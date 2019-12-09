Barking Parking Teslas

Long ago, Milton Friedman suggested the US might be better off without the Food and Drug Administration. People wrote to him saying the FDA should not be abolished but reformed so it would act differently. Friedman replied by writing a column he titled ‘Barking cats’:
What would you think of someone who said, “I would like to have a cat provided that it barked?” … The way the FDA now behaves, and the adverse consequences, are not an accident … but a consequence of its constitution.”
Today I chanced to hear a couple of medical professionals discuss the Tesla they have just arranged to buy, bemoaning its cost but rejoicing there would be “no more gas-guzzling trips”. Later they spoke of government policy on parking at NHS hospitals. Labour brought in the policy – which Cameron and May kept on, of course – to help save the environment by making parking at hospitals difficult (its proposers used different words) to encourage use of public transport. I learnt this policy much annoys shift-working NHS staff, who must sometimes travel in and out at hours when there is little or no public transport (or in areas that are not too salubrious). I already knew from my own friends and family that it much annoys elderly relatives visiting hospital patients – friends of mine have had to give up and go home again because an old man was not up to walking the distance from the nearest viable parking to visit an old woman, and might have had to be signed into the hospital himself if he’d tried. These Tesla-buying NHS professionals conceded that the numerous (by government policy) almost-always-empty electric-car-only spaces that adorn the limited hospital parking provided were also annoying. The man remarked that a hospital he’d recently served at really wanted to convert an available site nearby into a car park – “but knew they’d never get permission.” The woman said that if the government wanted NHS staff and patients to use public transport, they should try and ensure large hospitals were well-served by buses, but her experience was the reverse – “They need some joined-up thinking!”.
The thought flitted across my brain that greenie civil servants were not alone in needing to join up their thinking. And then I thought of Friedman, long ago, recalling his “Barking Cats” column of yet longer ago:
The error of supposing the behaviour of social organisms can be shaped at will is widespread. It is the fundamental error of most so-called reformers. … It explains why their reforms, when ostensibly achieved, so often go astray. (‘Free to Choose’)
Of course, I believe that the western world’s social organism could be shaped to respect science more and virtue-signalling AGW non-science less. So maybe I shouldn’t be too critical. Still, the BBC reported today that SUVs are outselling electric cars 37:1, “making a mockery of UK policy” so there is hope – of a kind.
Now let’s chat about “handicapped” parking spaces, and the “formula” used to determine how many spaces are designated as such.
But first, make a mental note to examine how many handicapped parking spaces have that telltale “usage” oil spot where the engine is on most cars.
Let us assume, for the sake of argument, that the theory that C02 emissions cause global warming is TRUE.
Even if the theory is true – the policy of making it difficult to park at hospitals still makes no sense, because it means that people have to drive around looking for somewhere else to park (say up some side street – making it hard for people who live there, and for the emergency services), drive around burning fuel as they drive.
As for electric cars – if the electricity is generated by nuclear power stations they may make sense, but most (not all – but most) “Green” types are radially OPPOSED to nuclear power.
Relying on windmills and solar cells is not going to work.
Just thinking out loud…. but I don’t know that is always the case. There are some government programs that have achieved their goals. For example, campaigns to reduce smoking have almost completely eliminated it, campaigns against drunk driving have transformed a common occurrence into a social disgrace, insistence on use of the seat belt (and car seats for kids especially) has dramatically reduced traffic fatalities.
Of course I don’t want to encourage them, it is just an observation, and in all three of these cases they have taken a great success, and taken it too far so that it is now a bit ridiculous. People often tell me that Obama slinging around two trillion dollars actually did some good. My reply is that it is almost impossible to sling around two trillion dollars without doing SOME good.
But in one way I definitely agree with you. It is really quite easy to understand why governments do what they do and get the consequences that they get. People just grossly misjudge these things because they are going under the widely held assumption that politicians and civil servants are somehow angelic creatures philanthropically putting other people’s interests over their own, when they are, in fact, just ordinary human beings who put their own interest and that of their families first.
Government policies are spectacularly successful if you recognize that their purpose is not to serve the public good but to serve the good of the politicians and civil servants that produce and execute them. It is not coincidence that re-election rates are well north of 90% and government departments’ budget and staff grow inexorably. Sometimes, in all that inexorable growth they actually spend some money in a way that, purely by coincidence, actually does some good.
Not only is my SUV a lot more useful and practical than a Tesla, it is also less harmful to the environment.
You could take a step back further and ask why people need to go to the hospital in the first place.
