Samizdata quote of the day

Math is “oppressive,” Enlightenment art is “oppressive”…the list goes on and on and on. My favorite little form of “woke” ignorance — combined with utter ignorance of Romance languages — is the term “Latinx.”

I showed it around to some actual (aka non-“woke”) Latinos and Latinas at LA City Hall, and they were like, “Wut? How do you even say that?”

Additionally, my personal experience with some of the woke, along with my observation, is that many are 20-something and have accomplished nothing yet, but, oh does it ever feel good to knock down the tall, accomplished poppies on “woke” grounds.

– Amy Alkon