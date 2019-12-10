|
Samizdata quote of the day
“Whole tranches of the state have been privatised over the past 40 years, and yet still we have a state broadcasting service that is funded via a hypothecated tax – a system that dates from the days when the technology did not exist to charge for watching an individual TV channel and devised at a time when broadcasting was, in any case, a state monopoly. It ought to be pretty obvious that such an arrangement is bad for competition. It is as if we were all forced to pay an annual fee to Tesco, in return for which we could help ourselves to all the groceries we liked at no further cost, and we still had to pay Tesco even if we wanted to do our shopping at Sainsbury’s or Asda. What would that do for the market in food? It would quite clearly kill all competition, as well as damage the quality of the food on sale at Tesco.”
Ross Clark.
The OP is correct, but the fact that the customers of advertiser-funded television are not its watchers was an issue even in the old days, when advertisers just wanted to sell their products, and is worse today, when we see it is easier for the woke to corrupt a few ad houses and pressure company boards than it would be to make the UK population all watch wokeness if alternatives were offered. A major change during my lifetime is that a decade and a half before the millennium, commercial-channel news was noticeably less PC than the BBC. Today, it is noticeably more PC than the BBC.
There might be ways to combine technology with reforming and then abolishing the licence fee that would grow a direct market (makers-to-watchers) in programmes.
On the other hand, if parliament ever had the votes to abolish the licence fee outright, perhaps it would be rash not to seize the opportunity, lest it prove fleeting.
Niall, in my view killing the BBC’s funding model and forcing to compete in a market is only part of the battle. The “woke” or “PC” culture (or whatever other terms people want to use to describe this sort of mindset) needs to be combated intellectually at root, as well as by encouraging alternatives to flourish.
But even if the BBC wasn’t so poor in certain respects (and parts of it are still pretty good), the licence fee tax regime is unsupportable.
Also, the BBC is like the NHS, one of those institutions that have in a way replaced the Anglican Church as a sort of national religious entity. These things are in my opinion infantilising, and I welcome their overthrow.
The BBC has become a source of sinecures for a large number of well-connected public school and Oxbridge types.
That will make it very hard to reform the corporation.
I know it’s easy for me to say as someone who doesn’t need to pay the TV tax, but the BBC is really damn good at what they do. The BBC World News is the only news source I’ve ever heard that actually discusses the whole world, their comedy is fantastic, their nature programming is excellent, and on and on. I’ve never found a private-sector British TV production worth watching, but I have a lot of BBC on my shelf. If the CBC was as tenth as good, I wouldn’t begrudge them their funding nearly so much.
Seems to me like there should be much higher priorities for your attacks, all told. Not that the TV tax system is good, because it’s not, but it’s pretty benign by government standards.
The BBC is an uncontestable monopoly… another market player cannot compete for the viewers’ money, unlike the private sector monopolies which can be challenged by competition.
Worse since the ‘licence’ is for operating a TV receiver, it has to be paid in order to watch other broadcasters even if the viewer does not want the BBC. (Similarly with the NHS, people are forced to pay whether they want to use it or not.)
This distorts the market because it means others are kept out of the market and other broadcasters are forced to rely on ad revenue rather than part or whole subscription.
Cognitive dissonance: politicians insist private (contestable) monopolies are bad for consumers and must be prevented or broken up, but then argue State (uncontestable monopolies) in broadcasting, healthcare, education and other public services are good for consumers.
Never seen The World at War? It had its faults but it was pretty good, it was Thames Television, ITV.
Alsadius, if you think it good then you can pay a sub for it. If you’re not paying for it then that’s a case for reforming the BBC’s funding.
“I’ve never found a private-sector British TV production worth watching…”
What, never? Because…
Agatha Christie’s Marple (ITV)
Agatha Christie’s Poirot (ITV)
The Adventures Of Sherlock Holmes (Granada)
As Time Goes By (Theatre of Comedy Entertainment)
Maigret (ITV)
Mr. Bean (Tiger Aspect Productions)
Rumpole of the Bailey (Thames Television)
Death in Paradise (four companies)
Jeeves and Wooster (Granada)
Upstairs, Downstairs (London Weekend Television)
(some of these were broadcast by the BBC)
The BBC World News is the only news source I’ve ever heard that actually discusses the whole world (From a leftist globalist perspective),
their comedy is fantastic (From a leftist globalist perspective)
their nature programming is excellent (From a leftist globalist perspective) etc
I find their leftist globalist perspective nauseating and I should not be forced to pay for that shit.
Lazy troll. 3/10
Not to forget Edward the Seventh (ATV, 1975), not least for its moving account of the tragedy of Frederick III of Prussia.
It’s worth remembering, I think, that the BBC is acting in blatant violation of its own charter, which requires impartiality. That alone is reason to end the TV tax.
The Beeb needs to go down as a warning to the rest….
Pour encourager less autres?
I bet I mangled that one….