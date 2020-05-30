|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
If Corbyn had won we’d have had free broadband by 2030
As in we would have had it.
15 November 2019:
General election 2019: Labour pledges free broadband for all
Labour has promised to give every home and business in the UK free full-fibre broadband by 2030, if it wins the general election.
The party would nationalise part of BT to deliver the policy and introduce a tax on tech giants to help pay for it.
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell told the BBC the “visionary” £20bn plan would “ensure that broadband reaches the whole of the country”.
28 May 2020:
No more free petrol, Maduro tells Venezuelans
Venezuela’s socialist government says it is ending its policy of allowing motorists to fill up with free petrol as the country confronted an economic meltdown.
“Petrol must be paid for,” said President Maduro in a state TV address. He described the change, euphemistically, as a “normalisation and regularisation plan.”
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Why is that a euphemism? Seems pretty accurate to me.
“Free broadband by 2020.”
But you’d have to wait three months to get on line and then only be allowed 1Kb of data exchange.
APL
Let me FTFY
But you’d have to wait three months to get on line, share it with a neighbour, and then only be allowed to see ‘safe’ websites, including a nostalgic discussion of the 1983 Labour Manifesto.
Other than that, Corbynism has triumphed, the Conservatives have become the Bolivirusans, and have done more damage in 10 weeks that Labour has managed in over a century of the Labour Movement.
We dodged a massive bullet last December when this lot got hammered at the polls, but let’s not simply weigh our current mess by comparing it to how much worse it would have been under Mr Corbyn and his fellow socialists. For a start, I’d like an unambiguous statement from the current government that the HS2 rail project is not going ahead for the forseeable future, given the crap state of the public purse, and that instead the focus will be on liberating business from red tape, keep as much of a lid on tax as possible, no more of these bloody “green” measures that drive up costs, etc.
And further to the post below this one, let’s definitely open the UK doors to Hong Kongers with passports. Like the Indians who fled Uganda in the 70s, or the Hugenots in the 17th Century, they’ll be a massive boon to the UK and prove that leaving the EU or somesuch empire isn’t about pulling up drawbridges.
I tend to agree.
We don’t need to prove that and it is an utter waste of time to try. The people who pretend to be in doubt of it will never accept any kind of proof. Their ‘doubts’ are their racket, in every possible sense.
The socialist regime in Venezuela still hands out free oil – but to CUBA, not to the people of Venezuela.
By the way the socialists seem to be unable to refine their oil into petrol – they had to beg the Iranians for aid (in return for what little gold Venezuela has left).
As for Mr Corbyn and the Labour Party – only a few months ago I was attacking them on the doorsteps during the General Election campaign.
Then I was betrayed (stabbed in the back) by the party I had served for 40 years (very Biblical) – and a couple of months later the “Lockdown” regime betrayed this country.
Now my own words in support of the Conservative Party in that election campaign, are like ashes in my mouth.
Yes my words against the socialists were true – but that is no comfort in “Lockdown” Britain.