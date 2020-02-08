|
Another political question …
This time, I have a question for people who follow Irish politics more closely than I do. Why is Sinn Fein doing to well?
Following Brexit, Ireland could find itself facing some economic ‘issues’ that might prove quite serious. Is a rabidly anti-British political party more or less likely to be able to deal with such emerging problems?
What is really behind this purported surge by Sinn Fein?
Politically active Irish fellah here.
It’s NOT about them being “rabidly anti-British”. In a way, they’re not:
– http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2015/05/21/14/28F0428A00000578-3091030-image-m-102_1432214804239.jpg
– https://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2015/05/23/19/28DCB37200000578-0-image-a-1_1432406809006.jpg
– https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/media/images/61197000/jpg/_61197402_queen.jpg
We have two major parties – Fianna Fáil & Fine Gael – who have led every single government in the history of the state.
People are sick of them because they look like this – https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5AOC8Mw0Vyo/maxresdefault.jpg – and they’ve each lost trust.
FF crashed the economy in 2008, sold off our assets to vulture funds, implemented austerity, and dealt with the Great Recession in the worst possible way.
FG then took power and build the most expensive hospital in the history of hospitals that will still be substandard and leave our country’s children with inadequate care for 100 years. They did this in spite of everyone telling them at every step of the planning process that it was wrong. Rent and homelessness skyrocketed under the current FG government. (Housing was probably the single most talked-about issue of the election campaign.) FG’s government was a classic case of the economy doing great (for which they undeniably deserve credit), while ordinary folk get left behind.
FF and FG are so similar they are often referred to as FFG (which is telling in itself). So people wanted an alternative. There are many parties around – Labour, Greens, etc. – but they are seen as side-dishes, not main courses. Sinn Féin is the most credible alternative political force.
That is the big picture. There are other factors, too; for one, Sinn Féin’s leader has played a near-perfect game.
Second, Sinn Féin have an impressive political machine. It is genuinely grassroots, with unpaid enthusiasts climbing lampposts to put up posters, knocking on doors in every constituency, etc.
Third, Sinn Féin are true to the Gaelic revolutionary ideals that founded the Republic, whereas FFG are seen as willing to betray it in service of the economy and being another good, obedient neoliberal Western state. The most spectacular example was FG’s recent ridiculous attempt to commemorate the Black&Tans, the British oppressors who murdered, tortured and raped our grandparents’ generation. FG saw it as burying the hatchet; the general public saw it as Jews would see a commemoration of Nazi soldiers. FFG let a foreign military fly through our airport at Shannon to bomb Iraq, violating our neutrality to appease the world order; Sinn Féin would not do something like that.
Lots more to say about this. Happy to answer questions
The world economy tanked in 2008. And by austerity, you mean splashed about a wee bit less of other people’s taxes? 😛
@Fergus Fungus , no, the opposite: austerity involved about a €12 billion increase in tax hikes – https://insights.som.yale.edu/insights/what-has-ireland-learned-from-austerity
Now THAT actually is something likely to lead to ‘austerity’ 😆
What they should have done is tax less.