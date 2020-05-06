|
|
Kieren McCarthy criticises the proposed coronavirus contact-tracing app
Here is a link to yesterday’s article by Kieren McCarthy in the Register:
UK finds itself almost alone with centralized virus contact-tracing app that probably won’t work well, asks for your location, may be illegal
Is he right?
Update: Guido Fawkes is also on the case. He is engaged in a vigorous and very public debate with the government, specifically the Department of Health. Earlier he sent this missive their way: 10 Problems With the NHS’s New Coronavirus App. Fair play to them, they did respond, and he has now issued this: NHS App: Rebuttal and Response. (Hat tip to Niall Kilmartin, who independently mentioned this link in the comments.)
|
Who cares? I’m not having it anyway and don’t have and won’t buy or accept a “smart” phone.
Bloj can stuff his Stasi crap. And if he thinks the economy can wait while his mob fart about with such gimmicks –he is extremely deluded and making the eventual economic wrath he must face all the worse.
As best as I can tell, and I’ve read several different reports on it over the last day so, he’s absolutely right.
The privacy implications are large – you can be identified, reasonably easily. He talks about Facebook later in the article, and how seemingly innocuous “unconnected” pieces of data can be connected – this is probably the easiest way to get your head round it for people who aren’t techie, as prima facie it “looks” like it’s private to most people.
On top of that, the data is held centrally, might be retained afterwards by the NHS, requires entry of a postcode, and lots things to raise eyebrows.
There’s also the point that it might not even bloody work, due to how Android and Iphone operating systems work. I’m not particularly knowledgeable about that, so I’m having to take other people’s word for it, but it seems that particularly on iPhone, it needs extra steps – having to manually turn it on, there’s a possibiliity that iPhones can only communicate with iPhones and other bits that I’m not certain on, but are enough to concern me.
Especially given that there is a choice which we could have taken, which (I think) would work, and without any of the privacy implications.
I wonder why we didn’t take that choice?
So an infected person coughs on a surface, or.just touches it, and moves on. A minute or so later another person touches the surface and gets infected.
How does the app. help since the two parties never came close to each other?
And if that is not one means of transmission, what’s the point of handwashing?
Second scenario. Person is discovered to be infected. We trace everyone that he came within 2m of over the previous, say week. Could easily be a hundred people. Then we trace all their contacts. Etc. That is an astronomic number of people to track and trace!
Pat, it doesn’t solve the first point, but isn’t designed to. Handwashing and gloves are meant to cover that.
To your second point, no-one should have come within 2m of 100 people in a week.
Contact-tracing isn’t the silver bullet (I wrote “killer app” and deleted it *wince*) that solves all aspects – it’s just one thing in a suite of measures designed to get this thing to manageable enough level to get things moving again.
In it’s privacy-based form, it would, I think, work “well enough” albeit not perfectly, if we remember to sing Happy Birthday twice over and largely remain at 2m distant, to give us room to manoeuvre.
As it stands, there’s “a lot” of people saying that they won’t download it.
Now, “A lot” doesn’t mean “80% of the country”, it might just be that I/we pay particular attention to more privacy-minded folks, and we’re creating an echo-chamber of sorts. It might be that 80% of the general public are okay with the above problems, and download it anyway, because they’re not bothered.
But if trust in the app is undermined, and not enough people use it, then it’s really dangerous.
It won’t work as intended if only 20% of people are using it, and just maybe those 20% will have a false sense security and start taking more risks. And even if 80% of people download it, but the technical problems that have been hinted at are true, and it just genuinely doesn’t work, then we still have a problem.
…we shall see, of course, but this all makes me very nervous.
neonsnake
That assumes lockdown continues. Which it can’t, if only because without a working economy nobody can afford a smartphone.
neonsnake
It might be that 80% of the general public are okay with the above problems, and download it anyway, because they’re not bothered.
I think in the current climate of covid panic, it’ll only take a few hysterical stories in the press about how unsafe the app is to put a good percentage of the population off.
The time it will take for the PII that isn’t captured, stored or transmitted by these apps to be used for 163 different purposes entirely-unconnected to the current problem, can be measured with an egg-timer. A vast Leviathan like the NHS simply can’t help itself from doing this, it’s in their DNA. Somehow, the apps will keep collecting, storing and transmitting data long-after this crisis is over, even when users believe that they are no longer installed or no longer functioning.
