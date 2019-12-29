On the BBC, persons of no appearance attack Jews in New York

In May, I wrote: “The attacks, and the silence of progressive New York, are utterly appalling.” In December, it’s more than appalling. It’s complicit. (Karol Markowicz)
To say that today’s BBC broadcast reports of the latest attacks in New York pivoted swiftly to denouncing generalised “racism and homophobia” in the age of Trump might be called an exaggeration – since to pivot, one must first be pointing in a different direction. But arguably that is unfair, and the beeb’s afternoon and evening news broadcasts did indeed merely swiftly pivot to a more acceptable talking point. Certain omissions, hinted at in this post’s title, assisted that pivot.
How far the BBC is on the same complicit page as against how far they are just unwisely still treating their progressive American friends as trustworthy and sufficient sources of insight, I do not know. My impression was that the beeb covered Corbyn’s little problem in this area a bit less absurdly than what I saw today. It is easier to fool UK viewers about the US than about the UK – and some beeboids do seem to be trying.
I should note that a hint of appearance did appear on the BBC’s website. And, thanks to crime movies, most UK viewers know enough of the geography of New York to realise that Harlem is maybe not the most obvious place for a white-supremacist-style anti-semite to hide out. It will be revealing to see whether coverage becomes more informative – or not.
They told the ignorant what they needed to know.
The Democrats are on the cusp of losing their ‘permanent” “persons of no appearance” constituency. Trump’s support there is growing. Loss of that constituency would be devastating to the Dems. (It’s the same as Labor support for anti-semitism – they cannot afford to lose the truly anti-semitic constituency that they’ve imported.)
The Dems dare not call out “persons of no appearance” and appear to support one of the rival constituencies. So, they’re adding up votes, and anti-semitism wins.
The BBC now has a photo of the attacker:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-50938507
But of course the article does not go into the racial/religious breakdown of the perps in the various New York attacks.
WikiFootia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Monsey_Hanukkah_stabbing
From the Atlantic, interesting, scary:
“After Monsey, Will Jews Go Underground?”
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2019/12/after-monsey-will-jews-go-underground/604219/
The BBC is mostly Leftist-Marxist so they have to protect the black racial weapon they helped build and use often. Hence we have silence+manipulation= fake news from BBC.
If it were whites murdering and attacking jews we could be certain that would be front page and explicitly put there.
We would have “artists” “protesting”, BBC journalists would contact several “human rights” organizations and we would have a big case…
Since the images of the arrested suspect are all over social media, then the only way one could remain ignorant on this is….well, if one WANTED to remain ignorant.
Also, compare and contrast Monsey with Texas:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7836121/Moment-hero-former-FBI-agent-shot-dead-gunman-opened-fire-inside-packed-Texas-church.html
This “persons of no appearance” thing is the same issue as was discussed previously here. Most of the time, the race of the perpetrator is totally irrelevant to the crime in question. They’re not mentioning it for the same reason they don’t mention the perpetrator’s blood group, astrological sign, or favourite ice cream flavour.
The BBC gave what it considered to be the relevant background on the attacker:
He has a long history of mental illness and hospitalisations. That seems to explain it pretty well. And mental illness has got nothing to do with race.
You can point, if you like, to the articles where the criminal’s whiteness is mentioned despite its irrelevance as evidence of the media’s racism. But it looks deranged to criticise them for the things they didn’t say, when there was no reason to say them.
His lawyer said, that his (unspecified) family said…
In a part of the country where Islam desperately recruits “impressionable” black men in it’s war against ANYONE not like them , but ESPECIALLY Jews…
Even without Islam, in THIS part of the US, Black “community” hatred for Jews, and “justification” for violence against them, is a simple matter of history.
Knife attacks? A machete is the prefered choice for folks premeditating carnage.
Quite uncommon where there’s no jungle groth to clear, or agricultural produce to harvest.
Go ahead, keep holding your teddy bear and living in denial.
I chose to point, as consequence free media SELECTIVE lies by omission are simply best assumed.
