|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Throw whatever resources are required at protecting people actually at high risk (obese, diabetic, over 70, various known co-factors) rather than strangling civil society when vast majority have only a tiny risk of dying. Lock-down will end up killing far more (not to mention impoverishing vast numbers)
– Perry de Havilland, in answer to the question “what would you have done?”
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
I wholeheartedly agree. I have been telling anyone who will listen that the Wuhan Flu response reminds me of the overreaction to children with peanut allergies. Since “Timmy” has allergies to said nuts, ALL of the children must be denied peanuts in the cafeteria, when the logical remedy would be to have “Timmy” eat his lunch elsewhere.
The turds in charge has known since April they will kill 200 thousand patients by shutting down the Non Covid portions of the NHS.
Well, yes.
I am interested in RBG demise. She had pancreatic cancer, and at 87 died of ‘complications related to pancreatic cancer’. That seems a reasonable enough account of her death. But odd, no mention of COVID-19
I suppose it’s possible that in the middle of a COVID-19 scamdemic one 87 year old ( advanced years ) in all of the USA who had pancreatic cancer ( pre-existing condition ) didn’t catch COVID-19 too.
Apparently, her family were allowed to congregate around her bedside as the curtain fell. We know this because the last thing she allegedly said was that she didn’t want her position filled by this president – attributed by her grand daughter Clara Spira.
So, COVID-19 is either such a deadly threat should you find yourself in a care home and contract it, you are allowed no visitors, or it’s not, and you can chat with your grandchildren ( apparently advocating the hereditary principle that the American revolution was fought to abolish ) during your final hours.
Curious.
I’m a diabetic and I don’t want protecting thank you, I’ll take my chances. The odds on any given day are about six million to one in my favour. Every single day there are numerous things that could get me, I don’t worry about that I just get on with my life.
Philip Johnston in the Daily Telegraph has this brutal parody of Boris Johnson’s address to the nation last night, finishing with this zinger: Nudge theory was developed by the American academic Richard Thaler, who wrote a bestselling book on the subject and thereby influenced a generation of politicians forever on the lookout for a new gimmick. Among the successes of this approach is the pristine condition of the gentlemen’s lavatory at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, where patrons were previously judged to be overly reckless with their aim. To improve it, a picture of a housefly was painted on to the porcelain and the quantity of misdirected jet declined by 80 per cent. Some of us feel a bit like that fly.
A few weeks ago BJ was urging us to go out, shop, take the bus and Tube and get into the office. Now he’s telling us that some people cannot behave so all this new freedom must end. It is like a madhouse: a new rule for every day, changed 180 degrees. And this is because he must follow “the science”.
There is no plan B. Herd immunity is off the table because we mustn’t threaten granny. Last night Johnson explicitly ruled out the idea of focusing on protecting the vulnerable, saying it was not feasible (he did not really explain why that is). All is being wagered on the prospect of a vaccine, or possibly, that the bug gets less nasty over the next year or so, moving from being a rabid dog to a scruffy spaniel that occasionally shits on the carpet.
And yet when I watched the ITN news yesterday evening, not one journalist or commentator put these sort of points, or even thought about these issues from a pro-liberty, pro-autonomy point of view. If anything, the meta-context of much of the broadcast media is statist/collectivist. Ministers are asked, aggressively, about what they are doing, or doing enough. Rarely are they asked if they should do less, and let the structures of civil society take their course.
A small historical story. The Victorians were awfully prudish – to the extent they put cloth over billiard table legs! It was they who decided to make the thing that is put on urinals to aim at a bee. Why? Because the Latin for bee is Apis. They could make the oh-so-funny quip ‘I need to go for Apis’ and pretend not to be saying what they were actually saying. Bizarre but true. That is why urinals have bees on them.
Jonathan (or rather Philip Johnston) it was a bee not a fly.
Sweden got some things right, most importantly no “lockdown” or compulsory masks (whose role is to spread fear and be a sign of submission – they are a political thing), but Sweden also got some things WRONG – and that needs examining as well.
There was little real effort to keep Covid 19 out of Nursing Homes and that has led to a lot of deaths – but, as far as I know, there was no policy to deliberately send infected people into the Nursing Homes by government order against reluctant Nursing Homes, in order to push up the casualty rate (by spreading the disease in a confined space among people very vulnerable to it) – as New York and some other Democrat States did (for some reason the “mainstream media” do not seem to be interested in this).
