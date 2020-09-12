We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
«  
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations

The obsession on colour is making for increased racism, resentment, and discrimination. Now, however, it’s just okay and even “good” to discriminate against whites, Jews, and Asians.

Amy Alkon

September 12th, 2020 |

5 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • APL
    September 13, 2020 at 8:21 am

    “In her decision, Judge Burroughs defended the benefits of diversity, saying it was not yet time to look beyond race in college admissions. “Diversity,” she wrote, “will foster the tolerance☨, acceptance and understanding that will ultimately make race conscious admissions obsolete.”

    So in her judgement Burroughs acknowledged that discrimination in admissions is happening, but says it’s not illegal, ‘coz feelz.

    against whites, Jews, and Asians

    Spot the odd one out.

    ☨ Is that even true?

  • Fen Tiger
    September 13, 2020 at 8:58 am

    Is that even true?

    It’s a pious hope, singularly unlikely even by the standards of pious hopes. I assume that, deep down, the judge knows how absurd it is; and also knows that her continued career and social status depend upon her saying it.

    Such cowardice and venality are our current ruling class’s chief characteristics.

  • Niall Kilmartin
    September 13, 2020 at 9:52 am

    against whites, Jews, and Asians

    The ability of those who call their enemies Hitler at the drop of a hat to channel Adolf’s favourite prejudice is my candidate for the most blatantly phoney bit of all PC.

    I fully concede it has a number of strong rivals for this ‘honour’.

    BTW, I observe Amy Alkon practices the Oxford comma. Has the Oxford comma not been denounced as the very quintessence of patriarchal, white, grammar is racist oppression?

  • bobby b
    September 13, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    “In her decision, Judge Burroughs defended the benefits of diversity, saying it was not yet time to look beyond race in college admissions. “Diversity,” she wrote, “will foster the tolerance, acceptance and understanding that will ultimately make race conscious admissions obsolete.”

    She’s actually following US Supreme Court precedent here.

    Back in 2003, Justice O’Connor, in Grutter v. Bollinger, 539 U.S. 306 (2003), wrote the opinion on a similar race-in-admissions case. In it, she said “race-conscious admissions policies must be limited in time,” adding that the “Court expects that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today.

    So, the precedent is there. If Trump wins in November and appoints one more USSC Justice, the 25-year period will undoubtedly be declared over. If Biden wins, look for it to be extended. And extended. And . . .

  • AndrewZ
    September 13, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    Identity politics is the radical left’s divide-and-conquer strategy for destroying the West. It is intended to divide society into hostile factions based on race, gender, sexuality and anything else they can find to exploit, and then set them against each other. That means making hatred a virtue as long as it is directed at some group that they deem to be too powerful or too successful in mainstream society. Increased racism, resentment, and discrimination is exactly what they want.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

«  
  »