Like with Tass.
NOT BBC, NPR, CNN, MSNBC, WaPo, NYT.
https://heavy.com/news/2019/12/thomas-grafton/
“I chose to point, as consequence free media SELECTIVE lies by omission are simply best assumed.”
But you have thereby invented a complete narrative with ZERO evidence.
That’s an example that any anti-racist campaigner can point to to persuade even the most open-minded independent observer that those attacking the media are themselves biased and unreliable. You destroy your own credibility doing this. You confirm the mainstream media narrative about you.
If you have no evidence, you cannot draw any conclusions. If you start drawing conclusions from no evidence, everyone will assume that all your other conclusions are drawn from no evidence either.
It’s fair enough to be sceptical, to seek out other sources, or contrary views. If as a result of your search you had found EVIDENCE that he was a jihadist, or had been influenced by anti-semites, or was a member of some anti-semitic hate group, then fine – publish it. That helps.
But the evidence presented so far indicates that he had no known links to organised anti-semitism or Islamism, he was mentally ill, generally “confused”, and in an area where 32% of the population are Jewish would have been quite likely to have attacked Jews even if the attack was totally random. We don’t know his motives. We have no evidence. We need to wait until we do. We don’t want to make it easier for the mainstream left to portray our side of the argument as based totally on evidence-free prejudiced assumption.
My retort is milder. Where you say
I see that the BBC quotes his lawyer’s statement. I do not say it looks deranged for you to equate the two, but it does look naive. I disapprove that calling something a ‘hate crime’ makes the same act more punishable than otherwise, but while it is so, any defence lawyer has motive to claim that it is not, without that being in itself informative. In the case of a white supremacist hate crime, the defence lawyer and the narrative are opposed. In the reverse case, they are not.
More generally, anyone who suspects that a pattern of contrasted shoutings and silences from a PC broadcaster is narrative-supporting will note data points of silence even more than of shouting because shouting, being intended to be noticed, will likely be noticed anyway whereas silence, being intended not to be noticed, is more needful to be pointed out.
Not to the PC, which includes the BBC. Most of the time, race matters a lot to them, whether to stress or to omit. Race can indeed matter less than they pretend or not at all, but since they do pretend, and the BBC is part of the pretence, and we are obliged to fund it, it is proper to notice their coverage and review their motives.
For example, Erin Biba writes for the BBC. Erin’s tweet suggests beeboids can see positive reason not to say what I remark the BBC broadcasts did not mention and the BBC’s coverage in general did not remark. As the tweet’s disappearance suggests, most beeboids will not say it so openly.
Not THIS time. For 2 reasons.
First, in any “hate crime”, the race, gender, and sexual orientation of the perpetrator is just as important as that of the victim.
Nullius questions whether this is a hate crime at all. That brings up the 2nd reason why the race of the perpetrator matters in this case: Governor Cuomo and Mayor De Blasio have rushed to blame Trump for it. To do so, obviously they need to hide the race of the perpetrator AND they need to label it as a hate crime.
(Even so, i submit that, if they believe their own propaganda, then they are delusionally insane — and, if they don’t believe their own propaganda, but believe that other people will, then they are also delusionally insane.)
“More generally, anyone who suspects that a pattern of contrasted shoutings and silences from a PC broadcaster is narrative-supporting will note data points of silence even more than of shouting because shouting, being intended to be noticed, will likely be noticed anyway whereas silence, being intended not to be noticed, is more needful to be pointed out.”
Maybe so, but it needs to be pointed out in a way that constitutes evidence, and doesn’t play into the PC narrative of racist conspiracy theorists who make up conclusions from evidence-free assumption. You observe that a defence lawyer’s words are not entirely to be trusted because “Well, he would say that, wouldn’t he?” How much more so does that apply to someone who freely admits to assuming particular motives without any need for evidence because they believe such motives are being covered up by a global conspiracy of leftists in total control of the media? Don’t you see how that looks?!
