Why is this not the world’s biggest ongoing news story?
In a cultural genocide with few parallels since World War II, thousands of Muslim religious sites have been destroyed. At least 1 million Muslims have been confined to camps, where aging imams are shackled and young men are forced to renounce their faith. Muslims not locked away are forced to eat during the fasting month of Ramadan, forced to drink and smoke in violation of their faith, barred from praying or studying the Koran or making the pilgrimage to Mecca.
– Fred Hiatt
I am amazed this is not the biggest ongoing news story on the planet. Yet the silence from the world, particularly the Muslim world, is astonishing. Makes one wonder (as if) what is really behind the unrelenting focus on Israel when China can do this with hardly a murmur.
|
Don’t be silly. China imports billions of gallons of Middle Eastern oil. They are spending billions of $$ across Central Asia on their One Belt, One Road projects. Muslim nations don’t want to jeopardize that cash flow. Finally, China doesn’t give a damn what the world thinks about its treatment of Muslims and no one has any leverage to change that. It will get Western Media no clicks or tweets and the Progressive Narrative has other priorities to push on people who may actually listen.
China’s never been big on the idea of its people serving two masters.
Christianity gets a lesser hostility because of that whole “render unto Caesar” thing, so long as China gets to be Caesar.
Isn’t this par for the course as far as China is concerned? The communists have a long and brutal history suppressing _all_ religious groups, not just Muslims.
The reason why the Arab world considers Israel a higher matter can be explained theologically, any region once under Islamic control that was reverted back is a priority target, this applies especially to the area controlled by Israel because (a) it was conquered by one of the “righteously guided caliphs” early on in Islamic history, (b) it contains Islam’s third most holiest site and (c) it is controlled by the most hated of enemies.
The PC of the west beg that the west be insulted – so others oblige. There is no cost – hordes of western intellectuals will agree, indeed will preemptively feed them their lines, then resist any western resentment, still more any consequences. And the success of the west is very annoying to Chinese and Muslims alike. Both have old cultures asserting their right to rule all.
By contrast, China will resent criticism – will punish it where and how it can. The same faults that let them do it let them make others fear criticising them for doing it.
“As if” indeed – like the OP, I don’t wonder at all.
The Chinese aren’t White or Jews so of no interest to the usual crowd.
And how many Chinese skyscrapers have had passenger jets flown into them?
Just possibly, the Chinese have watched and learned, and want to do better than the West to stop it spreading to them.
A bit premature to start lecturing them, perhaps? And just a teeny bit……colonial?
Hurray for the Chinks, they’ve still got spine in their culture and don’t hate themselves.
Islam delenda est.
@Fred Z + 1000!
I know of quite a few Chinese restaurants none of which, and I can’t imagine why, any muslim has dared to even give a dirty look.
But then neither have I heard of a “muslim patrol” going into a pub full of Millwall or Rangers supporters to tell these kuffirs that they have to stop drinking. Again, can’t imagine why.
To answer the OP question — why is this not the biggest news story? I think for two reasons. Everyone in the west condemns this: Republican, Democrat, Tory, Labour, Lib Dem, EU, all. So, given that the basis of news is conflict then there is no conflict to report. Secondly, because frankly there is nothing anyone can do about it.
So as with news typically these sorts of stories tend to be documentaries on Channel 4 or PBS where everyone nods along at how terrible it all is, before flipping the channel to find out what is going on at Emerdale.
The Left don’t like examples that some in the West might wish to follow?
The ‘Chinks’ are a Han Empire, and if you think they’ll not be your problem soon enough, you’re a fool.
Not many people wonder about the unrelenting focus on Israel. It’s obvious why it happens – anti-Semitism.
Might I suggest it’s just the same as HK? Beijing is just untouchable.
Also, Israel has a Jewish population of c6.7m. There are over 1.2 billion Han Chinese in the PRC alone with a very significant diaspora. That makes a difference.
Jesus Christ. You’re supportive of chucking people into concentration (sorry, “re-education”) camps?
Israel is a convenient foil to attack the US, and also “the poor Palestinians” are a convenient way for the Western left to feel guilty or brave, variously (and the antisemitic ones get to Jew-hate with cover), and equally for the Arab world to have an external scapegoat.
China is a giant regional power that also doesn’t give a flying goddamn what any other power thinks.
So … Israel is the devil, China is “oh well that’s not nice” if people even notice.
(I mean, it’s easy to demand divestment and boycotts of Israel.
To stop China from being far worse than Israel has ever contemplated being at its worst, would require … either serious fiscal impact or an actual, very large war, or both . So …)
The Chinese have no time for western style left wing multiculturalism and islamophilia.
Good for them I say, tolerance of Islam is national suicide.
The left do not actually care about Muslims – any more than they actually care about black people (the left supported the pulling back of police from American cities KNOWING this would mean very large numbers of black people would be murdered by other black people), or they care about women – for example the left do not give a damn about the vast numbers of rapes in Sweden and other countries.
Third Wave Feminism, Black Lives Matter, “caring about Muslims” – it is all FAKE, the left could care less about Muslims or any other “victim group” – all that matters to the left is weapons (“victim groups”) to use against the “capitalist” West.