Also Sweden neglected EARLY HOME TREATMENT.
This is not just a matter of not treating people with the correct dosages of hydroxycholoroquine, zinc sulphate and azithromycin (the last being for NON Covid problems that the lungs may develop in their weakened state). It is also a matter of even denying basic OXYGEN to some old people and some people with existing conditions that make them vulnerable to Covid 19 (Full Disclosure – I am both, I am both old and have existing health problems that make me vulnerable to Covid 19).
The death rate of Sweden is lower than Britain or the United States (lower than the United States – so please no stuff about “population density”), but it could have been lower.
But remember some people will die regardless of what you do.
Say I started to cough right now – and a doctor (perhaps Dr Z himself rising from his cancer bed in New York just to help me) rushed to my aid – giving me the correct dosages of hydroxychloroquine, zinc sulphate and azithromycin, and (if my condition developed anyway) giving me oxygen as well.
I might still die – we are not immortal.
What Western governments have done is sacrifice VAST numbers of lives (at least 200 hundred thousand people will die in the United Kingdom) to NON Covid illness – in an utterly hopeless effort to “stop the spread of Covid 19 in the general population” – which is just not possible.
Western governments have also made ECONOMIC COLLAPSE inevitable – and that will also cost a vast number of lives (indeed people are already killing themselves – as I may have to in a few months), and vast numbers of people have turned to opiates – and that will also lead to their early death.
Personally I believed that economic collapse was coming anyway – but it was possible that I WAS WRONG (we will never know now) – some Western governments (an obvious example being the British government – but it is not the worst) have done everything they can to artificially induce an economic collapse – with all the vast suffering and death that will bring.
“But Paul – they did not do it on purpose” – perhaps not in March when it was “two weeks to flatten the curve” -but at this point what many Western governments are doing is, at least, Criminal Negligence.
I will leave aside the matter of Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, Sustainable Development, the Great Reset – we all know the evil the international establishment are committed to (how much an individual politician, such as Mr Johnson, knows can not be firmly said – I can not see into their souls).
But even if the intentions of governments were good (and they, most likely, were not good) the effects of their policies are leading to utter disaster.
The Chinese Taoist philosophers argued that the hardest thing for a government to do is NOTHING – that Rulers often made things WORSE by their interventions, but that it was incredibly difficult for them to stop themselves from intervening.
That is clearly true – good intentions make no difference at all.
Let us concede, for the sake of argument, that a certain government has never heard of totalitarian “Agenda 21” and so on – that all its Covid 19 policies were enacted in GOOD FAITH.
The Good Faith, the Good Intentions, make no difference at all to the results.
That’s a myth. An Englishman visiting the US in the later 1800s wished to mocked the greater prudishness of the US in some matters, so wrote a spoof article in which that comical-exaggeration portrayal of American mores was included (BTW piano stool legs, not billiard table legs, _if_ I recall correctly).
Satire was escaping into urban legend long before the web.
Niall –
That is directionally accurate. It was piano legs, rather then piano stool legs. But yes, it was meant as satire.
Victorian legs… I’d heard it was done to protect them. Billiard tables and pianos being expensive things.
Haven’t the Swedes just urged us to go for herd immunity in under 60s? Sounds good to me or at least better than the situation we’ve been in which is like being in a demented open prison where the governor changes the rules every five minutes completely arbitarily. I want my life back and I don’t want to see the economy totally fucked-over for a generation.
My older brother advised me this morning that the latest update email from our 98 year old mothers care home stated that there had been 15 positive Covid tests which worried him somewhat.
A closer read revealed that the total of 15 positives was for all homes within the group and their 18,000 residents. So less that one positive in every thousand elderly residents.
That’s some pretty damned efficient shielding of the elderly going on there.
What is amazing is how easily we were panicked and how quickly we submitted.
If the disease is endemic, you can’t just cut large parts of society off from the rest. No barrier is that strong. The only decent way to protect people is to keep overall case counts low.
My game plan, if it were up to me?
1) Testing. Every plausible test system should be in use, with levels of confidence attached to each. In particular, fast tests and pooled tests should really be focused on. Even if they’re not as accurate as a two-day PCR test, it’ll let you catch things before a big gathering, annoy people way less, minimize unnecessary quarantine, and let the resources for the gold-standard tests be focused on probable cases.