How persuasive do you think your claim of seeing a “pattern” is if you evidently can’t tell what constitutes actual evidence and what doesn’t? Why should we believe this “pattern” you see isn’t more of the same? Stuff you “assume” is true because it fits your preconceptions? Pareidolia and apophenia and confirmation bias are common to all humans. If the BBC can find their unconscious political biases warping their perception, then why do you think you’re immune?
Now, suppose you was to do a systematic survey of several hundred news stories about crimes, and count the number of times the race of the perpetrators was or was not mentioned, compared to the races involved, and whether it was relevant to the story, and can show a bias – to show the “pattern of contrasted shoutings and silences” – then yes, that might constitute actual evidence. That might actually be persuasive.
But individual anecdotes, selectively sought out and presented by people with an obvious political agenda, come under the same heading as the statements of defence lawyers. And this particular case doesn’t even rise to the level of an anecdote. There is no evidence regarding his motive. We don’t even know it was anti-semitic. We don’t know if he’s left-wing. We don’t know if he’s been influenced by Democrat anti-Zionist demagogues. For all we know, it could be over a neighbourhood parking dispute, or an argument in a bar, or because one guy’s son was picking on the other guy’s son in school. Or it could be because the guy’s schizophrenic and thinks the Lord Jesus Christ And His Angelic Choir Came Down In Glory From Heaven and told him to kill the Jews because of him holding a grudge over that whole Barabbas thing. Or the magic pixie unicorn who lives in his hat doesn’t like the shape of the bushes in their garden, or whatever. We. Don’t. Know.
Until there’s actual evidence, all this sort of thing does is play into the hands of leftists who want to paint the whole of the right wing as Constable Savage-like irrational racist conspiracy theorists who leap to conclusions just because he was black. Both that we’d say it, and that we’d not point it out when others ‘on our team’ say it. And assuming you’re right about the “pattern of contrasted shoutings and silences” (let’s see some proper statistics, please!), it does that cause no good at all to discredit that concern with nonsense of this sort.
“First, in any “hate crime”, the race, gender, and sexual orientation of the perpetrator is just as important as that of the victim.”
So you think it might be a homosexual angry with the Jews about Leviticus 20:13? Well, why didn’t you all say so?
If and when we find evidence of his motivation, and it turns out race is a part of that, then maybe. And a trend of rising black-jew conflict in the area might constitute relevant social background. But at the moment, there’s no evidence as to his motivations.
“That brings up the 2nd reason why the race of the perpetrator matters in this case: Governor Cuomo and Mayor De Blasio have rushed to blame Trump for it. To do so, obviously they need to hide the race of the perpetrator AND they need to label it as a hate crime.”
And in that case, I think it’s perfectly reasonable to point out that we have no evidence yet regarding the guy’s motivations, and therefore Cuomo and De Blasio are as off their evidence-free rocker to blame it on Trump as any hypothetical racist who would automatically blame it on Islamists or anti-Zionist Democrats.
Don’t be like them.
This always strikes me as the wife-beater husband standing over his bleeding spouse and screaming “see what you made me do!”
They deserve similar responses.
Well, we do have some:
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/30/nyregion/jewish-attacks.html
The BHI have historically been involved in violence towards Jews. They most definitely lie on the progressive side of the political spectrum. They consider Sharpton to be an ally.
bobby b,
Thanks! Much better!
It appears the phrase “ebinoid Israelites” appeared in his notes – which may be connected to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, or could be from some other source. (The Black Hebrew Israelites are not the only ones to espouse variants on the “ten lost tribes” theory – the Igbo and Sefwi being two other obvious examples.) The lawyer I see has pointed out that there were “scores of papers” and that they were full of incoherent ramblings mostly unrelated to the Jews, but that were clearly evidence of a disturbed mind. Possibly a bit of cherry-picking went on picking those phrases out? And I’ve done internet searches for Hitler (and worse subjects) myself! It looks thin, to me.
But it is at least evidence worthy of discussion.
