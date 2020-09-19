|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
You’d need a heart of stone not to laugh…
September 19th, 2020 |
22 comments to You’d need a heart of stone not to laugh…
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
|
And THAT one is pretty tame.
Is The Great Realignment simply dead in the water, or am I missing something?
Her tears taste delicious 😆
Yes, it is on ice until we see what REALLY happens on January 2nd 2021.
Just the sort of person you want deciding the fate of the nation – no? Good grief girl!
All together now:
This one is a fruit and nut case….
Shocking behaviour. At 0:15 she takes both hands off the wheel.
I seem to remember Churchill saying something about why women shouldn’t vote…..
She’s driving a car with right-hand steer. She must be one of yours.
More likely the selfie setting flips the image
I know you’re correct, I just don’t want to claim her as one of ours. But step onto any US college campus and you can make films like that all day long today.
bobby b: “She must be one of yours”.
😎
Could be my sister, she emigrated to the US and has just divorced her husband of, oh I don’t know, forty years, and claims to be scared of Trump voters in her locality.
My thought is she should just keep her mouth shut and for an immigrant, keep out of US politics, but no.
She ‘unfriended’ me on Facebook during the last presidential election. To be honest, I’ve managed without.
This is that actress who plays Titania McGrath right? I mean, no one is that self-obsessed yet un-self aware to say, record, and post that, surely?
Nr Ed I am sorry – but millions (yes millions) of people are like this lady.
Self restraint (self control) is not taught – on the contrary children are taught to “express their emotions” (have insane tantrums) and this carries over into adulthood – this educational approach, which actually attacks self control and reason generally, is from Rousseau and became dominant in many countries due to the work of John Dewey (“the man who ruined American education”).
Facts are not taught (this lady is most likely “well educated” but she has no idea what is actually in the Constitution – even thought it is only a few pages long) and self control is spat upon – leaving people who are, essentially, ignorant savages (although they may actually have HIGH intelligence – which makes them more, not less, dangerous).
Also, in spite of the lack of factual education, the “liberals” (the Collectivist followers of Rousseau, Karl Marx and so on) have a nagging thought at the back of their minds.
They KNOW (yes they KNOW) that the Constitution and law, AS WRITTEN, is not in their favour – they need special “liberal” (read Collectivist) judges to make things go their way.
What happens to the Collectivist cause if Collectivist judges are not there to twist the law and twist the Constitution to help the Collectivist cause? After all both the law and the Constitution were written to PREVENT the sort of things this lady wants.
So there is actually a good reason for the leftist lady to be screaming.
By the way – for a statement of the sort of education and the sort of belief system that is the opposite of what Rousseau, Karl Marx and this lady want…..
See “The Meditations of Marcus Aurelius” – it is not a long book.
As we will no doubt tire of saying before the US Presidential Elections are finally concluded…
🙂
This list of things said when Scalia died by Libs who’d be shocked!, shocked I tell you!, if anyone said them about Ginsberg, contains a ‘range of identities’ – though, as with BLMers, they look disproportionately white to me.
Happily, our side’s better average of manners (encouraged, let us honestly admit, by our vastly greater immunity to the MSM) mean their tender feelings will likely be less shocked. On the contrary, this respectful article by a former clerk of hers (in the The Volokh Conspiracy, referenced by Instapundit), expanding on Trump’s comment that she could ‘disagree without being disagreeable’, indirectly hints we should not.
– I confess, the bit I most liked was the idea of the law student’s “Contract Law in Wagner’s Ring Cycle” paper that RBG liked so well she gave him the job. Sadly, I cannot find it on the web.
– The saddest bit for me was an absence. In a school visit, she was asked “What case that you worked on that you enjoyed the most?” and gave a (predictable) answer. It appears none of the students ever quoted the dictum that “A judge that likes all the decisions she comes to is a bad judge” and asked for the case she decided as the law and constitution demanded, though herself liking the specific outcome the least.
The next six weeks until the election are going to be lit. Make sure you have plenty of popcorn to hand.
Here’s a little game to play to help pass the time. The so-called “McDonnell Doctrine” has two parts. It says that the Senate should not ratify a President’s nomination for the Supreme Court if:
1) it is an election year, and
2) the Senate majority and President are of different parties.
Have a drink every time the selective memories of the Dems and the Never-Trumpers cite the first condition and ignore the second. Your liver may never be the same again.
Late stage TDS. Not pretty.
Somewhat related.
No David, entirely related 😆
Heh.
Justice Ginsburg could have retired at 80 and been replaced by a jurist incoherently left of Fidel Castro. She did not, preferring to leave feet first. She did, and like the rest us she had no idea of her expiration date. Her pompously dictated ‘final wishes’ are embarrassing coda to an otherwise remarkable life. As far as the road menace in the video goes, she has become a type, common in demeanor and utter lack of restraint or so much as a memory of self awareness. Imagine this amounted to an actual crisis, in what imaginary world would a state of loud hysteria improve the situation?
At what point does the stable dimension of the population come to grips with the increasingly glaring fact that a significant political faction has essentially become a refuge for the unstable. Not simply people who need help, but people who proudly wallow in their hysteria as a badge of demented honor the way a toddler might a full diaper. They compete, consciously or not, to out do one another in this increasingly public madness. Every aim or ambition is stated as a demand to be met and followed up with increasing threats of absurd consequences. It is no longer a question of Left or Right, sometimes ‘they’ whoever your they might be win etc. This is not a way in which a social order can continue to function, not a tribe, an Army squad, a village, or a market place.
Cesare:
You are yourself pretty close to coming to grips with reality.
The next step is to realize that, if the stable fraction of the population does not realize that there IS a seriously unstable fraction, then they are themselves not fully stable.