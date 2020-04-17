|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
“China knows it is in a strategic battle with the West; it is time we realised this basic fact, too. Using their comparative advantage of getting through the virus first, Beijing is pursuing its geostrategic interests via ‘mask diplomacy’, soft power, trying to change the basic narrative by offering hard-hit countries medical supplies, both as a showy humanitarian gesture and as a sign of their system’s supposed superiority. Leaving aside that these supplies must be paid for and some are defective, the whole exercise feels like an arsonist expecting gratitude for providing their victim with a watering can.”
– John C Hulsman
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
I would also include China’s efforts to buy controlling interests in strategic Western industries roiled by depressed stock markets and shuttered economies.
I’d venture to say that China’s PR war, waged so successfully over the last decade, has taken a huge hit from this episode. Three months ago, it was Raysist to suggest that China’s motivations and actions ought to be scrutinized. Now, polite conversation continues even after mentioning this.
Even (some) Canadians are starting to question why its national government seems so beholden. This surprises me, as I was fully expecting to see my neighbor to the north become a satellite nation within the decade.
A loss to comedy!
Wuhan has got through it (allegedly). Do you honestly think that it hasn’t spread to the other provinces?
Also while they got through it early, they did so at dreadful cost economically early on. And now that their clothes and toy factories are open again, their markets are all closed.
The biggest loser in this affair will be China, by quite some margin. It has lost face politically, both inside and outside the country. Some of its lackeys, like the WHO, have outed themselves. Foreign companies will start to prefer Vietnam etc as more reliable bases to operate from. Some of those companies stupid enough to have IP being taken by China might decide that it isn’t for the best.
Even (some) Canadians are starting to question why its national government seems so beholden
An up close view of death, disease and mass unemployment has a way of waking people up.
Turns out we are living in interesting times. For China most of all I suspect.
Another great leap backwards?
There’s no harm done to Red China in the UK as of yet, Red China is still building a nuclear reactor with guaranteed price support in the UK market, fleecing British people to pay for the ‘risk’. Red China is ensconced in our 5G telecoms system, via Huawei, despite the ‘valiant’ crackpots burning down the odd mobile phone mast in a criminal attempt to prevent the Covid-19 outbreak. The May-Johnson axis has seen to these advances. And our borders are still open to anyone from Red China, if they can find a flight.
The arsonist’s victims are the British people (and others, including the Chinese people). The accomplice here is the British government, grabbing the petrol cans as the fires consume freedom and prosperity.
That is true as regards formal and voted matters, but in the present state of frozen caretaker haste I’m not sure it is diagnostic. When Boris, who has been given time and reason to think, resumes the reins, we will see if the reports of cabinet awakening to China’s perfidy and danger have any actual content. Niall ever-the-optimist Kilmartin plans to judge what happens then, not the business-as-unsupervised-usual now, as the experimentum crucis.
Mr Ed: “Red China is still building a nuclear reactor with guaranteed price support in the UK market, fleecing British people to pay for the ‘risk’. ”
Britain built its own nuclear program in the ’50s. Why cant’t the government do the same today? Rolls Royce must be being crucified by the
down turndestruction of inthe aviation industry. So it might benefit from turning its technological abilities to a modern safe (preferably) reactor construction program.
The reality is that China’s foreign adventures consist of OBOR, investments, aid, etc., and the US/EU/NATO adventures consist of wars, death, destruction. China has seized the moral high ground, and it is winning the soft power war.
PS. It would also win the hard power war, especially if Russia joined in.
Vintage Bob. China has just experienced the global PR equivalent of a dozen Chernobyl reactor explosions & Bob thinks they have the moral high ground & are winning the soft power war 😆
A Paper Tiger & a Paper Bear respectively.
Before all this blew up China was not popular in Africa anyway. I think it was on this very blog that somebody pointed out that several African countries now have single issue parties –like UKIP–with the single issue being “Chinese out of Africa”.
The CCP habit–as in Italy –of importing Chinese to do all the jobs their various projects create–all the non-menial ones anyway–and leaving little for the locals has not helped.Combined with their sense of innate “middle kingdom” superiority which the Party faithful installed in Africa rarely bother to conceal.