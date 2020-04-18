Seven hundred to one

Via Ed Driscoll of Instapundit, I found this admirably thorough story by Mollie Hemingway in The Federalist. Here, she said, are some of CNN’s reports about Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations against Brett Kavanaugh:

Read the letter Christine Blasey Ford sent accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct,

Post reporter says Kavanaugh accuser was ‘terrified about going public’,

Republican senators weigh in on delaying Kavanaugh vote,

Echoes of Anita Hill in allegations against Kavanaugh,

Dems call for delay of Kavanaugh vote after accuser comes forward, Listen to letter from Kavanaugh’s accuser, and

Washington Post: Kavanaugh accuser comes forward.

These senators could make or break Kavanaugh’s nomination,

The Kavanaugh controversy is a watershed moment for GOP,

Trump stands by Kavanaugh, supports ‘a full process’,

Why the Kavanaugh allegations come at the worst possible time for Republicans,

an interview with the reporter who broke the Post story,

Kellyanne Conway says Kavanaugh’s accuser ‘should not be ignored or insulted’,

a page devoted to a video of Kellyanne Conway’s statement,

Kavanaugh allegations lead to White House scramble,

Lawyer: Kavanaugh accuser willing to testify publicly,

State of play of the Kavanaugh nomination on Capitol Hill,

Joe Biden reacts to Kavanaugh allegation, reviving memories of Anita Hill hearing,

Why sexual assault survivors often don’t come forward,

Why Dianne Feinstein waited to take the Brett Kavanaugh allegations to the FBI,

White House plan to defend Kavanaugh relies heavily on women,

Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford to testify on assault allegations in public Monday,

Anita Hill’s accusations did not hurt public support for Clarence Thomas in ’91,

Republicans and Democrats grapple with Kavanaugh political fallout 7 weeks from midterms,

The power of a named accuser: Kavanaugh’s future now hangs in the balance,

Mark Judge, Kavanaugh’s high school classmate, details high school parties in past writings, and many others.

By September 18, CNN’s participation in the anti-Kavanaugh campaign was even more intense:

Why Kavanaugh should make men question ‘himpathy’,

Dianne Feinstein, elected in the ‘Year of the Woman,’ navigates the politics of #MeToo,

Julia Louis-Dreyfus lends support to Brett Kavanaugh accuser,

Anita Hill: Senate should ‘do better’ than it did in 1991,

Doug Jones: Senate should compel Kavanaugh’s friend to testify,

Kavanaugh nomination descends into chaos,

What happens if Christine Blasey Ford doesn’t testify?,

With Kavanaugh, McConnell’s throne is on the line,

Christine Blasey Ford is risking it all to speak out,

Kavanaugh decision moment: A horrendous act or a monstrous lie,

Emmy attendee shows up with ‘Stop Kavanaugh’ written on her arm,

What The Wall Street Journal gets dead wrong about Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh,

Women hold the key to Kavanaugh — and maybe control of Congress,

Trump on Kavanaugh: ‘This is not a man who deserves this’,

Former classmate of Kavanaugh’s denies being at party in sexual assault allegation,

Kavanaugh accuser wants FBI investigation before testifying,

Sen. Hirono’s message to men: ‘Just shut up and step up. Do the right thing.’,

5 big questions about the Kavanaugh hearing,

Kavanaugh hearing uncertain for Monday as accuser wants FBI to investigate before hearing,

George W. Bush defends Kavanaugh as ‘a fine husband, father, and friend’,

Accuser’s friend: She is nothing but honest,

Reliable Sources: Kavanaugh questions; left and right reactions,

Mark Judge tells Senate he ‘has no memory of alleged’ incident with Kavanaugh,

Read: Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys’ letter requesting FBI investigation, and many others.

Trump calls Kavanaugh ‘an extraordinary man’,

Kavanaugh’s accuser made her move — now Republicans have to choose,

Mazie Hirono: Kavanaugh accuser is hesitating to testify because she’s afraid of a GOP ‘railroad job’,

Trump says he wants to see Kavanaugh’s accuser testify,

6 possible Kavanaugh scenarios, including a Supreme Court vacancy until 2021,

Anita Hill: FBI should investigate Ford’s claim,

Kavanaugh’s accuser says he was drunk at the time. What studies say about alcohol and memory loss,

Kavanaugh accuser’s lawyer: ‘Rush to a hearing is unnecessary’,

Friend of Kavanaugh’s accuser speaks out,

Toobin: If she won’t testify, he gets confirmed,

Reliable Sources: The Supreme Court clock is ticking,

Republicans just made a giant gamble on Brett Kavanaugh,

Collins says ‘it’s not fair’ for Kavanaugh accuser not to testify,

Did Donald Trump just hedge on Brett Kavanaugh’s future?,

McCaskill’s voting against Kavanaugh – and it has nothing to do with the accusations,

Grassley sets Friday deadline to hear back from Kavanaugh accuser,

Garamendi: This is a defining Me Too moment,

Accuser’s lawyer: Rush to hearing unnecessary,

Gillibrand: GOP approach amounts to ‘sham hearing’ on Kavanaugh allegations,

Begala: Hypocrisy, thy name is GOP,

GoFundMe raises more than $100K to help Kavanaugh accuser with security expenses,

Graham wants Kavanaugh vote before midterms

In Hemingway’s report, every one of these is a link. Click ’em and see. There were more, I just got bored of copying them.

And here is all the reporting CNN had done of the very similar allegation against Joe Biden by Tara Reade until yesterday: