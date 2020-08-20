|
Samizdata quote of the day
“It’s extraordinary that a state that struggles to provide essential services like public health and education somehow thinks it can be the vanguard of a new technological revolution. British ARPA is destined to fail because it is built on a fundamental myth: that state-funding for scientific research magically turns into marketable innovations and economic growth.”
Matthew Lesh
Science research can often be turned into technology, and technology can often spur science research. Government funding, however, often leads to corruption and waste – not always, but often. Consider NASA, then look at SpaceX. Once NASA got the science and technology working, they slid down into the pork barrel. SpaceX couldn’t have gotten started without NASA (though the military might have done the rocket thing just as well). But now that they’re going, they don’t have to answer to a swarm of bureaucrats and committees.
The article doesn’t talk a lot about *why* state-funded blue skies science doesn’t have a great track record.
The *funding* isn’t what matters. It makes no difference to the scientific outcome whether the money came from taxpayers, or a pension fund, or a bank, or shareholders.
What matters is *what you choose to research*, and why. Commercial companies won’t put money into research unless they see a high probability of it making money. Government labs are usually forbidden from researching easily-exploitable topics because those are things that private industry is already doing anyway, and it breaches competition rules on state aid. Commercial companies will complain if they’re facing competition from a rival with state backing. For both reasons, commercially successful ideas are vastly more likely to come from commercial research.
There is also the huge gulf between reasearch and innovation. It’s one thing to invent a commercially exploitable idea. It’s another thing entirely to solve all the practical problems needed to bring it to market at an affordable price. Governments don’t do the latter, and it’s largely what decides which ideas succeed.
Also, there is the problem that it is nearly impossible to disentangle all the many varied ideas and technologies that go into making a product. We have all heard the “How to make a pencil” story. The same interconnectedness applies to invention. It’s a meaningless question who ‘invented’ it.
The biggest effect such an approach might have is to pump a lot of money into training scientists and engineers – to build up an experienced and educated workforce who can go out into industry and invent things commercially. As the article says, sometimes it’s the people who *leave* the government labs to go work in industry who have both the blue-skies theoretical breadth of knowledge and the narrow profit-seeking practical motivation to innovate.
Maybe some blue sky cutting edge research on getting the motorway repairs finished.