Samidata quote of the day
People react to discrediting evidence not by acknowledging reality but by entrenching their beliefs even further. This counter-productive thinking is further exacerbated by ‘cognitive dissonance’, another Festinger theory. When confronted with evidence disproving their beliefs, people will opt for the least painful choice, holding on to their beliefs, no matter how catastrophic these are, rather than admitting they have been wrong. Our political class – the Government – is currently providing a textbook example of this behaviour.
– Karen Harradine
Or the American left objecting to the depravity of PDJT, by nominating Joe Biden…
WTF is PDJT?
Probably Past Grand Rank but I’m not sure of the exact office.
President Donald J Trump
Many people do this. However it depends how catastrophic and abrupt the evidence against is. Many UK intellectuals explained away the evidence of Stalin’s gulag for decades. On the other hand, a lot of British people left the communist party soon after the Nazi-Soviet pact. That event was just too sudden and too striking for them to rationalise it away.
intellectuals’ vanity depends on being intellectually right – so they are especially subject to this vice. But others can play the game too. Many Germans found the idea that the Jews started WWI attractive precisely because evidence that Germany had done so was unwelcome. Also, people who are honest with themselves know the temptation. Darwin began carrying a notebook around after he noticed that if he did not write down objections to his idea of evolution as they occurred to him then he was apt to forget them.
Sometimes this behaviour is a mere side-effect of having been programmed into a cult. But while it is hard, cult victims do sometimes escape, because of
(The above is from the article I linked to at the start of this post.)
And finally, sometimes people present as very committed to a certain view when in fact a deeper issue – not being cancelled, or not losing face – is the issue, so if a way of escape that avoids those opens up, their real concern is suddenly plain.
ASIDE: as regards
President Donald John Trump would be my guess.
Everybody does it. And everybody is totally convinced that only the other side of the argument does it.
@Niall Kilmartin
Sometimes this behaviour is a mere side-effect of having been programmed into a cult.
Niall, you comment is spot on. If we focus on the current hot issue for Biden as an example to extrapolate, the point is not that all Biden voters are going to throw up their hands in horror at this corruption, rather that on the margin they will. Some people will quit, some will decrease in enthusiasm (and maybe not vote) some will add to their existing reluctance, for some it will be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.
Not all people in a cult or a political party are the same, there is a spectrum of enthusiasm, and at the margins people do change their mind. Trump once said he could kill somebody on 5th avenue and people would still vote for him, and I think he is right, but not in the same numbers, some people would change their minds. American elections are won or lost on the margins.
@Nullius in Verba
Everybody does it. And everybody is totally convinced that only the other side of the argument does it.
That’s not true. Many people do it, and many people are pretty reluctant to change their mind about many things. But people do change their minds — all the time, and often for evidence based reasons, though, I will agree that mostly people change their minds for emotional reasons or self interest reasons rather than logical ones.
And one should never underestimate the capacity of humans to hold two completely contradictory opinions at the same time.
“A new scientific truth does not triumph by convincing its opponents and making them see the light, but rather because its opponents eventually die and a new generation grows up that is familiar with it. . . .” Max Planck
You’ll just have to imagine my shock that NiV indulges in projection of the scale of “everyone does it”