The dicey part is, it seems as though the mentally deranged are always the first foot soldiers in any socio-political war. They seem to grasp on to the most outrageous conspiracy theories and stories and derive purpose from them.
They’re the harbingers of movements. Most of those movements end still-born or die early deserved deaths, but some continue on and grow.
So, mentally ill or not, we recognize that their private hell has been constructed with help, and we try to head off that help before it spreads the hell. And the black/Jew war has historically been spread through the progressive side of things. Race matters here – because the progressives have been fashioning a specifically racial war.
Which is why so many progressives are now reduced to looking at Trump and screaming “see what you made us do!”
“The dicey part is, it seems as though the mentally deranged are always the first foot soldiers in any socio-political war. They seem to grasp on to the most outrageous conspiracy theories and stories and derive purpose from them.”
In this case I think I’d describe them as among the first casualties. The foot soldiers fire up the violent rhetoric, which everyone is expected to recognise as loud talk to arouse passions and not to be taken literally, but which the deranged are unable to recognise as rhetoric rather than reality.
The first signs of socio-political war are seen when evidence no longer matters, and judgements are based simply on which ‘side’ you’re on. When people think the most important aspect of a crime or tragedy is to first find out which side the perpetrators and victims are on; which side is ‘responsible’. When the main issue is not sympathy for the suffering of the victims or prevention, but in whether and how this news can be used as a weapon to attack the enemy, or how it can be defended against if the enemy use it to attack us. Truth and evidence and applying consistent principles don’t come into it.
Interesting video that just appeared on my Youtube page, which seems apposite here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLA8-5I221M
(I don’t really know much about this Akkad person, and I’m not endorsing him, but what he says seems at least interesting.)
But, here, those foot soldiers doing the inciting clearly are on one side. It’s not an illusion, it’s not a fable we tell ourselves to make us feel virtuous. And so the evidence as to “sides”, such as it is, IS important. It’s important that people be able to see what is happening and why. Only then can our future acts and impulses have any real evidentiary foundation.
If we simply await more and better evidence in the face of the progressives laying the blame on Trump, we risk the loss of a lot of support. A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. So far, that lie is traveling well.
“But, here, those foot soldiers doing the inciting clearly are on one side.”
They’re on both sides.
I’ve seen plenty of rhetoric on the existential threat to society posed by Leftists and Islamists and immigrants and the Great Replacement theories, that would be all too easy for some schizophrenic to take on as their save-the-world mission. And there have been a few nutters like Anders Breivik and Brenton Tarrant who have gained partial inspiration from them. And again, the most important thing for people interpreting the events was often which ‘side’ they were really on, and which side could be blamed for it.
It’s a universal human tendency. It’s easy to recognise it in your opponent; it’s incredibly hard for anyone to recognise it in themselves. It’s why revolutions fail – why the revolutionaries always turn into the tyrants they fought to defeat. They always use the same means as their enemies, just fighting for different ends. But the problem of tyranny is not in the end goals, it is in the methods.
A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes, they say. So one might argue that the way to catch up with the lie is to send another lie in pursuit of it instead.
But I prefer Milton: “Though all the winds of doctrine were let loose to play upon the earth, so Truth be in the field, we do injuriously, by licensing and prohibiting, to misdoubt her strength. Let her and Falsehood grapple; who ever knew Truth put to the worse, in a free and open encounter?”
Most of the time, the race of the perpetrator is totally irrelevant to the crime in question.
Historical background: It used to be routine to publish photos of criminals. This began to change in the 1960’s when the left objected on the grounds that citizens would notice that a very large fraction of the criminals were black. The publicly stated reasons were usually different, but the privately exchanged reason was as I relate.
Seems to me that the race/ethnicity of the victims wasn’t irrelevant to the alleged perp. For all the talk of ‘mental illness’, it seems that a specific intent formed to target people because they were Jews, and this was not diverted towards any random bunch of people or indeed the alleged perp’s own family.
And who is anyone to determine what others might or should find relevant?