2) Tracking cases. My Covid phone app is a really good approach, where it’s automated and good for privacy (totally anonymous and no GPS, so it’s not tracking people in the senses we usually worry about).
3) Challenge trials. Vaccines will save a hell of a lot of lives, and anything that speeds them up is good.
4) A true “lockdown” made some sense in March, when we didn’t know much, but after a month or two, it’d done what it could do. Today, I’d try to restrict mass gatherings, especially indoors, but that’s about it. And with fast tests, you could even say things like “Try to limit to 10 people at an indoor gathering, or 50 if they all test first” without it being too onerous – that helps a lot with weddings/funerals and other such big parties.
5) Even at the beginning, I was telling people to get “Covid buddies” – pick another family, with kids the same age range as yours (if applicable), and hang out with them. Just one family, not a group, if possible. Don’t change buddies mid-pandemic if you can avoid it, but having that extra set of people to watch kids, socialize with, or otherwise get out of your living room with, would be a real boon, at a minimal cost in disease spread.
6) A lot of people have now had the disease, recovered from it, and are likely immune. Why aren’t they given some kind of preference in working front-line jobs? I’d make a point of hiring any recovered patient who wanted the job to do any manual labour needed for Covid hospital wards, in places where it’s common. We should be taking advantage of known immunity.
7) Discussing all the risks, as a cohesive whole, and treating the public like adults. Sack any public health agency official who dissuaded people from using masks in March. Have a discussion that involves suicide, non-urgent surgery, economic damage, and Covid deaths all at once.
8) Figure out which parts of society are most valuable per unit disease spread, and try to push policy towards keeping those open first and foremost. In particular, schools. Any plan where schools are closed should be reserved for cases where it’s spreading like wildfire and we can’t contain it.
9) This is the one year where I don’t care about budget deficits. Spend a lot of money on unemployment benefits, even in ways I’d normally oppose, because this isn’t a normal situation. Years like this are why I oppose deficits normally – we want the flexibility that comes with not being already tapped out before the crisis even starts.
I could probably add more, but you get the idea. Actually think about what’s happening, treat society like grownups, and focus on mitigation of all risks, not just the most obvious risk.
I agree; IIRC the spoof was to suggest that the po-faced Americans did it lest the improper thought of a lady’s legs be prompted by seeing the undressed legs of a piano stool on which she sat to play.
I am suggesting a small part of society: whose who are particularly vulnerable and who actually want to be ‘protected’. I refer you to John’s comment above.
My dear old Mum (90 yo) lives in a retirement community in the suburbs of a city in the Midlands. The community has about 100 residents and 30 staff.
Zero positive Covid tests for residents and staff.
No extreme measures have been put in place – masks for the staff, reduced contact, distancing, additional sanitizing, some services inside individual flats rather than in communal areas, limited access to outsiders. Regular testing for the staff. In other words, basic, common-sense, low-impact public-health measures, not-so-very different than what you would do for a bad flu season. With 100% success, to date.
Now tell me the justification for measures so draconian that they require the threat of armed troops on the streets.
Just think about that for a minute.
The Prime Minister is threatening you with armed troops on the streets. And most of the nation simply shrugs and says ‘well, OK, then.’
I’m minded to ask – just how far could the Government go in restricting your liberties before you finally say ‘no, wait a minute, that’s a bit much, really . . . .’
Forced testing on the street, with immediate arrest and isolation for a positive test? Lock hospitals? Censorship of reporting on the illness and on the measures being taken to combat it? Forcible vaccinations? What would be ‘too much’?
I’m just askin’. You’re letting them take away your fundamental liberties without a peep of protest. Good luck getting them back.
llater,
llamas
Perry: That’s precisely my point. The smaller a portion you want to protect, the more aggressively you need to quarantine them. To keep nursing homes safe, you’d basically need to sever them from the rest of society – have the staff move in, no visitors, nothing. Because the fewer people you try to protect, the more it spreads society-wide, and the worse it gets outside the bubble.
I’d rather keep rates low overall, without being too intrusive. It saves more lives, and it probably harms society less overall. And I think you can do that if you’re smart. (But very few people have been smart about this, sadly.)
