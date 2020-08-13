We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

I fear, however, that we are seeing a back-drop of indecision, buck-passing and even incompetence that will leave this generation more contemptuous of leadership and authority than any I can think of before.

— Alastair Stewart, ending his Spectator article about exam results on a hopeful note.

August 13th, 2020 |

  • Ben david
    August 13, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    Theirs is the contempt of narcissists. If only they were more skeptical – but that requires humility.

