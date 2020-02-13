We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Civil liberty & Regulation · Privacy & Panopticon · Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs

The wise & incorruptible state can be trusted to decide what people are allowed to watch, read & listen to, no way would they abuse such capabilities once they are in place

#MakeOrwellFictionAgain
#TheStateIsNotYourFriend

– Perry de Havilland in response to this.

February 13th, 2020

12 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Niall Kilmartin
    February 13, 2020 at 12:28 pm

    +1. Everyone need to shout loudly to Boris that he, and even more his supporters, will be censored under such a regime – his supporters so he’ll lose the next election and him as soon as he has. (Also, I recall stuff about ‘protecting free speech’ in the Tory manifesto. I did not think it meant ‘protective custody’.)

    How will you stop the PC abusing you and your voters with it may be the most useful question to push on them – though I can think of others.

  • JohnB
    February 13, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    Ronald Reagan – 40th president of US:

    The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’

    There was, for a few brief years, a time when liberty seemed possible?

  • Tim the Coder
    February 13, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    Arrest that postman! Put that byte out!
    This is probably why FB etc are so keen on E2E encryption: it takes them out of the loop on policing the content. Not possible.
    VPN will do the same. Ban VPN? But how, since if it’s encrypted traffic, how do you tell what is VPN and what is merely private/financial data being properly protected as per GDPR?
    Make examples of people…when tens of millions are doing it?

    Ordering ISP to start blocking sites (i.e. IP addresses) just starts a game of whack-a-mole that no Government could win.
    There are only two outcomes: a humiliating climbdown by the politicians whose ignorance & impotence are demonstrated for all to see, or the isolation of the UK “internet” to an entirely standalone network of Government approved content. No international phone lines either.

    They’ll be banning typewriters next 🙂

    “But what about the children!” they screech. That’s what parents were for…before they were banned!

  • Itellyounothing
    February 13, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Priti Patel – “I won’t stop government approved rape gangs, or ethnic minority crime gangs running round London stabbing each other, or shedloads of drugs shipments round the country on public transport carried by children allegedly in government run social care, but I can pretend to support some marginal social conservatism by making pointless frowny faces at the internet, because the public support for PC Plod patrolling the inter is famously so high”.

    Why does every Home Sec in recent memory turn into some kind of incompetent Darth Vader? Are there polls indicating these kind of pronouncements have some kind of broad support? Are the kinds of people with Oxbridge PPEs really so terrified of the internet, perhaps because it’s so obviously beyond their control? Is the Home Office so completely bound over by the ECHR and otherwise empty of ideas that there is nothing left but flaccid tinkering round the edges?

  • Rudolph Hucker
    February 14, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    As a small consolation prize, good news from Harry Miller.

    The “thought police” – who called him to “check his thinking” – have been stopped (this time).

    The police response to an ex-officer’s allegedly transphobic tweets was unlawful, the High Court has ruled. Harry Miller, from Lincolnshire, was contacted by Humberside Police in January last year after a complaint about his tweets. He was told he had not committed a crime, but it would be recorded as a non-crime “hate incident”. The court found the force’s actions were a “disproportionate interference” on his right to freedom of expression.

    Speaking after the ruling, Mr Miller said: “This is a watershed moment for liberty – the police were wrong to visit my workplace, wrong to ‘check my thinking’.” His solicitor Paul Conrathe added: “It is a strong warning to local police forces not to interfere with people’s free speech rights on matters of significant controversy.”

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-lincolnshire-51501202

  • David Roberts
    February 14, 2020 at 12:25 pm

    Does anyone with telecoms knowledge here, know why the police and/or authorities are unable to prevent or prosecute the many telephone scams which are daily defrauding many unsavvy people and annoying the savvy people? It is obviously of lower priority than prosecuting the grooming and rape gangs, but surely more important than identifying the so called hate speech.

  • Niall Kilmartin
    February 14, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    David Roberts (February 14, 2020 at 12:25 pm), in Scotland it is because resource allocation massively favours ‘crimes’ of interest to the politically correct over crimes of interest to a pre-2000 police constable. State prosecution resources are heavily focussed so, which would oblige the police to follow suit even if they wished otherwise, and the various regional police forces have been unified under the Scottish executive, which reduces the risk of any embarrassing contrasts being tried out.

    I have many suspicions, but less actual information on the state of things down south. Anyone know?

  • Nullius in Verba
    February 14, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    “As a small consolation prize, good news from Harry Miller.”

    I’d have thought it was a rather larger prize than that! I’ve been reading the judgement.

    https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/miller-v-college-of-police-judgment.pdf

  • Gene
    February 14, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    Re the Harry Miller episode, could I have an explanation from someone? I was under the impression that these non-crime hate incidents in Britain had been frequently investigated for some time now. Surely this isn’t the first time a court has actually ruled on this, is it?

    And is this ruling from a court high enough to essentially end the practice?

  • Nullius in Verba
    February 14, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    “Re the Harry Miller episode, could I have an explanation from someone? I was under the impression that these non-crime hate incidents in Britain had been frequently investigated for some time now.”

    Non-crimes are routinely investigated. That’s the police’s job. You have to investigate to find out if a crime was committed. If the answer turns out to be “No”, then by definition a non-crime was investigated.

    If guilt was predetermined before the investigation even started, that would be worrying.

    However, this case isn’t about a criminal investigation or sanction. The tweets in question were immediately recognised as not a crime. The police record reports on non-crime incidents reported to them to gather general ‘intelligence’ on community tensions that might lead to crime and to help them understand the background to incidents that might later occur, as part of their general crime prevention role, and to gather statistics. They’re not supposed to take any enforcement action on the basis of it. The problem in this case was that the police did.

    “And is this ruling from a court high enough to essentially end the practice?”

    Which practice are you talking about? The ruling determined that recording non-crime incidents was perfectly legal and a legally authorised part of the police’s job. However, it was *not* legal for a copper to go round and tell him to stop doing it, or threaten prosecution if he continued.

    I have no doubt the police will learn lessons, and change their training accordingly. So in that sense, yes, it ought to end that particular practice.

  • bobby b
    February 14, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    Nullius in Verba
    February 14, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    “I’d have thought it was a rather larger prize than that!”

    Any judge who opens his opinion by quoting Animal Farm is okay in my book.

  • John Galt
    February 14, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    The wise & incorruptible state can be trusted to decide what people are allowed to watch, read & listen to, no way would they abuse such capabilities once they are in place

    Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?

    I like to think (and
    the sooner the better!)
    of a cybernetic meadow
    where mammals and computers
    live together in mutually
    programming harmony
    like pure water
    touching clear sky.

    I like to think
    (right now, please!)
    of a cybernetic forest
    filled with pines and electronics
    where deer stroll peacefully
    past computers
    as if they were flowers
    with spinning blossoms.

    I like to think
    (it has to be!)
    of a cybernetic ecology
    where we are free of our labors
    and joined back to nature,
    returned to our mammal
    brothers and sisters,
    and all watched over
    by machines of loving grace.

    Richard Brautigan

  »