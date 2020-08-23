We are sorry if our heterodox views serve to disappoint friends and colleagues in the United States and elsewhere. But we retain the belief that, in supposedly pluralistic societies, everyone is entitled to their own opinions. We urge other scientists not to follow the American example, and to resist the campaign to racialize science. While we admire many aspects of American culture, we reject its cultural imperialism—including the new form of ostensibly progressive cultural imperialism that serves to impose America’s own obsessive race tribalism on the rest of the world.
Our European experience provides no shortage of cautionary tales—including Renaissance Florence under the influence of Dominican friar Girolamo Savonarola, who imposed a regime of religious purity in the 1490s. Such was his sway that no less an artist than Sandro Botticelli was induced to burn his creations and give up painting. In all eras, the demands of ideological purity serve to suppress the pursuit of art and reason. Standing up to puritans is necessary if we are to protect the telos and soul of science.
Happy to see that other Europeans* are taking notice of what was obvious to me about American culture already in 2006.
* In France, of all places!
I submit, however, that Savonarola’s regime was probably more tolerable (as distinct from more tolerant) than what is going on in American academia. That is because Savonarola went by the Book. As long as you followed the Book, you were safe under Savonarola’s regime. Not so in American academia today: you never know what the orthodoxy is going to be tomorrow.
I predict they are going to get sacked shortly.
It would probably be worth cutting all STEM funding to universities rather than allowing STEM to completely degenerate into academic/woke politics pseudoscience.
We get a McDonalds on every corner. So does every city in the world.
We all start watching tons of reality TV. So does every TV viewer in the world.
We get a Hard Rock Cafe. So does every city in the world.
We decide that we’re an irredeemably racist society. So does every western society in the world.
Get your own life, people.
Those things are not as universal or influential as you think bobby.
Heyyyyy, now. Didn’t reality TV start in the UK?
Someone needs to shut those racists up.
(But, I note that every time I say something similar to either people-not-from-here, or people-from-here who are heavily invested in the [Scot accent] “if it’s not European, it’s crrrap” [/Scot accent] outlook, I usually get prickly pushback. Reminds me – humorously, honest – of the old “if you’re taking flak, . . . ” aphorism.)
“We urge other scientists not to follow the American example, and to resist the campaign to racialize science.” Sounds like Canada saying “stop buying all those damned American songs!” Or France saying something about McDonalds and national identity.
We’re an outsized and suffocating marketing center, and our idiots get worldwide coverage. Of course your left is going to duplicate our left.
I’d like for Bobby to be wrong here, but how else do you explain the presence of Black Lives Matter groups in the UK? How many people of any race die at the hands of British cops? It’s all so mind-bogglingly unreal.
‘… but how else do you explain the presence of Black Lives Matter groups in the UK?‘
Monkey see; monkey do.
Both sides of the Atlantic mindless blobs have been allowed to get out of control thanks to the gutless invertebrates in an equally mindless political class.
Characterising academic political correctness as ‘US cultural imperialism’ may be an effective gambit in debate in French academia. (I suspect it would have less effect in the UK.)
It might help to understand my first comment that, in this context, “European” is not meant to include the British.
And that is meant neither as an insult nor as a compliment to the British, by the way.
@Niall
I fear that in this instance, as in so many others, my dictum that `in the UK we almost unerringly copy the worst from America when we should rather copy the best’ is in full play.
My university is rushing to introduce new racism policies “based on critical race theory’ even as we speak. This is driven by administrators and has not been through Senate or any other academic committee. Just like Evergreen College. I expect all the other Russell Group to follow suit, with the possible exception of Oxford, which seems to have been getting the odd thing right recently.
Girolamo Savonarola came to a smouldering end.