Blood tests for example could be done by a licensed operator either locally situated or arriving at your door, there are probably many other services that could be done without expensive equipment or a centralized facility.
On top of this, there is a major reason for not having thousands of bacteria and virus carriers congregate at a place where people are really ill with compromised immune systems.
There is an entire episode of “Yes, Minister” devoted to the reasons why there will never be “joined-up thinking” on Transport policy – The Bed of Nails.
Where I am, in South Australia, there are two path labs that do bloods and other things. You’ll find one or both of them in every mid-sized to large shopping centre, where parking is free and plentiful.
Simon Jester (December 10, 2019 at 8:58 am), thanks for reminding me of the ‘Yes, Minister’ episode. Alas, it is too old to include discussion of this millennium’s hospital parking policy.
I had forgotten that relevant episode – but what startles me is that I only recently learned about this parking policy. I have heard many complaints in recent and not-so-recent years about the difficulty of parking at hospitals, and I have many relatives in the NHS and remember them complaining about the way NHS administrators reserve the best hospital parking places for themselves, not for doctors (nor nurses, of course). Now I hear from them, “Oh yes, that [restricting hospital parking generally] has been policy for 10 years at least – longer”, but while I knew that
was the kind of sentence that appeared routinely amid boring news reports of government initiatives, I never heard
Was I just inattentive or is it news to commenters, not only to me, that this administrative policy has been aggressively followed for much of the current millennium?
(BTW, I did a fair bit of commuting in sundry parts of Switzerland while doing contract work there a while back. Switzerland does have an integrated transport policy. It’s a small country – but Scotland is even smaller, population-wise.)
Fraser Orr wrote:
‘There are some government programs that have achieved their goals. For example, campaigns to reduce smoking have almost completely eliminated it, campaigns against drunk driving have transformed a common occurrence into a social disgrace, insistence on use of the seat belt (and car seats for kids especially) has dramatically reduced traffic fatalities.’
Smoking – none of the government’s business.
Campaigns against drunk driving may have turned it into a social disgrace, and thereby reduced drunk driving accidents and fatalities, but they have also produced a massive increase in intrusive policing and an expansion of the criminal justice system that has penalized untold millions of drivers who are not impaired in any real sense, but who are caught up in the indiscriminate trawling that typifies drunk-driving enforcement. And yet, for all this, in many parts of the US, for example, drunk-driving fatalities are not decreasing, but increasing.
Car seats for kids – Leavitt and Dubner have analyzed the data and shown that over about the age of 3, child car seats offer no meaningful benefit over the use of conventional lap-and-shoulder belts. So, again, untold billions spent on government-mandated child safety seats, for no real benefit.
Funny old definitions of ‘achieving goals’ you’re using, there.
llater,
llamas
‘… I believe that the western world’s social organism could be shaped to respect science more…’
By whom, according to what criteria, on what authority and what if the individuals in the organism don’t want to be shaped?
@llamas
Smoking – none of the government’s business.
Irrelevant. The question is not if the government should do it, but if the government was successful at doing it, and it was, and it is undoubtedly a good thing that smoking is vastly lower.
Campaigns against drunk driving may have turned it into a social disgrace, and thereby reduced drunk driving accidents and fatalities, but they have also produced a massive increase in intrusive policing
I think I said precisely that in my comment. But again, government set out to reduce drunk driving and used a campaign of propoganda and social manipulation to transform a common practice into a social disgrace. So perhaps that is not their role, but again, that was the goal they set, it has been achieved, and it is undoubtedly a good thing. Did they take it too far? Of course, that is what the always do. But there are a lot of people who are not dead because of it.
Car seats for kids – Leavitt and Dubner have analyzed the data and shown that over about the age of 3, child car seats offer no meaningful benefit over the use of conventional lap-and-shoulder belts. So, again, untold billions spent on government-mandated child safety seats, for no real benefit.
No benefit? You don’t think insisting parents spend a fifty quid on a piece of safety equipment that saved hundreds of young children’s lives is “no benefit”? Even if you only look at sub 3 year olds. However, I said child seats in particular because that is a place the government actually does have a legitimate interest. The government does have a legitimate interest in demanding that parents put the safety of their children as a primary goal, as I have argued here many times before. And as to the broader point, even if it is, in your view and mine, none of the government’s business if you wear a seat belt or not, we cannot deny that they set out a goal of reducing traffic fatalities and very much achieved that goal, and that doing so is undoubtedly a good thing.
Funny old definitions of ‘achieving goals’ you’re using, there.
