We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Nigel Farage says ‘Say No to House Arrest’ – and a perspective on Red China
A video blog from Nigel, asking questions in his usual style about the lockdown and what it is for, police behaviour, and posing some questions about the UK’s relations with China. Then a China Uncensored video giving a view on the Red China ‘cure’ for coronavirus. He also has a good word for Stephen Kinnock going to see his Dad on his Old Man’s birthday.
A British politician calling for liberty, there is one.
And from China Uncensored, (a Taiwanese-backed channel I believe), a contrast on the American media’s soft touch on China with what has been going on.
Given that the UK government is, disgustingly, gagging doctors and nurses from speaking out about the criminal lack of PPEs and testing, making Spaffer’s regime no better than Winnie the Pooh’s, and in fact worse, as at least Xi actually provided PPE to doctors and nurses, and ventilators to patients, bleating about China seems hypocritical when we treat our doctors and nurses like shit as well.
Likewise, we learn that the Tories are fiddling the figures to try to make the death toll more acceptable.
The odious worm called Michael Gove claimed there is a lack of chemicals for testing, only to be exposed as a scumbag liar as there is in fact plenty of re-agent.
What South Korea did in one week, Britain’s government is so incompetent it can’t even do in two months.
If we had followed South Korea’s excellent example, there would be no need for a lockdown. But British arrogance has bought us to this mess. “We know better than those silly South Koreans” claims Bungle, who is out of his depth and doing a sickle to evade accountability.
The doctors and nurses are the lions in this war. The politicians, especually those who fail to provide healthcare workers with equipment, are the donkey’s.
@Gary, 1.45am
Where is the re-agent that is needed for the testing?
If you can either provide that information or tell us where we can find it then we would better understand the actions and statements of the government when they assert it is not available.
I didn’t know that the UK government was gagging doctors and nurses. I’ve seen NHS staff on national and local TV, and the issue of testing and PPE has been on many news bulletins and has bewen discussed by many commentators.
Neither did I know that the PM was pulling a sickie – I had heard and read that he had tested positive for Covid 19 and therefore has to stay in self-isolation for a bit. Are those reports, or the test result itself, fake?