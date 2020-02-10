The Chinese regime has a deadly calculus put before it, weighing up between suppressing numbers to save face or stopping the epidemic and potentially more deaths. A public choice theory disaster played to the extremes.
It would be nice to say, “well let’s wait and see how they manage it” as many reporters say. But if we still do not know the whole story about how the government managed SARS there’s no guarantee we will know how they managed this epidemic. Worse still, if another epidemic arrives down the line then we will not be anywhere closer to learning from past mistakes.
It would be nice to counter the propaganda videos circulating with facts about how well the government is managing the crisis but sadly this is not possible. All this proves to demonstrate the risks of a state that plays by its own rules, and is unaccountable to the very people it is supposed to serve.
The Chinese doctor who warned people about the disease was threatened by the Chinese police – they told him to shut up or face arrest (people who are arrested may be murdered or even used as involuntary organ donors). His speech was not deemed useful by the rulers – so he had no right to express his opinions.
The doctor is now dead – he died of the disease he was trying to warn people about.
Still the People’s Republic of China is not the only country to punish the expression of opinions. I can remember when Switzerland was a conservative country – but yesterday the people of Switzerland (after many years of “education” by the media as well as the schools and universities) voted to make the expression of anti Progressive opinions (in this case on homosexual acts) a crime – punishable by up to three years in prison.
Essentially only the United States of American has a First Amendment – the protections of Freedom of Speech in other countries carry “small print” qualifications (such as “subject to law” – which means “you have Freedom of Speech – to say things that the establishment elite agree with, but not to say things that the establishment elite do not agree with”) which make them worthless.
Of course – if the Democrats win in November the 1st Amendment will be as dead the 10th Amendment. Because the Dems will appoint Supreme Court Justices who will declare that “Hate Speech” (i.e. speech the left do not agree with) is not covered by the 1st Amendment.
Then the United States of America will become like the People’s Republic of China – and (tragically) most of Corporate America (and many of the individual rich) would SUPPORT that.
For example, Michael Bloomberg is quite open in his support for the PRC dictatorship (which he denies is a dictatorship) and his believe that ordinary people are not fit for liberty – and need (for their own good) the government to control every aspect of their lives. He no more believes in the 1st Amendment than he believes in the 2nd Amendment.
Sadly Mr Bloomberg is not the exception – he is the norm among the international establishment elite. Their hatred of liberty is total – at least as regards ordinary people.
Something else to think about- one reporter in The Australian newspaper is talking about the anger of the people of China towards the communists- because their is a military research base near Wuhan that deals with infectious diseases, and they think the virus might be something that escaped from it! The cult of secrecy is to blame. The government could be totally innocent, but the average person in the street would find that hard to believe.
The comfort and wealth of my Chinese nomenklatura, and me, is a thousand, million – fold greater than the lives and health of every fucking one else on the planet.
And fuck them others up the arse as well.
—Xi Jinping
PS: Piss off too.
It seems like perfectly rational behavior from the Chinese government to me.
The political credibility of the regime is much much more valuable to them than the lives of a few thousand, or a few hundred thousand, people. Their revealed preference for face over (other) life is showing clearly.
And this is not anything new with the Chinese, or with socialist regimes through history. Why is anyone surprised?