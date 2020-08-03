|
Samizdata quote of the day
“The country’s myriad cancelers emit the odor not of sanctity but of sanctimony, and of something more ominous: the whiff of a society decomposing.”
– Lance Morrow, in the Wall Street Journal ($), writing about McCarthyism, and parallels (and differences) with the situation today.
Allow Marxist shite to worm in everywhere what do you expect?
Worthless link to a “Please register” data mining gate.
Too bad. Now I have no choice but to make assumptions concerning a Senate page boy’s (typically a young teenage son of big campaign donors) insights.
Any such short “teaser” blurbs that do not include
” Mr. McCarthy was vindicated by history of course”, and/or discriminate between his, and HUAC
goals, RIGHT off the bat, is worthless for further intellectual pursuit to me.
I’ll keep that in mind when faced with “social” issues in WSJ links in the future.