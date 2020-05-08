Bryan Caplan on homeschooling

Homeschooling is in the news a lot these day, for reasons that you already know all about. So, it makes sense to give a plug here to a video interview that Amy Willis of econlin.org did recently with Bryan Caplan, which I just listened to. I got to know Caplan a bit better than before when I attended a lecture he gave last December in London about Poverty and about who’s to blame for it.
This homeschooling conversation, which lasts just under forty minutes, is very commonsensical, I think. Caplan is no zealot for snatching his kids out of school. His one big doctrinal disagreement with regular schooling of the sort his kids were getting is that he reckons maths is more important than schools generally, and his kids’ school in particular, tend to assume.
For Caplan, homeschooling began when his two older sons, twins and introverts, declared themselves to be unhappy with the school they were at. Caplan reckoned he might be able to do better, so they gave it a shot. And it would appear to have worked out well.
His younger and only daughter seems now to be happier going to school, because she likes meeting up with her friends, and because the arts-skewed curriculum appeals to her a lot more than it did to her brothers. She must be suffering a bit now. His younger son, on the other hand, is liking the new stay-at-home regime.
That being a particular thing I take from this conversation: how female-friendly and male-hostile regular schooling of the sort Caplan is talking about seems to have become. Is there a bias in homeschooling numbers between boys and girls being homeschooled? I don’t know, but I bet Caplan does.
Towards the end of their conversation, Willis and Caplan talk about Caplan’s book on education, which is entitled The Case against Education: Why the Education System Is a Waste of Time and Money. I guess the guy’s somewhat more doctrinal than he had earlier seemed.
On the other hand, both those twins want to be college professors, and Caplan doesn’t seem to be doing anything to try to stop them.
Schooling has been skewed towards the way girls learn for scores of years. Sit still, stand in line, listen carefully to strange women you aren’t related to, do this, do that, use fine motor skills you don’t have as a boy, be compliant, seek approval, tody if necessary, use violence of language to get your way in the pecking order (the subtle, quiet violence of female culture that is difficult to trace and almost impossible to discipline), don’t challenge, don’t thrash around, accept the reward of an abstract mark as a reflection of your value.
These mostly work with girls.
These mostly do not work with boys.
It is almost never the case that girls fail in the early years of group schooling, only to find their stride in later years and clean up the field. It is not at all uncommon for this phenomenon to occur with boys, who fail or are held back and who, after doing very poorly early on, end up at the head of their class.
As for home schooling as a whole, I usually tell people that they themselves can NOT do a worse job than their neighborhood public school (I’m in the US). People seldom disagree with me. I’ve reviewed thousands of teacher’s resumes and helped hire scores of teachers. It is an intellectual wasteland out there. You do not want the majority of these people shaping the life of the mind.
Schools are boy-unfriendly because men no longer take up the teaching of kids.
In the US, I believe that over 80% of elementary school teachers are female. Of course girls are going to feel more welcome and at home in such an environment.
It isn’t just the environment. It is also the curriculum as well as the emphasis on group conformity. Boys are used to sisters and mums. But sitting around all day and being graded on motor skills they don’t have yet, is a stupid way to treat any child. It’s just not a humane model for children, but girls adapt better.
“People seldom disagree with me. I’ve reviewed thousands of teacher’s resumes and helped hire scores of teachers. It is an intellectual wasteland out there.”
Have you considered recruiting the parents you’ve talked to as teachers? Since they’re so much better?
But it’s not about doing a better job. I do all sorts of things better than the person that I employ to do it. There’s an opportunity cost — home schooling your children means you aren’t doing something you could be doing more productively.
If you are the sort of person who struggles to get or hold full time employment, like an acquaintance of mine, then homeschooling makes sense. (Although his two boys did eventually go to high school.) If you have a good job, then you no more school your children than you cobble your own shoes and make your own clothes.
Provided you ensure your kids can (and do) read when young and can do core Maths skills, then only the last years at high school matter. What Darthlaurel talks about, with boys suddenly catching up and overtaking. And the last years of high school are very hard to home school properly, because who among us is able to help with Maths, Chemistry, Biology, English, PE (at that level), Geography etc?
I have taught quite a few kids who arrived at high school having been home schooled. They needed quite a lot of patching, because their parents simply did not know that a particular skill was a core one, whereas this other skill the kid spent time on, was only only incidental. Many are really good at the theory of Maths, but struggle to get questions right because they had never spent the time practicing long question sets. Some of that boredom of school isn’t a bug, it’s a feature — many things you have to grind away at to be good. The joyful aspect of homeschooling ignores the reality that much learning is not joyful. Even the top musicians do scales.
Nullius in Verba (May 8, 2020 at 8:21 pm), I’ll let others comment on schooling, here and in the US, but as regards the possibly analogous case of NHS managers, I have heard talented NHS consultants say (in almost the same breath), to those of their offspring and friends who have demonstrated management skills in other work, that the NHS desperately needs good managers and they should apply but that they should not apply because “the bureaucracy would drive you mad and/or prevent you achieving what you are capable of.”
Nullius, There is a difference between parents who love their children and are doing the best they can in their home to teach them to read, figure, and look at the world with wonder, and a teacher going through a crap curriculum year after year.
We do, indeed, hire parents with content knowledge (as opposed to a scrap of paper that claims they are certified to teach). One school where I helped with hiring refused to hire people with an Ed. school background. They get excellent results on state and national testing, as well as college placement and scholarships.
Chester, I absolutely agree about high school. But there are more and more options for parents who aren’t willing to send their hs kids to a building filed with drugs, kids dressed like hookers, teachers who hate what they are doing, and dangerous students who prey on the weak. When patents don’t have alternative schools, or can’t afford private tuition, I think it is wrong to shame them for trying to do the best they can.
It is more than their local school district is likely doing. And they are paying twice. They pay their taxes and they pay again for the responsibility of trying to get their kids out of adolescence marginally literate.
The schools and states don’t seem to care that they graduation millions of functional illiterates every year. Why is it such a crime when a parent doesn’t meet the standard?
> home schooling your children means you aren’t doing something you could be doing more productively. <
Production uber alles. Educating YOUR children is more important.
A large problem with education is that, being so much smarter that previous generations, we have cleverly constructed a society that had no use for teenagers. We then have no alternative but to incarcerate the least academic in an education system from which they derive no benefit and act to the detriment of those who do.
A school can be an excellent place.
But sadly too many schools have become leftist indoctrination centres – and not just the government schools.
Even some of the private schools have joined the Collectivist parade -aiming to get the children into “good universities” (which are controlled by the left) and then on into “good jobs” – in the government bureaucracy and in the bureaucracies of the “Woke” Big Business Corporations (which are joined at the hip with the government bureaucracy).
So Home Schooling may well be the way to go – if you want your children to have any independence of thought and not just be mindless “Woke” Marxists chanting about “Diversity” and “Social Justice”.
Paul Marks – exactly. The parents in the US who started home schooling 30-40 years ago, when it was still illegal, were motivated by this as well as the intellectual vacuity of the curriculum and the anti-family attitude of much of the public ed administration.
And that is also the genesis of the charter school movement. Again, the idea of parents being “how can we do a worse job? At least we love our children.”
Yes, newrouter. Thank you.