I think libertarians who deny that governments ever do any good tend to look like fact deniers when the evidence is clearly there that they do. Certainly you can argue that the pros are totally outweighed by the cons. But to argue that there are no pros will make people think you are a demagogue. I have seen your comments here, and I think you are level headed and insightful, so I find your comment surprising.
That is why I argued above that understanding the motivations and that the good that gets done occasionally is a side benefit rather than the primary goal is such an important argument.
FWIW, it just seems to me to be demagoguery to institute a policy of pushing public transport on people for hospitals. When you or your loved ones are in hospital you are almost certainly in a bad situation (or a stressful if good situation in, for example, childbirth). That is when people need to be cut a little slack. Make it a little easier to get there so as not to add extra stress into an already stressful situation. To do this kind of social manipulation with hospitals of all things just seems so utterly cruel and heartless. Especially so if you are going with the whole “the NHS shows how Britain is a caring society that puts the needs of the sick and the weak over the needs of taxpayers.”
@ Fraser Orr and llamas.
I’m sure I read that after introduction of seatbelts, driver fatalities went down but pedestrian fatalities increased, which I think is due to ‘risk compensation ‘
‘Risk compensation is a theory which suggests that people typically adjust their behavior in response to the perceived level of risk, becoming more careful where they sense greater risk and less careful if they feel more protected.’
I think we will see a similar phenomenon in my area where they are trying to introduce 20mph speed limit. Various factors come into play besides an increase in road rage like drivers paying disproportionate attention to speedometers and pedestrians taking greater risks thinking it’s a safer road.etc.
The late Hans Monderman introduced shared space schemes that sounded counter intuitive but actually worked on many levels by reversing the many safety measures and giving responsibility back to the driver.
In re Fraser Orr and others, Milton Friedman, in the quote above, said “often go astray”, not “always go astray”. I don’t think Libertarians are obliged to disagree with him on that.
Milton also contrasted government’s likelihood of succeeding when acting in a specific area of long-recognised state interest like war (e.g. winning WWII) with government trying to run all aspects of an entire society for an ill-defined public good. Libertarians may recognise the state as better (or less bad) at some things than others.
@Niall Kilmartin
Milton Friedman, in the quote above, said “often go astray”, not “always go astray”.
Niall, I seem to remember that you are a resident of Stirling, or at least a frequent visitor. As a Scottish ex-pat living in the US, this time of year, and especially Hogmanay, brings out my Scottish fervor. And so when I read that I think you should have said “gang aft agley.”
I don’t think Libertarians are obliged to disagree with him on that.
On the contrary, I think it is a serious mistake not to acknowledge that government does occasionally do some good. To fail to do so is to deny realty, and, as I say, to look like a demagogue. If one has to argue against everything that a government achieves one takes one’s eye off the ball. The argument against the NHS is not that they don’t cure sick people, they obviously do. It is that there is a better way that would produce even better results.
Milton also contrasted government’s likelihood of succeeding when acting in a specific area of long-recognised state interest like war (e.g. winning WWII) with government trying to run all aspects of an entire society for an ill-defined public good. Libertarians may recognise the state as better (or less bad) at some things than others.
The military is an exceptionally interesting example. Government run militaries win wars principally because they are are fighting against other government run militaries. Their mutual incompetence cancels out. This is especially notable when you consider that the key to wining wars is often in logistics, something governments are EXCEPTIONALLY bad at. However, the evident is abundant that when militaries fight against non government run military forces they are vastly less successful. The United States’ current adventures in the Middle East demonstrate that in spades. About 30% of the US government’s current debt is money borrowed to prosecute a war in the Middle East, that, after nearly 20 years has achieved only modest gains. For our seven trillion dollars what did we get? Not much, except a lot of body bags. The opposition spent about twenty bucks and are still in control of vast amounts of territory.
Of course there are lots of reasons for this. But a big one is that the military is run by the government, and as with all government projects it is massively bloated, directionless, politicized, dangerous and disastrous. Of course, girls in Kabul can go to school now, and that is a positive thing for sure, and we must acknowledge that, even in all this disaster, seven trillion dollars did actually manage to buy some good.
And of course that is not to suggest that some of the terrible fighters in the Middle East are good people or fighting for a righteous cause. A lot of them are evil, stupid, religious fanatics that deserve a bullet in their head. I am really just measuring purely in terms of achievement of objectives. Our current President seems to want to get the hell out of there as quick as possible, but the usual web of government incompetence, graft, lobbying, entangling alliances and debt from past stupidities, seems to be making this impossible. One can only imagine how much better off the world would have been had that seven trillion dollars been spent instead by the private sector in efficient and effective ways.