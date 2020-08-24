|
Samizdata quote of the day
Progressive mythology always demands a socialist valhalla; a nation to be idealised and held up as an inspiration. For years, Scandinavia, and particularly Sweden, played this role. The stereotype was never entirely accurate; Scandinavian social democracy is a far cry from full-throated socialism, yet it remained influential. In the face of the pandemic, however, the tables have turned; now it is the libertarian Right who are lining up to applaud Swedish exceptionalism, while progressives liken their controversial strategy to a form of eugenics. With Sweden consigned to the naughty step, the Left needs a new country to fetishise, and they have alighted on New Zealand.
– Madeline Grant.
Is there NO will to resist left in NZ? Fucking camps? Is that cunt Jacaranda Vagina-Dentata and the short 4-eyed little shite who does her talking really that powerful? WTF is going on down there?
Sweden was certainly a (welcome) surprise to me.
In the middle ages, Iceland missed the first round of ‘the great mortality’ – so suffered doubly when the Black Death returned. New Zealand is a sparsely-populated island so remote that the no human beings arrived there till circa 1300 AD!! Maybe a vaccine or a treatment will soon end the issue for all of us. If not then, as with Venezuela and other countries the left praise early and forget later, New Zealand has some ChiComCold history still to write.
The Scottish nationalists of the SNP were big on fetishising small usually left leaning countries for a long time. Interestingly, they never fetishised Switzerland, Israel or Finland. These days they just obsess about getting a second independence referendum.