to fill the gap left when petrol and diesel are taken off the table.
The cynic in me says that Johnson, who is mainly a political stunt artist, does not really care about the details, and will probably be retired from front-line politics, in a cushy job somewhere, once the nature of this mess comes home, and that someone else will have to clear up the mess.
Here’s another interview with Ridely about energy innovation. I can also recommend Alex Epstein’s The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels, which has the sort of title designed to raise the blood pressure of today’s Green humanity-diminishers.
We must cut carbon emissions until glaciers cross the Thames, taking with them the UK government. It’s the only way to remove the statism.
When the power cuts start, we shall see if enough people realise that they are being driven into poverty and barbarism.
Mr Ed, we already have a taster of what to expect from California, with its attack on carbon energy, refusal to build nuclear stations and the blackouts. How a state with blackouts can sustain electric cars is a mystery. This is going to be one of the biggest battlegrounds in politics in the next decade. And it is also partly a class issue. The concerns about AGW are largely those of the elites, although there is nothing necessarily incorrect about worrying about wildlife, sea levels and so on.
Not just BoJo, it’s also the Treason May’s “Legacy” Green hogwash that is still on the books. It all needs to go because it is unachievable in timescale and simply not affordable to a large majority of the electorate. Something like 1/3rd of them cannot afford even the cheapest electric cars on the market.
What BoJo is saying (probably without realising it, but you never know) is that 1/3rd of the population will be poorer in terms of personal utility because they will no longer be able to afford a car as they do currently. That just ain’t gonna wash, especially since they can no longer blame the EU for their manufactured Greenery.
As for Labour, if they want to be electable any time soon they’ll need to reconnect with the working class base that has rejected them. For all his post-Corbyn rhetoric Sir Keir Starmer is as disconnected and Greenwashed as the rest of them. Even the up-and-coming Labour MP’s are infected with it.
Much of the driving world gets by in cheap used cars. Anyone remember Obama’s Cash For Clunkers program? (Here’s a reminder – https://mises.org/wire/cash-clunkers-yet-another-way-government-increased-cost-living ).
This classist move to outlaw ICE autos will fail for the same reasons Cash For Clunkers did.
Where do we get our vehicles when there’s no body of cheap used cars available? Answer is, we don’t – only those who can afford the new or nearly-new electric vehicles on the market will be able to drive.
It’s almost as if they would like to see private-auto use limited to the rich, while the rest take public transport. (Thinking back to some of Ayn Rand’s stuff, I’m reminded that a big build-out of public transport via rail leaves government with ready-to-use troop transport across the country for control of the deplorables. Now, there’s an idea to make a libertarian cry.)