Llamas: Yes, armed troops is ridiculous. You don’t need to do that crap if you’re sensible. So far, the highest-ranking sensible person I know of is the president of Purdue University. (Who, in a saner would, would be President of the United States right now.)
“Throw whatever resources are required at protecting people actually at high risk”
It is not the task of government to protect the people from disease.
Each person and each institution (such as a retirement community) should take their own precautions.
I like the reason the Swedish government gave for not imposing a general lockdown: “We (the government) don’t have the authority to do that under the Constitution”. It’s heart-warming to hear someone use such terms as “rights” and “Constitution”.
All the other governments of the world have imposed lockdowns without it ever occurring to them that that there is a Constitution or a legal procedure that needs to be adhered to.
I’m sorry, perhaps I’m being a bad libertarian in this regard, but I would disagree with this. I think that this particular duty falls easily within a minimalist government role.
Where I think we can agree, maybe, is that it’s the task of government to perform its functions competently and efficiently. It’s the lack of these two attributes that characterizes what we’ve seen so far.
I want someone inspecting my beef at slaughter. That’s efficient. I do not want them breaking into my house and arresting me for rare ribeye.
There are 8 OECD countries that have had no more of a covid recession than Sweden, and nonetheless have had MUCH fewer covid deaths. Two of these countries have population densities higher than the UK.
South Korea has had no lockdown, a recession a little over half that of Sweden, and one hundedth the deaths per million of Sweden.
Japan has had the same recession as Sweden (a bit over 8%) and one fiftieth the deaths per million of Sweden.
These are the countries that you should take as models.
Having said that, Perry’s strategy makes sense. But i prefer a tested, successful strategy to an untested strategy that makes sense.
Or take Israel. 10% recession (and if the 8% of Sweden is acceptable, then i don’t see why 10% is a catastrophe) but only 1/4 or 1/5 of the deaths per million of Sweden.
For comparison, the UK has had a 22.5% recession in the first half of this year.
For South Korea, Japan, Israel, plus a bunch of other countries, covid-19 has been no worse than a bad flu season, at a cost not much greater, and often smaller, than Sweden has paid. These are the countries that you should take as models.
But for Samizdatistas, apparently there are only 3 countries in the world: the US, the UK, and Sweden.
To be precise, there are 10 countries which, like South Korea and Japan, have done better than Israel: less than 10% recession and less than 130 deaths/million. Most of these countries are in Europe and are no less densely populated than Sweden. (But are less densely populated than South Korea, Japan, Israel, and the UK.)
I’m 78, and whether or not I have pre-existing conditions would be a matter of opinion – I take a lot of pills, but keep on going somewhat normally. I’m retired, and a bit of a hermit, so I stay home most of the time. My sister is the same, though I haven’t checked her pill cabinet. Isolation is only a small problem, what with books and the internet.
If I had a job, and needed to earn a living, that would be a very different matter. There are many people who need to earn a living in order for me to do this, and it would be good for me and the nation if they were set free (as it were).
“the task of government to perform its functions competently and efficiently”
That happens in Utopia. On Earth – all governments are human and therefore fallible, and therefore – necessarily – incompetent and corrupt too.
Snorri: don’t worry about Israel – we now have a bad outbreak, with the highest number of new infections per million in the whole world. The number of deaths is also climbing fast and bound to reach UK or US levels in a month or two.
Comparing countries of the world is useless. We don’t know why the virus behaved differently in different countries. Attributing this difference solely to government policy is wrong. We don’t know this. Also – things change – while the virus didn’t hit Israel hard in March-April_May – it hit now. Could happen in other countries too. And nobody knows why infections are low in Egypt and Turkey or Greece – for example – or in Africa as a whole.
AS to why Japan or Korea had low case numbers – maybe because they are small people, maybe because of their slanted eyes…
One thing is certain about Israel – it had, and still has, a low number of deaths compared to known cases (0.6%). Same thing in Germany. Why this is so – I don’t know. Maybe health services are better – maybe – but it’s just a guess.
Steve Baker sent this letter to Boris. I would add that the same principles should be applied to global warming etc.
https://twitter.com/SteveBakerHW/status/1284378971099013121/photo/2
In my view Boris needs to go. The language he has used should not be used by any liberty loving conservative (or Conservative).
