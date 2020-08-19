|
|
A half hour video of the incident in Portland on 16th August 2020
If I have understood correctly, this video of the incident involving Adam Haner and Marquise Love, in connection with which Mr Love is being sought by Portland Police, was taken by a man called Drew Hernandez. Here is his twitter post directing viewers to the YouTube channel where the video is hosted.
This Daily Mail story includes a much shorter (1 minute 49 seconds) video of the same incident.
Obviously, both videos show scenes of violence.
I am a strong believer in the presumption of innocence, so I will say no more than “Watch for yourselves”.
Edit: “It’s a stain on the movement”: Portland Protest Organizers Condemn Truck Driver Assault, reports the Portland Mercury. However at the time of writing the Twitter account of the national (US) Black Lives Matter movement has said nothing about it.
|
I like to think that I’ve stood up for the presumption of innocence on the part of unpopular actors on these very pages more-often-than-most. See Chris Brown, Eric Scott, Katrina cops and All Like That.
That being said, and speaking as a (hate that formulation, but in this case it fits perfectly) some-time copper, I have to say that I watched that video and I can find no possible exculpation for the acts of Mr Love. There is no way in which Mr Haner offers any credible, real or present threat to Mr Love, or to anybody else. There’s no immediate exchange of anything that might be read as ‘fighting words’.
It is a premeditated (note the length of the run-up) murderous and sociopathic attack. Mr Love might do well to bear in mind that either Mr Haner, or a bystander, would have been well-within their rights under Oregon law to shoot him dead on the spot for carrying out such an attack. If apprehended, the correct charge right now is attempted murder, as Mr Haner is yet alive. And I don’t see what possible defence he could offer to the charge. The video makes it a slam-dunk – a well-dressed rhesus monkey could prosecute this case and be certain of winning it.
If somebody doesn’t step up and take robust measures to restore law and order in these cities, very soon, we will see people being beaten to death on the street for no good reason. And then we will see ordinary citizens responding by shooting these sorts of attackers – justifiably. There is no way that this ends well.
llater,
llamas
Llamas said everything I came here to say.
This Youtube comment is correct: “So he accidentally tries to start his truck while it is already running. It makes that clattering sound that a normal human is familiar with. So then they decide to attack him.”
The mob then decides that he tried to run people over when this is not the case.
Other lessons from this. Don’t attempt defensive violence when outnumbered (unless you are better armed). Don’t loiter about in these types of situations. Leave quickly and quietly.
It makes me wish the late great doorman Gary Spiers was still with us–altho he would be getting on a bit by now.
A couple of his punches would take these Antifa/Black-Scum-Matter-More-Than-You-Whitey fucker’s gums out never mind their teeth.
This kind of thing has been happening often enough that the US Small Business in Transportation Coalition is now suing the United States Department of Transportation to enforce the Hobbs Act (which forbids obstructing, delaying or affecting commerce by robbery or extortion or threatening physical violence to any person engaged in interstate commerce) because
Back at the start of July, Instapundit looked at the MSM’s silence/spin about BLMers blocking and then shooting a motorist. By late July, it seemed clear that it was a BLM tactic to block and alarm drivers, then treat their attempts to drive away from the situation as threatening, meriting ‘retaliation’ – with their social media and MSM friends helping the approved narrative and/or keeping quiet.
(I have already posted on BLM’s willingness to kill an 8-year-old black girl for being in a car that approached one of their checkpoints. If Mr Haner remains alive, he can think himself lucky.)
Of course, I recall in the 2016 election, BLM did this and twitter et al helped them. There seems to be more of it now.
Andy Ngo has produced hundreds of videos hundred of videos about what is happening in Portland Oregon.
Antifa are savage (and they are mostly WHITE) – they have tried to kill Andy Ngo and he is a small Gay Asian man, about the most harmless person you could meet.
But this is NOT just a matter of the Marxist thugs of “Antifa” or “Black Lives Matter” (founded by two Marxists in 2014 and totally controlled by Marxists – it has nothing to do with the late Mr George Floyd).
The authorities in Portland are, at best, Fellow Travellers with the Marxists.
The Democratic Party in many cities and States is part of the Marxist movement – produced in the same Marxist universities, as is the “mainstream” media which does not even show the looted and burned areas of city and covers up the MURDERS committed by the Marxists.
To expect justice from a Democrat D.A. in a city or a Democrat Attorney General in a State is optimistic indeed.
Vile creatures such as the Mayor of New York are on the side of the criminals who they privately regard (in line with Marxist doctrine) as Socially Friendly Elements.
If Puppet Biden wins in November it will be “Game Over”.
The First Amendment (already spat upon by “Woke” Big Business) will be totally destroyed – by the judges the Democrats will appoint.
The Second Amendment will go to – and by the same method,”interpretation” by judges.
If America falls the rest of the West can not stand. A Long Night will begin – a new Dark Age made more long lasting by the perversion of science and technology.
If it is not Covid 19 and “systemic racism” the forces of Technocracy will find some other excuse for the imposition of totalitarianism.
As for Big Business – they FUND Marxist Black Lives Matter.
People like Jeff Bezos (the richest man in the world) do NOT believe in Marxism (not at all) – he just sees BLM as a useful tool to burn small business competitors and he does not mind if a few store owners get burned alive (yes burned alive) with their stores.
God damn him – Gad damn him and his Washington Post to Hell.
The vast majority of Big Business Corporations fund Marxist groups – they call doing so “Social Responsibility” and the Corporate Executives are taught to behave this way at their expensive schools and universities.
By the way – “Chic-Fil-A” is the same as the rest, many people do not even seem to know that the Founder is dead and the son has let Corporate Managers take over and fund all the normal Marxist groups.
Is our civilisation doomed? Perhaps it DESERVES to be doomed.
I guess the definition of “well” is in the eyes of the beholder.
Go to some of the sketchier right-wing websites, and you’ll see people already talking about dragging out some of the old Matthew Bracken plans for counter-insurg tactics. A few small pickup trucks, planned fields of fire, no cops around . . .
I still cannot imagine how the bosses in these cities see this violence as being advantageous for their chosen systems of government.