The recent attacks on Jews on New York city have been made by blacks. That fact makes it itself a basis to be in the news.
besides like Neil writes above about BBC “journalism” :
“Not to the PC, which includes the BBC. Most of the time, race matters a lot to them, whether to stress or to omit. Race can indeed matter less than they pretend or not at all, but since they do pretend, and the BBC is part of the pretence, and we are obliged to fund it, it is proper to notice their coverage and review their motives.”
Mr Ed: ’ And who is anyone to determine what others might or should find relevant?’
Precisely! And NiV is no-one we should listen to in that regard, as his lengthy screeds (so refreshingly absent from Tim Worstall’s site) are geared exactly to that.
The key, according to him, is that this is down to ‘mental illness’, despite numerous videos online of young black youths harassing and attacking Orthodox Jews for no reason other than that they are Jews.
Not so much ‘folie a deux’ as ‘folie a mille’, eh, NiV?
“The publicly stated reasons were usually different, but the privately exchanged reason was as I relate.”
Mmm. You mean, that was people’s privately expressed theory about why it was being done? Back in the 1960s when racism was more of a thing?
“Seems to me that the race/ethnicity of the victims wasn’t irrelevant to the alleged perp. For all the talk of ‘mental illness’, it seems that a specific intent formed to target people because they were Jews, and this was not diverted towards any random bunch of people or indeed the alleged perp’s own family.”
Really? How do you know?
Suppose this guy writes some journals containing screeds against Mexicans, newspapers, cats, aliens, unicorns, clouds, weasels, charity collection tins, Arabs, Jews, Russians books, heathen temples practising black magic, oven-ready chicken, Ukrainians, nuclear power, pasta, boats, and people who wear black hats. He’s schizophrenic. There might be lots of categories in his writings that his victims belonged to. Or it might be nothing to do with that.
All we know is that he’s long-term mentally ill (easily checked, so no point lying about it), and that the people he attacked were Jews in an area where about a third of the population are Jewish. According to the family lawyer, the story they got out of him was incoherent, but it seems the voices in his head told him to go damage some property there, and something about demons. Again, easily checked by the police, who have him in custody.
I agree, it’s not unlikely that the household were targeted because they were Jews – there’s a lot of prejudice going around for nutters to latch on to, and has been for a very long time. But we don’t actually know for sure. He might be lying, or pretending madness. We don’t know what it was he believed about Jews that led him to this, or where he got it from. The reference to “ebinoid Jews” might indicate he’s heard it from the Black Hebrew Israelites, and that’s not unlikely in the circumstances, but he was also searching for stuff on Hitler and the Nazis, and that’s white guys. I don’t suppose the Rev. Farakhan preaches a lot about Hitler. So it’s unclear.
It’s possible we’re never going to find out. The job of the police and courts will most likely be to determine if he’s criminally responsible, or whether it was because of his mental illness, and if so what to do about it. Was it a one-off, or does he need to be confined in a mental hospital for public safety? They’re not going to be interested in where he got it from or which ‘side’ he was on, unless it turns out someone fed the stories to him deliberately, with the intent that this should happen.
You have to judge every case on its individual merits. There have been a series of attacks recently in the area, that do appear to have clear connections to Black Israelite politics. With this one following on so closely, people have leapt to the conclusion that it is the same, but that may be coincidental – it seems in this case he may have been simply nuts. And this is always the risk when crimes have to be fitted into the narrative of the war between political sides. It distorts people’s judgement, as they try to force the facts of every story into the political mold.
The danger posed by such wars is not so much the goals people are fighting for, but the methods they use to get there. The danger is the “us” and “them” psychology, where “us” must be defended at any cost, and “them” pose such a danger to society that any means necessary are justified in the battle to defeat it. It’s a psychology that overrides people’s ethical limits, and makes atrocities inevitable.
Stick to the evidence, even if you don’t like the conclusions, and beware of “us” and “them” psychology. And if you see other people doing it, don’t copy them.