But first he should fire Hancock for the same reason. A career politician if there ever was one.
Be careful with recession numbers – you can report the same value quarterly or annualized, and get numbers that look wildly different. For example, a 10% recession quarterly is the same as a 34.39% recession annually, since (100%-10%)^4 = 65.61% = (100%-34.39%). And not all countries report the data in the same fashion.
I don’t know what data set you’re using, but I’ll flag that as a point for possible caution.
I talked to my brother in UK today about my mother’s situation – he lives a few miles from her. He was at her home today organizing something to do with cable TV.
He made an observation that I had not considered, about her community and the fact that there have been no Covid cases, but also no excess mortality from other causes. Every single resident in that facility has risk factors for the disease, some have several, and some have many.
But, he observed, the great majority of the staff are foreigners, mostly East European, but also Afro-Caribbean and Indian, with a smattering of working-class indigenes. The manager of the facility is a highly-educated son of Indian immigrants. Now, whether from a common cultural imperative, or by direction from management, the staff are spending an awful lot of time on social interaction – much more so than in ‘normal’ times. That means constantly calling on residents, sitting with them, arranging the trivia of daily life with them, arranging carefully-spaced group activities, and generally facilitating lots of contact and interaction. My brother tells me that there’s a card school of little old ladies on the second-floor landing that makes him grip his wallet every time he goes by them. And so on.
He’s convinced that this activity a) keeps their immune systems ticking over and thus better-able to resist the disease and b) offsets isolation and loneliness and prevents the slow decline that typifies geriatric patients. He’s probably-right when he says that it’s silly to assume that there have been no vectors for the disease into the facility, and yet there have been no positive tests. But there’s also been no apparent increase in deaths resulting from the unusual regime. With a resident passing away every few weeks, any increase would be obvious by now.
The Government’s restrictions almost seem like they are tailor-made to have the exact-opposite effects – to weaken immune systems, while maximizing social disruption and isolation, also limiting access to ‘normal’ medical treatment for the 1,001 other things that people get sick with and die of every day. Is nobody doing the basic epidemiological work to answer the fundamental question – is the cure worse than the disease?
llater,
llamas
Jacob:
I see. But at least the increase is much slower than it was in Sweden.
Note also that there is no increase, yet, in Japan or South Korea.
And yet, people on Samizdata compare Sweden to the UK several times a day. Is it OCD?
Then when one points out that Sweden is, comparatively speaking, a shithole, everybody starts arguing that comparing countries is useless, or at least it is too early to make comparisons.
What i said.
Nobody knows, but anybody could make an educated guess by studying those countries.
About Africa, there is little to study: all what you need to know is that hydroxy-chloroquine is used to fight malaria.
That is an almost useless number, as it depends on the number of tests.
Also note that this number seems to have decreased a lot. Over here, new cases have steadily increased since early August, and active cases are now the highest since April … and yet, there has been a single death after June 2. In April, we had 48 deaths.
THIS is something that we cannot explain afaik. The superior performance of Japan and South Korea, and others, is something for which there are rather obvious explanations. Inter alia, the fact that, unlike the ChiComs and the Italian, British, and NY governments, they were never in denial. (And the Swedes were not in denial either, if i am not mistaken.)
Alsadius:
I was aware of this issue, so when i learned that my country has had a smaller recession than Sweden, i did some DuckDucking and found this.
Quarterly growth (or shrinking) data, seasonally adjusted.
Since all data are from a single source, they should be comparable. (Of course, you might or might not trust data from Russia or China…)
I added the figures for the first 2 quarters of 2020 in a column of a spreadsheet, put data on deaths/million in another column, and made a scatter plot. Sweden looks pretty bad, though i admit that the UK, Italy, France, and Spain look much worse than Sweden — when it comes to the economic cost. (And Belgium is worse also in deaths/million, but Belgium is more densely populated.)
Of course, this is all preliminary. We’ll have to look at excess deaths (some of it from the lockdowns) when the data become available. And of course different countries will recover from recession at different speeds.
But where is the caution that i expressed in the above paragraph, when people here compare the UK to Sweden??
