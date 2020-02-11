|
Samizdata quote of the day
Math is “oppressive,” Enlightenment art is “oppressive”…the list goes on and on and on. My favorite little form of “woke” ignorance — combined with utter ignorance of Romance languages — is the term “Latinx.”
I showed it around to some actual (aka non-“woke”) Latinos and Latinas at LA City Hall, and they were like, “Wut? How do you even say that?”
Additionally, my personal experience with some of the woke, along with my observation, is that many are 20-something and have accomplished nothing yet, but, oh does it ever feel good to knock down the tall, accomplished poppies on “woke” grounds.
– Amy Alkon
20-somethings? Most of the woke people I run across are middle aged women.
The “Social Justice” movement has nothing to do with Justice. It’s a cult for true believers who NEED to belong to something, anything, that validates their existence. It has its own Theology and designated sinners. Feeling morally superior to “the Other” is the reward, and denouncing, doxxing, censoring are the tools of Righteousness in action. By doing so to the acclaim of their peers, they prove that they are members of the Anointed.
It gives those who know nothing and have accomplished nothing a reason to get out of bed in the morning.
With the idea of “Privilege” it also has Original Sin.
The ‘social’ in social justice adds as a modifier in the same way as the ‘social’ in social sciences, or the ‘witch’ in witch doctor.
BFFB,
Nail on the head sir! But then I’m a 46 year old white, married, heterosexual Englishman so what do I know?
Marius,
Too true 🙂
I saw a discussion on the term “Latinx” the other day.
– Someone took a poll of (insert proper term here) people in the US, and asked them what term they prefer. “Hispanic” was the clear winner at 44%, followed by “Latino”/”Latina” at 24%, their actual country of origin at 11%, hyphenated-American at 7%, “American” at 6%, “Chicano”/”Chicana” at 5%, “Latinx” at 2%, and “These names all suck” at 1%. https://medium.com/@ThinkNowTweets/progressive-latino-pollster-trust-me-latinos-do-not-identify-with-latinx-63229adebcea
– Apparently there’s no sensible pronunciation of “Latinx” in Spanish. It’s a word that only works in English. Which says it all, really.
Meanwhile: At Stamford Law School….
https://www.thecollegefix.com/stanford-law-students-walk-out-on-speaker-discussing-legality-of-daca-repeal/
I wonder how many of these Sophomores will become Juniors, Seniors, and pass the Bar Exam.(eventually)
I wonder how many of these Sophomores will see the end of the term.
Winter Break of the Sophomore year USED to be the big culling ground.
Perhaps, if we encourage the use of an abbreviated form of the word, to say “Tinks” without even suggesting that it sounds like “Tinkerbelles”, usage will fall off except with reference to certain “Gay Caballeros”.
“Wut? How do you even say that?”
“It’s a word that only works in English.”
The usual Spanish pronunciation of “X” is like the Scots/German “ch”, but “latinch” sounds more German than Hispanic. (I don’t know Spanish, but I’ve a vague idea it’s only ever used with a following vowel anyway, so ending a word with it is a bit like ending a word with “q” in English. You kind of know how it sounds, but it “feels” wrong.)
The closest standard English approximation would be “latink” (c.f. “Munich”). So yes, even if you try to Hispanicise it, it only really works in English.
“The ‘Social Justice’ movement has nothing to do with Justice.”
I’ve said this a few times over at David Thompson’s blog: it’s the opposite of justice. Justice holds you responsible for your actions. “Social justice” holds you responsible for the actions of others. Others over whom, moreover, you have no influence. Not least because they’re usually long dead.
@ Sam Duncan February 14, 2020 at 4:17 pm
.
“The closest standard English approximation would be “latink” “
.
Lynx is pronounced “links” (or lingks according to Mr Google), so presumably “Latinx” should be pronounced “Latinks”. The Spanish for “lynx” is “lince”, so perhaps it would translate to “Latince” and be pronounced in a similar manner.
.
Hope this helps.
.
DP