We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
I did not pick this gem out of the mud all by myself. This has been the quote of the day at all sorts of place, this one included, for quite a few hours:
Next up, Walker’s crisps and Pringles.
Boris Johnson should immediately hav a picture made of himself holding one of those giant publicity checks made out to the Labour party for L1000.
They will explode.
Wait until they find out that Hitler breathed air.
That’ll be a boycott to remember.
No, that’s alright.
If Trump doing it ever hits the news, though…
Context? Who is Sue?
(I am not British.)
https://twitter.com/mrnickharvey/status/1232632798009315328?s=09
A few days ago a British pol tweeted a picture of himself ‘making tea for the staff’ or something – and that Yorkshire Tea was their go-to. Not a promo or anything, just that they like Yorkshire.
Because he’s a Conservative, Leftist Twitter flew in to an outrage, demanding boycotts, etc.
Sue is someone who tweeted about how she (paraphrasing) ‘didn’t want to think about how that guy was enriching himself off the backs of the poor when she made a cup’ or something. Yorkshire Tea responded with ‘Sue, you’re shouting at tea’.
Best response yet:
https://twitter.com/Sapere_vivere/status/1232230409989218304
(Boris drinks water! Boycott THAT, SJW’s!)
This whole thing is peak Britain 🇬🇧 😆
Looks like Yorkshire Tea is double plus screwed. Jeremy Corbyn drinks it too …
http://www.kimdutoit.com/2020/02/26/storm-in-a-teacup/
All they need to do now is have the Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem photographed holding a packet of the stuff and that’s all the corner shops boycotting it for total annihilation.
Wasn’t Hitler a tea drinker? 😳
But seriously, this has all the subtle brilliance of a 4chan operation. Who knew it was this easy to get ctrl-left loonies to stop doing things?
Jellyfish Lineker commented that the Moggster was after his job at Walkers, considering how much the taxpayer forks out to keep Gary’s little smirking pieface on MotD, which is about 20x what we pay JRM to lounge around the green benches, it would probably only be fair.
Finally, you fall in love with the british people. 😆