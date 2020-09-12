The obsession on colour is making for increased racism, resentment, and discrimination. Now, however, it’s just okay and even “good” to discriminate against whites, Jews, and Asians.
Samizdata quote of the day
September 12th, 2020 |
“In her decision, Judge Burroughs defended the benefits of diversity, saying it was not yet time to look beyond race in college admissions. “Diversity,” she wrote, “will foster the tolerance☨, acceptance and understanding that will ultimately make race conscious admissions obsolete.”
So in her judgement Burroughs acknowledged that discrimination in admissions is happening, but says it’s not illegal, ‘coz feelz.
Spot the odd one out.
☨ Is that even true?
Is that even true?
It’s a pious hope, singularly unlikely even by the standards of pious hopes. I assume that, deep down, the judge knows how absurd it is; and also knows that her continued career and social status depend upon her saying it.
Such cowardice and venality are our current ruling class’s chief characteristics.
The ability of those who call their enemies Hitler at the drop of a hat to channel Adolf’s favourite prejudice is my candidate for the most blatantly phoney bit of all PC.
I fully concede it has a number of strong rivals for this ‘honour’.
BTW, I observe Amy Alkon practices the Oxford comma. Has the Oxford comma not been denounced as the very quintessence of patriarchal, white, grammar is racist oppression?
She’s actually following US Supreme Court precedent here.
Back in 2003, Justice O’Connor, in Grutter v. Bollinger, 539 U.S. 306 (2003), wrote the opinion on a similar race-in-admissions case. In it, she said “race-conscious admissions policies must be limited in time,” adding that the “Court expects that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today.”
So, the precedent is there. If Trump wins in November and appoints one more USSC Justice, the 25-year period will undoubtedly be declared over. If Biden wins, look for it to be extended. And extended. And . . .
Identity politics is the radical left’s divide-and-conquer strategy for destroying the West. It is intended to divide society into hostile factions based on race, gender, sexuality and anything else they can find to exploit, and then set them against each other. That means making hatred a virtue as long as it is directed at some group that they deem to be too powerful or too successful in mainstream society. Increased racism, resentment, and discrimination is exactly what they want.