Were I president (god help us all) an idea I would have seriously considered is a PPE approach. This is back when we thought it was much worse than it actually was. But what I’d want to do is have people wear clear helments and simple coveralls with latex gloves. Doesn’t have to be industrial grade. Have a battery pack attached around the waist that blows air into the suit that is filtered. Have it rechargable over a USB port. Make it display a big ugly light when the filter is out to embarrass people into changing the filters. Maybe add a little audio equipment to make it easier to talk to people. No doubt your phone would have some accessory.
With the air blowing in they would be cool and comfortable. You can make them really easy to use. When you walk in your house, step in a special bag to remove your shoes and helmet. Toss them in the laundry once a week.
People wear it when they go out and there is basically no reason for them not to work, or do most of the things they do.
It’d be weird at first but we would all eventually get used to it. Have private industry make them, and there would be all sorts of variants. Gucci gowns for the ladies, dinosaur and princess versions for the kids. HArdened ones for people who do physical labor etc. etc.
The advantages of this are replete:
1. People can basically get on with their lives, even if they looked a bit odd.
2. It is a private solution, you don’t need gobs of government money (on top of the massive financial loss from lockdowns)
3. It would be MASSIVELY cheaper than the nonsense we have now.
4. It is reusable.
This last one, to me, is the most important. People keep em in their closet, and so the next time a virus comes along the politicians can’t use it to take over the country and destroy people’s lives again.
People would totally get used to it, and no doubt all sorts of clothing options would allow the transformation of the baggy suit into a cool fashion accessory.
I don’t know if this is what I would have done were I President or Prime Minster, but I would have given it very, very serious consideration.
About Africa, there is little to study: all what you need to know is that hydroxy-chloroquine is used to fight malaria.
That’s one guess, mostly biased. Not sure everybody takes HCQ, not sure if it has any effect.
Also – no reliable statistics, no tests. Millions die in Africa each day (normal deaths) – nobody knows (or cares, or checks) how many and what they died of.
Other guesses: Africa’s life expectancy is about 63 years. They die of other causes before the virus hits… that is they have a younger population. Maybe they have better immunity…
And then – as far as I know – there are few obese people in Africa – obesity is a risk factor.
The belief that doing an “in depth” study can reveal why outcomes are different in, say, Egypt, Turkey or Greece- this belief is a guess, I think it’s wishful thinking. The fact is – much is still unknown about this epidemic. Almost all commentaries and “expert” opinions are baseless.
Jacob: in my opinion, yours is a fatalist attitude; but thanks for the reply.
Incidentally, i would like to do a similar analysis+comparison for US states, but don’t know where to find data about their recessions.
It would seem that deaths/million are positively correlated to 2 factors: population density, and Democrat rule. But of course these 2 factors are themselves correlated.
See also this.
Within the US, as well as among countries, there seems to be a Pareto/power-law distribution of deaths/million. (And i note that correlation is a dodgy concept when one or both variables have a Pareto distribution.)
The article you quote states that infections and deaths are not evenly distributed among US counties. Makes sense. Why would anyone expect and even distribution? I would expect a random or, better, an unpredictable distribution. Why do you expect the virus to follow any pattern?
And there is also the time factor. Maybe counties that are relatively unhurt until now will be hit later. Summing up (or comparing) at one point in time is meaningless.
Jacob: as i said, a fatalist attitude.
It is a sixty minute game against COVID(60% herd immunity), the figure that needs to be known before making comparisons is the seroprevalence rate, without that it’s not possible to know where each country is in relation to the final whistle.
WRT Japan, it has an intrinsic historical advantage with regards to the effective R number for flu generally (ie respiratory infections like SARS CoV2), reasons unknown.
Europe is effectively a single climate therefore single flu pattern, the US, being so vast has two climates leading to overlapping flu patterns, which might explain the political polarisation of the issue, along with the comments @Snorri Godhi
@jon eds: interesting about the failure of “experts”, although I would have used the term “academic”, i do not recall any industry “experts” weighing in on the covid19 situation
I’m sympathetic to Jacob’s point of view. But I recognize the degenerate state of the West, where the State has already completely occupied areas of economic activity, it is simply not realistic to suggest the government should have no role in health care. However, whatever else you’d call modern ‘healthcare’ it doesn’t fit the description of minimalist.
Johnson is in the Tory party but, like so many others, has no respect for the concepts of liberty or even Conservatism, he’s not a Tory. He’d be equally smugly satisfied with himself as leader of the Liberal-democrats or even Labour.