On the ethics of shouting at the help

Here in the UK the week began with shouting at tea and is ending with shouting at permanent secretaries. Home Secretary, Priti Patel is accused of doing the shouting and as a consequence there be ructions. Now this is probably not the time to offer an opinion on whether Patel is guilty of this non-crime, but it does raise the question of whether we should care or not.
Being shouted at is not a lot of fun especially by your boss. All things being equal bosses shouldn’t do it. But bosses are not paid to be nice they are paid to be effective. So, does shouting help? Or hinder? Or not make much difference?
Some examples come to mind:
Churchill. He used to have blazing rows – hours-long blazing rows – with Alanbrooke. But the shouting was both ways. Also – outside 1940 – was Churchill effective? Discuss.
Margaret Thatcher. Despite her fierce reputation rumour has it that she was nice towards her staff. Much the same used to be said about her colleague, Norman Tebbitt, the Chingford Skinhead.
Douglas Haig. Apparently he was very calm. As a subordinate you had to really push it get him angry. But was he effective? I have studied him for years and I am still not sure. Probably yes. Paul Marks, on the other hand, has no such doubts. Definitely not.
In my personal experience, the calmer bosses seem to be more effective but as an employee it’s often difficult to tell.
I believe Norman Tebbitt was satirized as the Chingford Strangler.
You can’t actually hurt permanent secretaries, so what else is there besides harsh language?
If you’re yelled at,it is rightly or wrongly If it’s wrongly and if you stay, you are nuts If it is rightly you have to quit
If you are a boss and if you yelled at people who stay you have a big problem and it’s your problem
“In my personal experience, the calmer bosses seem to be more effective but as an employee it’s often difficult to tell.”
Probably true, but I would suspect that it’s that effective bosses don’t experience the frustration and anger and fear that leads to shouting.
It’s a display of aggression, an evolutionary threat display prior to violence, aimed at getting a rival or a threat to back down before actual violence leads to bodily damage. It’s a way of settling dominance disputes, while reducing the cost of constant battles for dominance. And when an insecure dominant feels their dominance is being challenged, it’s a cheap and easy tool to get compliance. The instinct, unless one really is seriously challenging for leadership, is to submit. Even when you know the threat of imminent violence is a bluff, the instinct is still there.
So it’s a tool by which you can temporarily get/maintain control over subordinates and rivals. However, the fact that you need to use it implies that you feel you don’t have control. If that’s true, then the effect will likely last only as long as you’re watching them. Plotters won’t stop plotting – they’ll just take more care not to get caught. If it’s not true, you have turned what was supposed to be a cooperative working relationship into one of dominance and forced submission, which is far less effective. You’ll get obedience, but you won’t get initiative, risk-taking, or improvement. And once things have turned actively hostile, the moment they can find a way to undermine you without getting caught, they will. It puts you into a dangerous, precarious position, which then requires constant further aggression to maintain.
The implicit subtext here is that the Senior Civil Service have been doing their ‘Sir Humphrey’ routine, subtly obstructing and undermining ministers trying to enact policies to which the ‘Deep State’ Establishment is vehemently opposed. Ministers while nominally the boss, are not in fact in control. The frustration this gives rise to might indeed lead to shouting. But for an experienced civil servant, shouting is an amateur move – if you can resist the instinctive submissive cringe, it is totally ineffective, could not be escalated into actual violence without giving the subordinate the upper hand, and is a clear sign you’re winning. If they could actually fire you, they would, so if they’re only shouting at you, you’re perfectly safe. No civil servant of Rutnam’s long experience would resign just because someone got shouted at. Something else happened. At a guess, the politicians had proof that he had orchestrated the briefing against his own minister, and he was told he could either resign or be fired. And he must have believed their evidence was sufficient, or at least that the process would be sufficiently punishing, that he didn’t want to take the risk. But that’s just unfounded speculation on my part – I expect more will come out in the coming weeks.
Ethically, it’s fine if it’s understood by all parties that it’s not actually going to lead to violence. If it’s just a way to vent your passions harmlessly, to be able to argue without having to divert mental resources to constantly censoring yourself, and both sides know it, it’s harmless. If, on the other hand, the implicit (even if illusory) threat of violence is used to force others to submit against their will, then it’s a use of force. Whether that is justified is determined, as usual, by the Harm Principle.
I take very seriously the suggestion that the permanent secretary in this case makes Sir Humphrey Appleby look obedient, respectful and effective in carrying out government policy. God knows, I am no fan of Amber Rudd but I suspect there is content in her description of how the Windrush affair was a wilful Home Office department foul up, intended to discredit the idea of immigration control, complete with the permanent secretary arranging to be absent, unavailable for her to consult, on the crucial days, as if well aware when it was due to go public.
There is a swamp to drain here as well as in the US. The departure of senior civil servants who act and think like mandarins is what I voted for in December.
BTW, if the politics of the two were reversed we would be hearing lots about how the white male disrespected the coloured female.
Glory be, for once, Nullius in Verba says something I can agree on: “No civil servant of Rutnam’s long experience would resign just because someone got shouted at.”
Something else is indeed afoot. I think the civil service just picked a fight it isn’t going to win. Maybe guerilla warfare for so long makes you overconfident?
“Glory be, for once, Nullius in Verba says something I can agree on:”
🙂 🙄 There’s a big difference between libertarians and conservatives!
“I think the civil service just picked a fight it isn’t going to win.”
Maybe. One possibility is that an employment tribunal gives them cover allowing them to expose all their evidence and claims about Priti’s behaviour in public, which will provide plenty of ammunition to other parts of the machine in the media. Getting fired, the enquiries would have been held in private. The war’s not over yet.