“Paul it sounds as if you are saying that the left is dominated by the ideas of the Frankfurt School of Marxism” – yes that is exactly what I am saying, such ideas have massive influence in the education system, and, via “education”, the media and the corporations, as well as governments.
Short version – as the People’s Republic of China is not part of the West (the West being what the left wish to destroy), they could burn millions of Muslim people alive, and most of the left WOULD NOT CARE.
I’m losing no sleep over this.
Oh dead.
How sad.
Never mind.
Paul Marks – spot on.
It also helps that the Chinese have liberally bribed the globalists to facilitate the exporting of global manufacturing capability to China; and the real reason the Globalists loathe Trump as he is increasingly successful at reversing it.
Paul Marks is correct as to why the West doesn’t care and George Atkisson is correct re the silence of the Ummah. Muslims only care about each other when there’s an angle in it, usually as an excuse for opposing civilisation. Otherwise they prefer to slaughter each other.
Much as I would love every single Muslim in the West to be relocated whence they or their ancestors came, Muslims in China are deserving of sympathy. They are only part of China because they were conquered (a long time ago admittedly); they didn’t rock up there demanding benefits and concessions, as per Europe.
There is one thing we in the West could do about the problem of the totalitarian giant China:
Trade with India!
Much more trade with democratic India and much less trade with China.
Indians are just as capable of manufacturing the stuff we buy on Amazon as the Chinese are.
There are no media stories about this, because China now rules the world, financially if not militarily. The USA owes billions of dollars to China; British Steel looks like getting billions of Pounds to keep the steel works going; most of the property on the Costa Blanca is owned by Chinese companies, i.e. the Chinese government. This is why there were only token protests over the Chinese invasion of Nepal, and the (alleged) amputation of the thumbs of Tibetan monks so they couldn’t use their prayer beads. How many western newspapers and media stations have Chinese investments? This is why there are only token protests over the Chinese developing military bases in the South China seas. Australian friends already describe their country as part of the PRC. The Chinese play the long game and their investments are not out of the goodness of their philanthropic hearts, but rather to influence and dictate their own terms when they consider it necessary.
There has long been conspiracy theories of a one world order. I just wonder wonder whether it will be led by George Soros or whoever the Premier of the PRC is at the time.
The Chinese aren’t White or Jews so of no interest to the usual crowd.
Bing, bing, Bing – the man is a winner!
I notice several people on this comment segment seem fine with China’s actions.
I’m not.
Same reason Saint Greta isn’t going there to explode in their collective face about their CO2 emissions – she wouldn’t be coming back.
As one comment answered the question of why she isn’t going there, “China’s already communist”.
Thus Gandalf warns the hobbit who wishes that Saruman and Sauron were adjacent so they could fight each other while the west watched.
If the Ummah remain silent about the Uighurs, that will tell us they hate the west more and see no overwhelming downside to discarding the Uighurs – cause enough for us to see no upside to it. But, to paraphrase my quote, the Uighurs cannot fight China – and the Chinese can treat the Uighurs as an experiment in renewed totalitarian domination, one where they can go far without much internal downside, one whose lessons they can then apply more widely.
If the Uighurs could fight China, or if all the terrorists of the Ummah were now to go fight for them, I would grant there was some Iran-Iraq war aspect to the business. The outside world’s knowledge of this cruelty is perhaps still just new enough to leave a small element yet of “we’ll see”. But, as the old (and fake – it’s from Kai Lung) Chinese proverb says, “One learns to itch where one can scratch” and I fear the Ummah have learned to hate where they can more easily hurt.
Johnathan Pearce
November 12, 2019 at 12:56 pm
Understand the sentiment, but:
1. It isn’t a perfect world, and things aren’t always soluble, or even when they are, without moral staining. Hamburg vs Nazis etc.
2. It isn’t for people in one country to lecture those in another how they should run that other country to the first person’s satisfaction, no matter how self-righteous. Empire is deeply unfashionable.
3. Given the many imperial humiliations of China in 19th and 20th Century, any attempt to do (2) won’t just be counter-productive, it will pour petrol on the flames.
4. If despite (3), one persists in lecturing, it would probably help if the lecturing country has already solved the problem being lectured about. This is something the West, and the UK specifically, are openly and abjectly failing at doing.
5. The Uighurs are not complete innocents in this: they have initiated islamic terrorism in China and are now reaping the whirlwind (to coin a phrase). Did they expect Western-style supplication and surrender? Have they learned nothing of Chinese pride and ruthlessness?
It’s a sorry situation, but at least the Chinese are making a go at combatting the Islamic terrorist nutters. If they succeed, the West will have seen there is atleast one answer, and hence be failing by choice.
There’s no Persil answer to such issues. Less than a lifetime ago, this country and its allies were deliberately destroying cities with 100 kilodeaths per day. Blood is on everyone’s hands.
Easy way to stop it would be for the Uighurs to stop the Islamic terrorism. The money & resources used in the current repression would soon find another purpose. Maybe more to the West’s twaterrati’s liking. Or maybe not.