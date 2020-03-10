|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
The 1619 project wasn’t about being right. It wasn’t even about history. It was about pushing an anti-American narrative. It’s best understood as a psywar operation aimed at demoralizing the enemy, in this case the American people.
– Glenn Reynolds
One of my favourite places to find SQotDs is in the little summaries of issues that Glenn Reynolds often adds to the links he supplies.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
And the good professor isn’t wrong. The whole project is nothing but Left wing anti-American propaganda from Pravda on the Hudson.
If anything could be most when all is extreme, the most absurd thing of all about the 1619 project is its date. In 1619, Virginia had domestic English law and domestic English law knew nothing of slavery or even serfdom. The only status assignable to any African sold to a Virginia colonial was that of indentured servant – someone bound to serve for 7 or 10 years and then freed, with a grant of land and some tools. The first African child born in British America was a son of two of the 1619 arrivals and was born free.
Anthony Johnson was just such an African. He is attested in 1621 records and was duly freed after some years. He attained great wealth as a successful tobacco farmer after completing his term as an indentured servant, and has been referred to as “the black patriarch of the first community of Negro property owners in America”.
After an initial loss in 1654, Anthony Johnson won on appeal in 1655 a crucial court case. John Casor (black) was returned to his ‘owner’ Anthony Johnson despite all agreeing he had served the whole term of his slavery-become-indenture to Johnson and despite his neighbour and employer Robert Parker (white, and supported by the testimony of another white) defending Casor’s right as a free man to enter a second fixed-term indenture, this time one freely chosen by Casor.
Some think it ironic that Johnson, not just a freed black man but a leading member of the black community, should play so key a role in establishing that blacks who arrived as slaves did not have to be given the advantages he himself had had. I, by contrast, see it as unsurprising, even probable. The spectacle of an English-origin community gradually reacquiring its acceptance of slavery is a sad one and perhaps just a little surprising. The spectacle of an African-born man behaving in a way utterly normal to the culture of his youth, and in the process doing his bit towards normalising that behaviour in the culture he ended his life in, is not.
In later crucial cases, blacks AFAIK figure only as subject to legal changes, not also as seeking them. Johnson may have done his bit, but as the decades passed it proved less and less hard to persuade white Virginia planters that they did not, after all, have to free those who had been sold to them as slaves, give them some farm implements and point them at some uncleared land after getting only a decade of work out of them. By the late 17th century, though blacks could still successfully sue for freedom if masters withheld it, the opportunities were narrowing and the laws trending towards the norm of the next century.
I do wish Reynolds would leave PJM, though.
He was better on his own as a blogger, and definitely without their commentariat.
Sigivald, he said that he was getting tired of blogging so it was either this or lose instapundit entirely.
IIRC, Reynolds also has an ownership stake in PJ Media as well.