And the app itself will become a tool of health-care choices. He tried to un-install the location app from his phone – Why would he do that? And, as it didn’t really uninstall, let’s place him on Heightened Awareness. Oh, that’s where he was. Funnily enough, Holmes has that location flagged as a possible location for drug sales. Hmm. Madame Trixie’s House of Relaxation, you say? Well, let’s put that in his file, as well . . . . The urge for the state to mosaic data like this is endless and unchangeable. And, pretty soon, an algorithm somewhere that you can’t see and can’t question turns your phone screen either red or green and an armed officer of the state will say “Citizen, you can’t go there – you may not purchase that – you must report to quarantine camp 23 – you may not leave – you must answer my questions”.
This sort of Panopticon control is the wet dream of the epidemiologists and bureaucrats who are driving the response to this virus. F**k ’em, say I. The liberty traded away for the ephemeral and empty promises of security, will never be returned.
llater,
llamas
When The Decline and Fall of the West is wtitten up, the lockdown will have it’s own chapter.
While there are many techical aspects that will sink this:
– it only works in foreground, so as soon as the phone goes idle, it’s turned off
– the centralised database won’t scale, so will just collapse under load
– it’s a government IT project, so will take 10 years and £10bn before failure is quietly admitted
– only the bubble, and kids, are obsessed with smartphones. Out beyond the M25…
Focus instead on the potential upside. Much more promising (said the black-hatted character in XKCD).
I forecast a new sport, a variation on SWATing.
– How many people can you establish a connection with, in the two weeks before announcing a positive test?
100,150? Pah! You’re not trying. Any serious player will be in the 10,000 or more range. What fun when they all get compulsory isolated. Take out an entire business, or school, with one stroke 🙂
– And who can you capture in your hit list? Bonus points for members of the cabinet, talking heads from TV, (no need to meet them, just connect through the wall of their home/office)
Treble points for shaggerfergusson.
Oh, this could be so much fun.
Ahem.
Since when did saying “that’s bad” stop bad things happening.
And for any hard-of-thinking plods reading this, no, I am not advocating this type of action. Just pointing out the bleedin’ obvious.
The first part of educating the British public to be more sensible about the NHS is getting them to distinguish between its doctors and nurses – many of whom have been working hard and facing risk – and its decision-makers and budget-allocators. The app will show the latters’ ‘skills’ to a wider public than usual, which may help.
I think many Tory MPs read Guido. Apparently, NHS decision-makers do too, even if grinding their teeth the while.
Niall, I swear, I had just posted the update in which I recommended that very same link to Guido Fawkes before I read your comment. Great minds think alike.
Let’s have a peek into the ol’ crystal ball, shall we?
‘Dear Mr Smith, your application for urgent NHS treatment dated 12th September 2047 has been refused. Examination of your debit card records and cross-referencing with archived menu data from Burger King and KFC have shown that you opted to ‘go large’ at least twice a month between the ages of 30 and 45. Furthermore, your supermarket loyalty-card records for the same period show insufficient purchases of vegetables and fruits to meet the then-recommended five-a-day minimum dietary requirement. Due to your non-compliance with official advice you are deemed ineligible to receive NHS treatment. In order to conserve limited public funds I regret to remind you that appeals against our decisions are no longer permitted under the NHS Resources (Restriction of Access) Act of 2039.’
Meanwhile, the drumbeats grow ever louder for allowing stores to refuse supposedly ‘virus-laden’ cash payments and accept only those means of payment which – purely coincidentally, I’m sure – create a permanent, traceable digital record of your purchases linked to your verified identity.
Is this the same govt IT as managed to lose the 25 million child benefit records?
That was another secure centralised database wasn’t it?
Mmm- I wonder if a few people remember getting the cold sweats over that one and think never again.
On the off-chance that you may have friends or family who think that opposition to the app is only coming from those with a bias to the “right”, and therefore be dismissive of any criticism, here’s The Guardian’s take on the matter.
That’s already happened. A number of stores have moved to card-only already, as an official company-wide policy. B&Q is one example of a “large” company that has done so (just to offer an example on a scale larger than the local corner shop), it’s perfectly legal to do so.
Tbh, I’m fine with that – their store, their rules. If memory serves, the only law with respect to payment type is that you can’t charge a different amount for differing payment methods, and I’d not want or accept someone ordering me to tell staff to accept cash if they weren’t comfortable with it with handling it.
A large part of getting things moving again is to get people feeling safe and comfortable in environments that they’ve been told so far are unsafe. Like it or not, that’s going to involve unusual measures, and maybe even a bit of “coddling”, for want of a better word.
Tim the coder
What do you mean “the db won’t scale”, it’s the easiest thing in the world these days to scale-up for billions of transactions.
Having said that this app is an enormous mistake, it will not work as designed and they should go with Google/apple which has virtually no privacy implications as no data is ever transferred