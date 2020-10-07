We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

The foundling

· How very odd! · Military affairs · Privacy & Panopticon · Self defence & Security · Transport · UK affairs

Anyone know whose baby this is?

Mystery Deepens Around Unmanned Spy Boat Washed Up In Scotland

October 7th, 2020 |

5 comments to The foundling

  • Mr Ed
    October 7, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    The best theory has to be some very old Nazi sheltering on the Mayo coast at de Valera’s invitation, who has been overlooked (or they thought it a good laugh to keep him going on) and he’s quite a dab hand at electronics, he just hasn’t quite found the frequency to talk to the Kriegsmarine HQ for further instructions.

    If it is looking for a drink in Scotland, it’s going to be pretty disappointed.

  • Rich Rostrom
    October 8, 2020 at 4:53 am

    No serial numbers inside?

    One would think such an expensive machine would be tracked by the makers – for maintenance, upgrades, repairs.

  • asiaseen
    October 8, 2020 at 5:38 am

    @ Rich Rostrom
    The first thing a user who is interested in plausible denialability does is remove any and all identifying marks.

  • Jacob
    October 8, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    Does it matter who it belongs to?
    Unmanned robots, whether floating or flying can easily carry a bomb, or even a nuclear device.
    Every country needs to develop the ability to monitor and intercept such craft.
    Clearly – the UK doesn’t yet have such an ability.

  • Gene
    October 8, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    Clearly – the UK doesn’t yet have such an ability.

    Nothing in that article tells us anything of the sort. The writer’s statement that “all we can say is that these craft are not from the British military” is pure conjecture on his part, and I’m surprised he would even make such a statement, knowing full well that the Navy’s not going to tell the truth about it, whether it’s their boat or not.

